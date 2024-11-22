Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 12 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Jalen Coker might have had a decent setup here, but the potential return of Adam Thielen might send the promising rookie straight to the bench. Coker and Thielen have both specifically run in the slot for Carolina this year, whereas on the boundary it has been Xavier Legette and David Moore .

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 12 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.



Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Coker might have had a decent setup here, but the potential return of Adam Thielen might send the promising rookie straight to the bench. Coker and Thielen have both specifically run in the slot for Carolina this year, whereas on the boundary it has been Xavier Legette and David Moore. Legette is a good candidate to see a special assignment from Trent McDuffie, which is pretty much a no-go for Legette if so. The slot is where the Chiefs are more vulnerable – you'll usually spot Chamarri Conner there – and whoever is running against Conner has a decent shot. There's a chance the Panthers make one of Thielen or Coker move outside to displace Moore, but if they don't then one of Thielen or Coker is basically frozen out.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Xavier Legette (lower to Downgrade if shadowed by McDuffie), Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen, David Moore









KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERS

It sure seems like the Chiefs had DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster split snaps last week, which is incredibly misguided if so. The truth is Hopkins is good and Smith-Schuster is both lesser and redundant, so if Andy Reid considers it his mission to involve both then he will just undermine them both. Justin Watson of course is infallible to Reid for some reason, so instead of deleting Watson's snaps to give more to Smith-Schuster we're apparently going to keep witnessing an incoherent and ineffective rotation between Watson, Hopkins, Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy. The Panthers are bad enough that it won't matter at all for this game, but guessing where the fantasy opportunity might exist in this otherwise easy matchup is difficult or impossible. Whoever is on Jaycee Horn has the toughest draw – Hopkins is a good bet there – but Hopkins would beat Horn if enough snaps are allotted.

Upgrade: Xavier Worthy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings are a well-run team and the Bears are borderline unsupervised, so this shouldn't be a serious matchup for the simple reason that one of the teams is entirely unserious. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are way too much for corners like Stephon Gilmore or even Byron Murphy to run with, so it helps from the Vikings' perspective that the Bears offense is both poorly designed and telegraphed. Keenan Allen in the slot seems like a no-go, too – Josh Metellus is beatable but probably not by Allen, at least not in this offense. Brian Flores is very dangerous to a team like Chicago.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen

Even: N/A









MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylon Johnson is a candidate to shadow Justin Jefferson, which doesn't really matter for Jefferson. Johnson is good but Jefferson is the present best and a high-ranking all timer – when Jefferson's numbers dip it's almost always either due to variance or the defense completely selling out its coverage to slow Jefferson specifically, and the Bears probably won't do that especially if Johnson is shadowing Jefferson. Jordan Addison often gets crowded out of the target rotation given Minnesota's modest passing volume and previously mentioned Jefferson, but if Johnson is on Jefferson then Addison can probably get the better of Kyler Gordon, though Gordon is a good corner too. Gordon moves into the slot while Tyrique Stevenson takes the boundary spot in nickel formations, but the Bears might play more base defense than usual since the Vikings try to stick to two-TE looks.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

HOUSTON TEXANS WIDE RECEIVERS

L'Jarius Sneed probably isn't any concern to Nico Collins even if Sneed returns here, but if Sneed and Roger McCreary are out here then the Tennessee defense truly has no hope of covering Collins or Tank Dell. The Titans would need their pass rush to get to C.J. Stroud fast enough to make up the difference, which might or might not happen given Houston's offensive line struggles. John Metchie seems to have emerged as Houston's main slot target, and particularly if McCreary is out Metchie could get something going here (but probably not if McCreary is active).

Upgrade: Nico Collins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tank Dell (arguable Upgrade if McCreary is out), John Metchie (see Dell)









TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a reliable snap count and with that a certain target count, and in this game he could get some viable looks when lined up against slot safety Jalen Pitre or smallish rookie Kamari Lassiter, but against Derek Stingley a guy like Westbrook-Ikhine tends to disappear. The concern there is that the Texans don't assign Stingley to receivers, so Tennessee is free to line up Calvin Ridley instead against Pitre and Lassiter. That's not to assume Ridley has an easy matchup in that scenario, but going against Lassiter is a no-brainer if the alternative is Stingley.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley (the less Stingley the better), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (see Ridley)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman against the Detroit corners could result in some flaring tempers, as the Lions stay in everyone's face and Pittman is known as an enforcer-type personality for the Colts. Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold will probably put their hands on Pittman and Alec Pierce often, and generally the way you hurt them is by making them turn and run, at which point their grip on the jersey becomes more visibly apparent. It's not great that Anthony Richardson is still obviously raw, but his downfield inclinations as a passer are the right idea against this defense. Slot man Amik Robertson against Josh Downs doesn't have an obvious winner in the sense that their traits mostly match, but Downs is on a heater right now and continues to give reason to believe that he's simply an uncommonly good player.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce







DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown is always the first suspect but Ben Johnson can probably get any pass catcher he wants rolling in this game. Gus Bradley is a uniquely fallible defensive coordinator and the Colts coverage personnel isn't good – slot man Kenny Moore is the best they have and even he isn't a truly feared cover guy as much as a standout all-purpose defender. Jameson Williams can get very open here, and the same would probably be true of a Tim Patrick type if Johnson feels like throwing him a bone. This is a playing-with-your-food sort of setup for Johnson.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Many are already aware, but one of the interesting Batter vs. Pitcher stats of the NFL is Tyreek Hill versus Jonathan Jones throughout their respective careers – Hill's toughest matchup throughout his career is Jones by a wide margin – but who knows where either player is at by now. Jones is 31 now and has probably lost a step or two, while Hill is working through a wrist injury and ongoing systemic issues with the Dolphins. Christian Gonzalez is the top New England corner, but it's not clear whether Patriots would try to use him as a shadow assignment or just instead leave Gonzalez on one side or another, content with the likely fact that he'd end up against one of Hill or Jaylen Waddle anyway. It's not an easy matchup for anyone.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle









NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Patriots (foolishly) still won't give DeMario Douglas two-wide reps, so it's difficult to budget an assumption of even 40 snaps in his game. When Douglas is on the field he's very reliable, and the Patriots need all the yardage they can get, but Kayshon Boutte is the only Patriots wideout locked into a three-down role as Douglas, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk make up an incoherent rotation otherwise. Jalen Ramsey and if available Kendall Fuller (concussion) can erase Bourne, Polk and probably Boutte.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk

Even: DeMario Douglas

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Darius Slayton (concussion) can return here then it's bad news for the Buccaneers, because Slayton is simply one of the better boundary wideouts in the NFL. Slayton can't threaten the underneath and intermediate like Malik Nabers, but between the two of them the Buccaneers defense should be in trouble pretty much every snap, even with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Wan'Dale Robinson doesn't need to truly get open for his targets, but it's potentially concerning that his main matchup – Tykee Smith – is a borderline linebacker hybrid. Then again, maybe Robinson's shiftiness can put Smith on skates. Whatever the specifics, these three receivers should be more than the Buccaneers corners can handle. The potential return of Jamel Dean helps for sure, and Dean would be good for neutralizing Slayton's deep routes in particular, but Dean is too heavy-footed to easily switch tracks and move laterally.

Upgrade: Malik Nabers

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson













TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans should be very busy here, both because the Buccaneers just need him that much and because the Giants don't have an obvious way of stopping him. Deonte Banks or/and Greg Stroman are getting beat like a drum on one side and Cor'Dale Flott (while respectable) is one of the skinniest corners in the league on the other side. Dru Phillips in the slot has been the top corner for the Giants this year, but (A) he'd rarely see Evans there and (B) Phillips probably can't cover Evans. Guys like Flott and Phillips can probably hang with or even get the better of wideouts like Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan.

Upgrade: Mike Evans

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Cowboys defense can pose some level of danger to a passing game as long as Micah Parsons is active, but the difference this year from past instances is that the Dallas run defense is truly awful, to the point that it diminishes the number of pass-rushing opportunities Parsons can get. The days of throwing against Dallas from 3rd and 10 are gone – this is the era of knocking out Dallas with a playaction shot on 2nd and three. It's also the era of Dallas just watching the opposing offense run the ball the entire length of the field. Terry McLaurin needs to get deep to make his most reliable impact, but the fact that Washington should be setting him up with good downs-and-distances offsets the concern posed by Parsons.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown









DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

I can't quite call it an Upgrade for CeeDee Lamb as he tries to play through injury and a worsening quarterback/offensive line situation, but he's definitely overqualified against these Washington corners, perhaps with the one exception of Mike Sainristil. Sainristil looks like a definite starter and maybe even an eventual CB1 for Washington, but Lamb can beat better than him and if the Commanders don't shadow Lamb with Sainristil then Lamb can beat the others even more easily. Jalen Tolbert can probably get open against Benjamin St-Juste but not the others.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers will probably catch a lot of Patrick Surtain in this one, because the Raiders often or usually need to reserve the slot for Brock Bowers. Getting to the slot might be one way to get away from Surtain, but if Meyers is on the boundary the Broncos would be insane to waste Surtain's rep against Tre Tucker. No – Surtain belongs on Meyers and while Riley Moss appears quite good, he should have the Tucker assignment. Ja'Quan McMillian is way overqualified to cover DJ Turner.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner

