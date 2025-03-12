Fantasy Football
Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Moving to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hargrave signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle has found a new home in Minnesota after spending the last two seasons with the 49ers. Hargrave dealt with a tricep injury that sidelined him for the majority of San Francisco's 2024 campaign, limiting him to just three games. However, he played in 16 regular-season contests in 2023, recording 44 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks, and two passes defended across 600 defensive snaps. Hargrave is expected to see plenty of playing time alongside Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Allen on the Vikings' new-look defensive line in 2025.

