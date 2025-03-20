Jerry Tillery News: Joins KC

Tillery signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The defensive tackle appeared in all 17 regular-season games last year and in Minnesota's wild-card playoff loss to the Rams, making 11 starts in the regular season. Tillery finished the 2024 regular season with 28 tackles (15 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble. The 2019 first-round pick of the Chargers has started 50 of the 96 regular-season games he's played in during his career, with his career-best season coming in 2021 when he recorded 51 tackles (24 solo), including 4.5 sacks.