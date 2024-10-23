Jaylen Waddle Injury: Limited participant along with Tua

Waddle (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle still has two opportunities to reach full participation, which would help him avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was a limited participant Wednesday as well, and Tagovailoa's expected to be activated from IR and start Sunday. Waddle would stand to benefit substantially from Tagovailoa's return under center, as Waddle had 150 receiving yards across Tua's two starts this season, and just 119 receiving yards over four games after Tagovailoa got hurt.