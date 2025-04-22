Jihaad Campbell Injury: On track for training camp

Campbell (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Campbell underwent surgery to address a torn left labrum in March and has already resumed running, and it appears that his recovery remains fully on track. Having tallied 117 total tackles, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 13 games in his final season at Alabama, Campbell is considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and remains a widely projected first-round selection, despite his current injury.