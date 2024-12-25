Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle Injury: 'DNP' on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Waddle (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle, who was inactive for this past weekend's win over the 49ers, thus has two more chances to log practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. If the wideout remains out in Week 17, Malik Washington would once again be in line to see added opportunities in Miami's passing offense.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now