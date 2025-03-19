Jihaad Campbell Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Campbell confirmed Wednesday that he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

The 21-year-old from Alabama is considered one of the best linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. During his final collegiate season, he recorded 117 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks and an additional seven tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles over 13 games. The severity of Campbell's injury is currently unknown; however, Jay Robins of SB Nation reports labrum surgeries typically require six to eight months for recovery.