Even: N/A









DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton would be set up well either way, but the Raiders might be without both boundary corners (Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett) as well as slot man Nate Hobbs, who's the best of the trio. Guessing the combination of players it would require to replace those three is almost pointless, but whatever the outcome the players named would not want to cover Sutton. They might not even want to cover Devaughn Vele or any of the other Denver committee wideouts.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Charvarius Ward is back here then that's big for the 49ers defense, and bad news for Christian Watson and especially Romeo Doubs. The good news is the 49ers tend to leave Ward on one side and Deommodore Lenoir on the other, meaning the Packers can match up Doubs against Lenoir (the easier target) if they want. The problem for Doubs is that the edge he has on Lenoir – speed and reach – is an edge that Watson holds in even greater degree. Doubs is a good player capable of winning in tough situations, but the less Ward he sees the better. Lenoir tends to move into the slot in three-wide, at which point Renardo Green replaces Lenoir on the boundary. Doubs, Watson and Dontayvion Wicks are all probably capable of hurting the duo of Lenoir and Green. Ward is the likely stopper.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs (the less Ward the better), Christian Watson (see Doubs), Dontayvion Wicks









SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERS

This Brock Purdy shoulder situation seems rather bad, so keep in mind that Brandon Allen might be throwing passes in this one. Deebo Samuel can and might need to produce big yardage after the catch in light of that, the good news being the Packers corners are not in good shape. Jaire Alexander is likely out with a nagging PCL injury, meaning Samuel and Jauan Jennings are going to get cracks at the likes of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Ricky Pearsall can also beat all of the previously mentioned corners, but he's the least physical of three wideouts and might be more dependent on on-target passes (something that might occur less often with Allen).

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel (arguable Upgrade if Purdy can play), Jauan Jennings (see Samuel), Ricky Pearsall (see Samuel)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas are an athletic duo with solid builds, but their technique grades probably lag in comparison and explain their otherwise mediocre results. D.K. Metcalf is a definite danger to corners like these and even a guy like Tyler Lockett might be able to land some punches against them. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is red-hot and could very well stay that in this game, but it appears to be a potential strength vs. strength matchup against Garrett Williams, who might be the best Arizona defender aside from Budda Baker.

Upgrade: D.K. Metcalf

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett





ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks apparently benched Tre Brown for Josh Jobe, though Jobe only plays in nickel formations at which point Devon Witherspoon moves into the slot. Witherspoon is beatable downfield from the boundary spot but from the slot he's usually tough, so anyone with slot reps in this game is probably not doing a whole lot with them. Marvin Harrison can probably beat Witherspoon and Jobe more easily on the boundary than Riq Woolen, who might be a tough matchup for Harrison otherwise. Michael Wilson doesn't really offer the suddenness or speed you'd like to play off the Harrison threat, but he is a basically competent receiver.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua almost function like peripheral components of a running game as much or more than they do as a downfield passing game, so the usual separation requirements or matchup assumptions don't really apply with them. With that said, the Eagles are playing tough defense right now and it seems like it's mostly driven by the rookies Quinyon Mitchell (boundary) and Cooper DeJean (slot). Mitchell and Darius Slay don't switch sides, however, so if the Rams prefer Slay as a target over Mitchell they should be able to line it up. It's pretty difficult to see how Demarcus Robinson gets open against these guys, though.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson









PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

DeVonta Smith sitting out makes it a little easier for the Rams to single out AJ Brown, but Brown has been double-teamed pretty much every play since his fifth or six NFL game as a rookie. The Rams corner personnel is not good and there might not be much they can do about Brown. Jahan Dotson is such an enigma at this point it's impossible to expect anything in particular.

Upgrade: AJ Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jahan Dotson

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Ravens will probably finish the season better on pass defense than when they started it, especially now that they have Tre'Davious White, who's a major CB4 upgrade even in his diminished form. Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens look solid on the boundary otherwise while Marlon Humphrey tends to play the slot. That pretty much leaves two possibilities: (1) the Chargers passing game is in trouble or (2) McConkey will get the better of Humphrey. McConkey looks awfully impressive, and Humphrey maybe isn't quite as good as he used to be. Still, if the rookie can beat Humphrey regularly it would confirm what might only be theorized right now, which is that McConkey might already be one of the toughest covers in the league. Guys like Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston need to step up either way, if only because of how good the Baltimore run defense is. As much as the Chargers like to run they might not be able to in this case, so there's a lot of slack on Justin Herbert and the passing game. It's not clear whether the Chargers plan to activate DJ Chark this year, but they really could use another element in this game and Chark's speed is something the Chargers haven't put on tape for the Ravens to prepare for.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston









BALTIMORE RAVENS WIDE RECEIVERS

Zay Flowers and even Rashod Bateman both are more talented as wideouts than most of the Chargers' cornerback personnel is as corners, but the Chargers have overachieved on defense in every game this year and there's no guarantee the trend stops here. Jesse Minter to this point has returned a dollar of production for every fifty cents of talent on the Chargers defense, so by now we probably have to assume the Chargers cornerbacks will produce better than their talent would normally indicate. Kristian Fulton in particular looks tough right now, and his main weakness (downfield coverage) isn't threatened by the Ravens wideout personnel. Even rookie fifth-round pick Tarheeb Still has shown well to this point, though you'd hope Flowers/Bateman/Diontae Johnson would be able to get the better of him.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Diontae Johnson