Box Score Breakdown: Recapping the Final Week of the NFL Preseason

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Colts (27) at Bengals (14) Colts (27) atBengals (14)

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts played all of their healthy starters and opened the game with a 12-play, 80-yard TD drive capped off by a four-yard scoring pass to rookie WR Adonai Mitchell. Most of the starters played four more series, but they were all short, unsuccessful drives after the first one.

RB Jonathan Taylor played every snap on the first drive and none thereafter , handing things over to Tyler Goodson, who was targeted on the first play of the second drive. Evan Hull also got some work with the first-string offense and then continued playing with the backups, finishing with 9-30-0 rushing and one catch for a loss of three yards. Goodson got plenty of touches with the backups as well, taking 13 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 10 yards. Trey Sermon (hamstring) was out for a second straight week, after emerging early in training camp as the favorite for the No. 2 RB job.

, handing things over to Tyler Goodson, who was targeted on the first play of the second drive. QB Anthony Richardson threw a pick-six on the second play of the second drive, after completing seven of eight passes on the opening series (his only incompletion was a Drew Ogletree drop in the end zone). Richardson started 6-of-6 but went just 2-of-8 the rest of the way. He added one carry for three yards.

With Josh Downs (ankle) still sidelined, WRs Michael Pittman, Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce all took a vast majority of the first-team snaps and came out of the game at the same time as Richardson and other starters. Pittman and Mitchell each played 24 of Richardson's 25 snaps , with Pierce taking 22. Mitchell was mostly in the slot, which will be Downs' domain once he's healthy. At that point, Mitchell and Pierce may split perimeter snaps, or maybe it'll just be Mitchell's job and Pierce will be a backup. TBD. Pierce caught both of his targets for 31 yards, with Mitchell going 2-for-4 with 18 yards and the TD. Pittman caught one of two passes for 12 yards.



Adonai Mitchell last night: * 15 routes on 16 Richardson dropbacks

* 19 of 24 snaps in the slot Looks like he'll be the primary slot receiver until Josh Downs is ready to return from his ankle injury. — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) August 23, 2024

TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree all got playing time with the first-team offense. The Colts were largely in 11 personnel, which meant the TEs were rotating more so than playing alongside each other. Jelani Woods (toe) is expected to have surgery and might not have had a spot on the roster anyway. Will Mallory, meanwhile, has mostly been playing with the backups, unable to supplant Granson as the receiving specialist.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals rested most of their starters and top backups for a second straight week, allowing QB Logan Woodside to play the entire game while RB Trayveon Williams and rookies Jermaine Burton and Erick All also got a lot of snaps.

Williams looks to be the No. 3 back, working ahead of the other depth guys for a second straight week and taking 11 carries for 66 yards (he also accounted for eight of the 21 targets, catching five of them for only eight yards).

Burton put up 4-56-1 on five targets, making him the only Bengal with more than 11 receiving yards. The rookie third-round pick got a ton of playing time in all three preseason games, which suggests he won't have a top-three role to open the regular season. The good news? He was productive, catching eight of 10 targets for 157 yards and two TDs. Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin were among the players rested for a second straight week, so they may open the year third and fourth on the depth chart. Burton is still the one worth stashing on a fantasy bench, however. Iosivas is also worth a look in deeper leagues; Irwin isn't.

All took 21 snaps but was targeted just once, catching it for 10 yards. He's not likely to get much playing time early in the season, but the Bengals have a weak group of tight ends, so there may eventually be an opportunity. The fourth-round pick has at least proven he's healthy after finishing his college career at Iowa with an ACL tear in October.

Bears (34) at Chiefs (21) Bears (34) atChiefs (21)

Chicago Bears

The Bears held out starters and some key backups. The highlight was Velus Jones playing running back and putting up a 13-111-1 rushing line, albeit with 108 of those yards coming in the second half against guys that will either be on practice squads or not on rosters at all.

WR Tyler Scott also had a nice game, catching four of six targets for 64 yards in the first half and then two of three targets for 35 yards in the second half (6-99-0 overall). The 2023 fourth-round pick looks to be Chicago's No. 4 WR. WR Nsimba Webster also had a good game, with three catches for 68 yards on four targets before halftime, but he was on the roster bubble and left early with a groin injury.

