Javon Hargrave headshot

Javon Hargrave News: Soon to be free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:39am

San Francisco plans to release Hargrave when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hargrave suited up for just three games during the 2024 season as a result of after tearing his tricep Week 3. The two-time Pro Bowl selection turned 32 years old in February and carries a cap hit of $9.69 million in 2025, both of which were likely factors in the 49ers' decision to move on from him.

