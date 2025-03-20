Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerry Tillery headshot

Jerry Tillery News: Joins KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Tillery signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The defensive tackle appeared in all 17 regular-season games last year and in Minnesota's wild-card playoff loss to the Rams, making 11 starts in the regular season. Tillery finished the 2024 regular season with 28 tackles (15 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble. The 2019 first-round pick of the Chargers has started 50 of the 96 regular-season games he's played in during his career, with his career-best season coming in 2021 when he recorded 51 tackles (24 solo), including 4.5 sacks.

Jerry Tillery
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now