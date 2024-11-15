Jordan Matthews News: Back to practice squad
The Panthers signed Matthews to their practice squad Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Matthews was cut from Carolina's 53-man roster earlier in the week but is back with the team's practice squad, where he spent the early part of the season. The 32-year-old hasn't drawn a target on 26 offensive snaps across four appearances this season.
Jordan Matthews
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now