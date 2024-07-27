2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Las Vegas Raiders

Following the departure of workhorse Josh Jacobs in free agency, the Raiders are slated to lean heavily on third-year running back Zamir White during Antonio Pierce's first full season as Las Vegas' head coach, after having posted a 5-4 winning record in an interim capacity last year. However, new GM Tom Telesco was already a questionable hire even before electing to enter 2024 with a fairly unserious quarterback room, so an improved defense is required for this squad to compete in the AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Antonio Pierce (Year 2)

Antonio Pierce (Year 2) Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Luke Getsy (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme

Patrick Graham (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 10

Stats to Know for the Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Record: 8-9

8-9 2023 Strength of Schedule: .488 (T-19th)

.488 (T-19th) 2023 Point Differential: +1 (16th)

+1 (16th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 60% (16th)

60% (16th) 2023 PROE: -2.1% (16th)

-2.1% (16th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 10th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,010 (30th) 1,089 (21st) Points 332 (23rd) 331 (9th) Turnovers 24 (20th) 22 (T-19th) Yards 4,922 (27th) 5,625 (18th) Rush Yards 1,542 (30th) 2,015 (21st) Pass Yards 3,380 (23rd) 3,610 (12th) Drives 179 (T-25th) 185 (T-14th) Yards per Drive 27.5 (23rd) 30.4 (17th) Points per Drive 1.65 (25th) 1.77 (11th)

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Albeit between two underwhelming candidates, the Raiders' most intriguing storyline heading into camp is the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. On the one hand, O'Connell relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season before ultimately winning the starting job for the remainder of his rookie campaign, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards with a 12:7 TD:INT across 11 games. On the other hand – and this might sound ironic – Minshew is probably the safer, but definitely more versatile option. The sixth-year veteran has 37 career starts under his belt, 13 of which came with the Colts last season when he accounted for 3,305 passing yards and 18 touchdowns (thre rushing), though Minshew also turned the ball over 14 times.

Neither contender inspires much confidence to become an efficient gunslinger, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's expectedly run-heavy game plans will match the smashmouth philosophies set forth by head coach Antonio Pierce. Optimistically, the winner of the QB contest will be protected by one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, bolstered this offseason by second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, who won the 2023 Rimington Trophy. Additional security remains in the form of alpha receiver Davante Adams, and the selection of Brock Bowers at No. 13 lends this aerial attack an elite TE prospect.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jakobi Meyers

The problem with tabbing Meyers as a potential 'sleeper' is that he's almost certainly due for touchdown regression after finding the end zone eight times as a receiver and twice as a rusher in 2023, but he's still being drafted outside the WR50 mark, which feels too conservative for someone who's earned an average of 109.3 targets per season since 2021. While opposing defenses focus on No. 1 option Davante Adams, Meyers should have ample opportunity to produce across from the 31-year-old.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Michael Mayer

Mayer's fantasy ceiling took a massive hit when the Raiders called fellow tight end Brock Bowers' name at 13th overall in April's draft, but this offense figures to feature a ton of 12-personnel, which means Mayer would still enjoy a healthy snap share, especially in the red zone. If Las Vegas finds themselves in tank mode, there's a non-zero chance that Mayer is moved to a TE-needy contender near the trade deadline, making him an interesting flier in deep best-ball formats as well.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Team Futures

Raiders Super Bowl 59 odds: 100-1 (T-25th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-25th) Antonio Pierce 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 30-1 (T-18th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-18th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 6.5 (T-26th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Player Futures

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Schedule