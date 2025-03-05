Javon Hargrave News: Moves past injury

Hargrave has made a full recovery from the tricep injury that limited him to three appearances for the 49ers in 2024, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hargrave is expected to be released by the 49ers after June 1, according to general manager John Lynch. Once he becomes a free agent, the 32-year-old looks like he'll be able to pass a physical, which should aid his chances of quickly catching on with another team. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Hargrave should be a sought-after option on the market for teams in need of interior defensive line help.