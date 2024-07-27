Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Bryce Danielson 
Published on July 27, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Las Vegas Raiders

Following the departure of workhorse Josh Jacobs in free agency, the Raiders are slated to lean heavily on third-year running back Zamir White during Antonio Pierce's first full season as Las Vegas' head coach, after having posted a 5-4 winning record in an interim capacity last year. However, new GM Tom Telesco was already a questionable hire even before electing to enter 2024 with a fairly unserious quarterback room, so an improved defense is required for this squad to compete in the AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Antonio Pierce (Year 2)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham (Year 3) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 10

Full 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Depth Chart

Full 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Stats

Stats to Know for the Las Vegas Raiders

  • 2023 Record: 8-9
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .488 (T-19th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +1 (16th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 60% (16th)
  • 2023 PROE: -2.1% (16th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 10th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,010 (30th)1,089 (21st)
Points332 (23rd)331 (9th)
Turnovers24 (20th)22 (T-19th)
Yards4,922 (27th)5,625 (18th)
Rush Yards1,542 (30th)2,015 (21st)
Pass Yards3,380 (23rd)3,610 (12th)
Drives179 (T-25th)185 (T-14th)
Yards per Drive27.5 (23rd)30.4 (17th)
Points per Drive1.65 (25th)1.77 (11th)

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsGardner MinshewAlexander MattisonJalen GuytonHarrison Bryant
   Keelan Doss 
     
Veteran DeparturesJimmy GaroppoloJosh JacobsHunter RenfrowAustin Hooper
 Brian Hoyer DeAndre Carter 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsChristian WilkinsNoneNone
    
Veteran DeparturesBilal NicholsNoneAmik Robertson
 Jerry Tillery Tyler Hall

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
113Brock BowersTE
244Jackson Powers-JohnsonG
377Delmar GlazeT
4112Decamerion RichardsonCB
5148Tommy EichenbergLB
6208Dylan LaubeRB
7223Trey TaylorS
7229M.J. DevonshireCB

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Albeit between two underwhelming candidates, the Raiders' most intriguing storyline heading into camp is the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. On the one hand, O'Connell relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season before ultimately winning the starting job for the remainder of his rookie campaign, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards with a 12:7 TD:INT across 11 games. On the other hand – and this might sound ironic – Minshew is probably the safer, but definitely more versatile option. The sixth-year veteran has 37 career starts under his belt, 13 of which came with the Colts last season when he accounted for 3,305 passing yards and 18 touchdowns (thre rushing), though Minshew also turned the ball over 14 times.

Neither contender inspires much confidence to become an efficient gunslinger, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's expectedly run-heavy game plans will match the smashmouth philosophies set forth by head coach Antonio Pierce. Optimistically, the winner of the QB contest will be protected by one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, bolstered this offseason by second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, who won the 2023 Rimington Trophy. Additional security remains in the form of alpha receiver Davante Adams, and the selection of Brock Bowers at No. 13 lends this aerial attack an elite TE prospect.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Jakobi Meyers

The problem with tabbing Meyers as a potential 'sleeper' is that he's almost certainly due for touchdown regression after finding the end zone eight times as a receiver and twice as a rusher in 2023, but he's still being drafted outside the WR50 mark, which feels too conservative for someone who's earned an average of 109.3 targets per season since 2021. While opposing defenses focus on No. 1 option Davante Adams, Meyers should have ample opportunity to produce across from the 31-year-old.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Michael Mayer

Mayer's fantasy ceiling took a massive hit when the Raiders called fellow tight end Brock Bowers' name at 13th overall in April's draft, but this offense figures to feature a ton of 12-personnel, which means Mayer would still enjoy a healthy snap share, especially in the red zone. If Las Vegas finds themselves in tank mode, there's a non-zero chance that Mayer is moved to a TE-needy contender near the trade deadline, making him an interesting flier in deep best-ball formats as well.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Team Futures

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Player Futures

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 PM
2Sep 15at Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM
3Sep 22Carolina Panthers4:05 PM
4Sep 29Cleveland Browns4:25 PM
5Oct 6at Denver Broncos4:05 PM
6Oct 13Pittsburgh Steelers4:05 PM
7Oct 20at Los Angeles Rams4:05 PM
8Oct 27Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PM
9Nov 3at Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
10Bye  
11Nov 17at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
12Nov 24Denver Broncos4:05 PM
13Nov 29at Kansas City Chiefs3:00 PM
14Dec 8at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
15Dec 16Atlanta Falcons8:30 PM
16Dec 22Jacksonville Jaguars4:25 PM
17Dec 29at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
18TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bryce Danielson
Bryce Danielson
Bryce covers the PGA for RotoWire and provides input on the golf cheat sheet. He also contributes to the coverage for NFL, NBA and other sports.
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More