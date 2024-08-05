2024 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Minnesota Vikings
With Kirk Cousins' six-season run with the Vikings in the rear-view mirror, there will be plenty of focus on the team's QB room during training camp and the preseason. For now, veteran Sam Darnold profiles as the No. 1 option, but first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy, who is viewed as the team's future franchise signal-caller, could make a push for the job in the short term. Either way, a number of things will need to break in Minnesota's favor for the team to return to the postseason in 2024.
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell (Year 3)
- Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips (Year 3) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 6
Full 2024 Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart
Full 2023 Minnesota Vikings Stats
Stats to Know for the Minnesota Vikings
- 2023 Record: 7-10
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .509 (T-15th)
- 2023 Point Differential: -18 (T-17th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 66% (4th)
- 2023 PROE: +2.1% (6th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 12th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,071 (17th)
|1,095 (25th)
|Points
|344 (22nd)
|362 (T-13th)
|Turnovers
|34 (31st)
|22 (T-19th)
|Yards
|5,912 (10th)
|5,664 (16th)
|Rush Yards
|1,553 (29th)
|1,678 (8th)
|Pass Yards
|4,359 (5th)
|3,986 (24th)
|Drives
|179 (T-25th)
|186 (17th)
|Yards per Drive
|32.9 (10th)
|30.5 (19th)
|Points per Drive
|1.85 (17th)
|1.91 (18th)
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Sam Darnold
|Aaron Jones
|Trent Sherfield
|Robert Tonyan
|Veteran Departures
|Kirk Cousins
|Alexander Mattison
|K.J. Osborn
|None
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cam Akers
Defense
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|10
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|17
|Dallas Turner
|OLB
|4
|108
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|6
|177
|Walter Rouse
|T
|6
|203
|Will Reichard
|K
|7
|230
|Michael Jurgens
|C
|7
|232
|Levi Drake Rodriguez
|DT
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Top Fantasy Story
The Vikings' most high-profile summer storyline will inevitably remain the team's transition plan at quarterback. While Sam Darnold – now with his fourth NFL team – hasn't lived up to his lofty 2018 draft status, the 27-year-old is capable of holding down the top spot while J.J. McCarthy grows into his role as Minnesota's QB of the future.
Regardless of who's under center as the season progresses, the Vikings' pass-catching corps will be led by superstar Justin Jefferson on the heels of him agreeing to a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason. Meanwhile, 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison and talented tight end T.J. Hockenson – who's recovering from a major knee injury – also are firmly on the fantasy radar, when available. That said, who emerges as the No. 3 WR behind Jefferson and Addison has yet to be determined, with Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield and Jalen Nailor all vying for the role that K.J. Osborn held last season. In the end, it seems unlikely that Hockenson will be rushed back into the fray, which could lead to a TE-by-committee approach early on.
As a result, while all the moving parts within Minnesota's aerial attack are sorted out, it's reasonable to expect that the one-two backfield punch of Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler could be leaned on heavily in the meantime, a context that may lead to one or both exceeding their current ADPs.
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: RB Ty Chandler
While newcomer Aaron Jones is slated to lead the team's backfield, Chandler has a chance to carve out a key complementary role in an offense that will be led by a new starting QB and may rely on the ground game out of the gate. Moreover, Jones' injury history during his tenure with Green Bay gives Chandler, who had a solid run for Minnesota down the stretch last season, added value as an insurance policy given his status as the Vikings' clear-cut No. 2 RB.
😴 Super Sleeper: TE Johnny Mundt
When healthy, T.J. Hockenson is a quality fantasy option, but after tearing his ACL and MCL in January, it remains to be seen when he'll see game action. Until he's back and ready to handle his standard workload, some combination of Mundt, Josh Oliver and Robert Tonyan will need to fill the void. It's possible that Mundt will be next in line for an expanded pass-catching role, but this will be a situation to watch during the preseason, as Oliver and/or Tonyan also could factor in.
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Team Futures
- Vikings Super Bowl 59 odds: 80-1 (T-22nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kevin O'Connell 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 20-1 (T-12th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 (T-23rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Player Futures
- Justin Jefferson 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: 15-1 (T-5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Dallas Turner 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: 9-2 (1st) via BetRivers Sportsbook
- Aaron Jones 2024 Over/Under Rushing Yards: 700.5 (T-25th) via BetRivers Sportsbook
Minnesota Vikings 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|San Francisco 49ers
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|New York Jets
|9:30 AM
|6
|Bye
|7
|Oct 20
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 24
|at Los Angeles Rams
|8:15 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov 24
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|13
|Dec 1
|Arizona Cardinals
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 16
|Chicago Bears
|8:00 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|17
|Dec 29
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|18
|TBD
|at Detroit Lions
|TBD