RB Travis Homer got most of the playing time early in the game with D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson all held out. The Bears may keep four RBs, considering Homer has a lot of experience on special teams and as a pass blocker. He could even get a few snaps here and there in clear passing situations if the Bears trust his blocking more than Johnson's.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs held out starters and key backups. UDFA rookie RB Carson Steele stole the show with three an 18-yard carry, 31-yard carry and one-yard TD on three consecutive snaps in the middle of the second quarter, though Deneric Prince was the starting RB.

Steele finished with 4-50-1, compared to Prince losing one yard on three carries.

Keaontay Ingram took four carries for 26 yards... all in the fourth quarter. He's probably not making the team even if Clyde Edwards-Helaire opens the season on an injury list due to his struggles with PTSD.

Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman played a bunch and combined for 32 receiving yards. They're on the roster bubble and probably won't see many touches besides special teams and trick plays even if they survive cutdown day.

Jaguars (31) at Falcons (0) Jaguars (31) atFalcons (0)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's starters played two lengthy drives against Atlanta's backups, with both ending in short TD passes to TE Evan Engram.

WRs Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas rarely left the field when Lawrence was in the game, while Parker Washington and Devin Duvernay both got their chances as the No. 3 receiver. Lawrence and Davis each played 23 snaps. Thomas took 19. The WR playing time doesn't mean much given that Christian Kirk (groin) didn't play. There are two big questions in terms of route distribution/volume. Question 1: How much will the Jags use multi-TE formations (rather than 11)? Question 2: How will the two-wide snaps be divided between Davis/Thomas/Kirk?

RB Travis Etienne played 17 snaps , taking seven carries for 46 yards and catching his lone target for a three-yard gain. Tank Bigsby played 16 snaps, but most of those came with the second-stringers. Bigsby took four carries for four yards on the first two drives, including being stuffed on a 3rd-and-1 and then nearly messing up an easy fourth-down conversion on the next play when he tried to go outside of a defender instead of just plunging forward (he did still get the necessary yardage, but unnecessarily made it kind of close).

, taking seven carries for 46 yards and catching his lone target for a three-yard gain. Engram played 16 snaps and put up a 4-28-2 line on four targets. You'd perhaps like to see a few more snaps, but he was on the field for most of the pass plays and clearly a priority.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons haven't played their starters at all this preseason and also rested a lot of their better backups the past two weeks.

Raiders (24) at 49ers (24) Raiders (24) at49ers (24)

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders rested starters and experienced backups, including RBs Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, WRs Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker and TEs Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers.

RB Dylan Laube, a rookie sixth-round pick, got the start but played only seven snaps, taking three carries for 12 yards and one catch for six yards.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers played QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle for three drives, spanning 24 plays. Kittle took 22 snaps and Samuel took 21.

RB Jordan Mason started with both Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not playing. Mason took 21 snaps, the same number as Samuel, en route to an 8-42-1 rushing line and one catch for seven yards on two targets. There was some buzz a few weeks ago about Mason overtaking Mitchell on the depth chart. Mitchell returned to practice last week, but I still wonder if he could be traded to a team like Dallas or even Las Vegas. Isaac Guerendo subbed in for a few plays with the starters, including back-to-back carries for six yards each, and then also got second-team work. He finished with five carries for 17 yards and one catch for two yards. The rookie fourth-round pick missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, and he'll presumably start his career as the No. 4 back unless Mason or Mitchell is traded.

Kittle caught three of four targets for 34 yards, with Samuel going 2-of-3 for 33 yards. WR Chris Conley and TE Jake Tonges were the other players to see targets from Purdy, although rookie Jacob Cowing and washed-up vet Robbie Chosen also got snaps with the first-team offense. Cowing also worked with the backups and finished with 3-39-1 on three targets, getting all of his touches (besides kick returns) in the second and third quarters.



Dolphins (14) at Buccaneers (24) Dolphins (14) atBuccaneers (24)

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins held out most of their starters and better backups.

RB Jeff Wilson got the start and took four carries for a loss of one yard, adding two catches for 21 yards on three targets. He got all of his touches on the first three drives, before any other RB touched the ball. Rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright was the next RB into the game and fared much better than Wilson, taking seven carries for 36 yards and catching four of six targets for 41 yards. I'm not sure Wilson survives cut-down day in Miami, but it won't be surprising if he lands with another team shortly thereafter or is traded for a conditional seventh-round pick beforehand. The Dolphins have carried four RBs at times, but Wilson usually sticks around as the second or third guy and this time he'd probably be a No. 4 who doesn't play special teams.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Baker Mayfield and a lot of other starters played one drive, which lasted seven plays and featured five touches by Rachaad White for 33 yards and a TD. The other plays were a nine-yard pass to Chris Godwin and a 28-yard throw to Jalen McMillan, both of whom played every snap on the first drive and not at all thereafter.

