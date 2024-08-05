2024 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Minnesota Vikings

With Kirk Cousins' six-season run with the Vikings in the rear-view mirror, there will be plenty of focus on the team's QB room during training camp and the preseason. For now, veteran Sam Darnold profiles as the No. 1 option, but first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy, who is viewed as the team's future franchise signal-caller, could make a push for the job in the short term. Either way, a number of things will need to break in Minnesota's favor for the team to return to the postseason in 2024.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell (Year 3)

Kevin O'Connell (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips (Year 3) – West Coast offense

Wes Phillips (Year 3) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

Brian Flores (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 6

Stats to Know for the Minnesota Vikings

2023 Record: 7-10

7-10 2023 Strength of Schedule: .509 (T-15th)

.509 (T-15th) 2023 Point Differential: -18 (T-17th)

-18 (T-17th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 66% (4th)

66% (4th) 2023 PROE: +2.1% (6th)

+2.1% (6th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 12th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,071 (17th) 1,095 (25th) Points 344 (22nd) 362 (T-13th) Turnovers 34 (31st) 22 (T-19th) Yards 5,912 (10th) 5,664 (16th) Rush Yards 1,553 (29th) 1,678 (8th) Pass Yards 4,359 (5th) 3,986 (24th) Drives 179 (T-25th) 186 (17th) Yards per Drive 32.9 (10th) 30.5 (19th) Points per Drive 1.85 (17th) 1.91 (18th)

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The Vikings' most high-profile summer storyline will inevitably remain the team's transition plan at quarterback. While Sam Darnold – now with his fourth NFL team – hasn't lived up to his lofty 2018 draft status, the 27-year-old is capable of holding down the top spot while J.J. McCarthy grows into his role as Minnesota's QB of the future.

Regardless of who's under center as the season progresses, the Vikings' pass-catching corps will be led by superstar Justin Jefferson on the heels of him agreeing to a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason. Meanwhile, 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison and talented tight end T.J. Hockenson – who's recovering from a major knee injury – also are firmly on the fantasy radar, when available. That said, who emerges as the No. 3 WR behind Jefferson and Addison has yet to be determined, with Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield and Jalen Nailor all vying for the role that K.J. Osborn held last season. In the end, it seems unlikely that Hockenson will be rushed back into the fray, which could lead to a TE-by-committee approach early on.

As a result, while all the moving parts within Minnesota's aerial attack are sorted out, it's reasonable to expect that the one-two backfield punch of Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler could be leaned on heavily in the meantime, a context that may lead to one or both exceeding their current ADPs.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Ty Chandler

While newcomer Aaron Jones is slated to lead the team's backfield, Chandler has a chance to carve out a key complementary role in an offense that will be led by a new starting QB and may rely on the ground game out of the gate. Moreover, Jones' injury history during his tenure with Green Bay gives Chandler, who had a solid run for Minnesota down the stretch last season, added value as an insurance policy given his status as the Vikings' clear-cut No. 2 RB.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Johnny Mundt

When healthy, T.J. Hockenson is a quality fantasy option, but after tearing his ACL and MCL in January, it remains to be seen when he'll see game action. Until he's back and ready to handle his standard workload, some combination of Mundt, Josh Oliver and Robert Tonyan will need to fill the void. It's possible that Mundt will be next in line for an expanded pass-catching role, but this will be a situation to watch during the preseason, as Oliver and/or Tonyan also could factor in.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Team Futures

Vikings Super Bowl 59 odds: 80-1 (T-22nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-22nd) Kevin O'Connell 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 20-1 (T-12th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-12th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 (T-23rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Player Futures

