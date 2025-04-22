Fantasy Football
Jihaad Campbell Injury: On track for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Campbell (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Campbell underwent surgery to address a torn left labrum in March and has already resumed running, and it appears that his recovery remains fully on track. Having tallied 117 total tackles, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 13 games in his final season at Alabama, Campbell is considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and remains a widely projected first-round selection, despite his current injury.

