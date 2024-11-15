Fantasy Football
Jordan Matthews News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

The Panthers signed Matthews to their practice squad Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Matthews was cut from Carolina's 53-man roster earlier in the week but is back with the team's practice squad, where he spent the early part of the season. The 32-year-old hasn't drawn a target on 26 offensive snaps across four appearances this season.

Jordan Matthews
 Free Agent