RB Bucky Irving replaced White for the second drive and ended up playing 22 snaps, taking six carries for 22 yards and one catch for five yards. The rookie seems to have the No. 2 RB job locked up; the question is how many snaps/carries he'll poach from White.

WR Mike Evans and Trey Palmer didn't play, allowing Ryan Miller to take first-team snaps alongside Godwin and McMillan. The Bucs used the same players on each play of the opening drive, with Godwin, Miller, McMillan, White and TE Cade Otton all staying on the field . Not that one drive in preseason tells us anything here, but it is possible this is what the Bucs offense looks like come Week 1, only with Evans replacing Miller, of course. And Irving probably subbing in for White at times. (New OC Liam Coen is a McVay disciple.)

.

Ravens (7) at Packers (30) Ravens (7) atPackers (30)

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore held out starters and many experienced backups for a third straight week.

WR Devontez Walker, a rookie fourth-round pick, caught one of two targets for four yards. He had a quiet preseason, but a rib injury was part of that, at least in the second game. Walker seems headed for a Week 1 healthy scratch.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers also rested all their top guys, but the backup RB stuff was at least worth monitoring given that AJ Dillon (stinger) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) are banged up.

Emanuel Wilson got the start and most of the first-quarter work, with Ellis Merriweather subbing in fairly often. Nate McCrary took 11 carries for 64 yards but didn't get any touches until the second half. Wilson finished with 11-52-0 rushing and 2-26-0 on two targets. Merriweather had 16-74-0 and no catches on one target. Wilson has been ahead of the others all summer and figures to get some touches Week 1 if Dillon isn't ready. The question in my mind is whether Wilson or Lloyd will be the No. 2 RB if Dillon is inactive Week 1 and Lloyd is ready.



Panthers (31) at Bills (26) Panthers (31) atBills (26)

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young and most of the other starters played one drive, spanning 12 plays and culminating in an eight-yard TD pass to Jordan Matthews (yes, that Jordan Matthews).

RB Miles Sanders subbed in for a couple snaps, but Chuba Hubbard got all the carries , taking three totes for 15 yards.

, taking three totes for 15 yards. Young completed six of eight passes for 70 yards and the TD. One of his incompletions was a throwaway, and he took a sack for one yard. Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen were the top two receivers, with Jonathan Mingo coming on as the No. 3 (and Xavier Legette subbing in for a couple snaps). Mingo and Legette both continued playing after the opening drive, whereas Johnson and Thielen came out with most of the other starters. My guess is Mingo starts the year as WR3 but loses the job to Legette at some point.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders played more snaps than Matthews, but it was the latter who caught passes on the first and last snaps of the opening drive. Sanders did have a 13-yard gain on the second play, and he didn't get any snaps thereafter, whereas Matthews continued playing and caught a third pass. Tommy Tremble (hamstring) and Ian Thomas (calf) didn't play, which saps some of the meaning from Sanders' encouraging role/usage with the first-team offense. Sanders should have a Week 1 role, but it might only be in the extremely obvious passing situations like 3rd-and-long and two-minute drills.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills rested everyone we'd care about, including rookies Keon Coleman and Ray Davis.

Undrafted rookie Frank Gore started at RB and put up an 18-101-1 rushing line, making his case to either replace Ty Johnson as the No. 3 back or hang around as the No. 4. TBD if Gore Jr. survives cut-down day (Tuesday).

Steelers (17) at Lions (24) Steelers (17) atLions (24)

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Russell Wilson played one drive, spanning five plays and ending with a 31-yard TD run by Cordarrelle Patterson. Wilson connected with George Pickens for a 32-yard gain two snaps before the TD run.

RB Najee Harris started and played the first three snaps, with Patterson then subbing in and taking two carries (Jaylen Warren is out with a hamstring injury).

The Steelers opened in 13 personnel (three TEs), with Pickens as the lone WR. Van Jefferson played in two-wide formations, with Calvin Austin joining for three-wide plays.

Pickens and Harris came out after the opening drive, while Jefferson, Austin, Patterson and the TEs continued playing with QB Justin Fields.

TE Pat Freiermuth rotated with Darnell Washington and MyCole Pruitt for a third straight week, missing out on a bunch of 12 personnel snaps. It's definitely concerning for Freiermuth's regular-season workload, but I still think there's a shred of upside given that he's arguably the team's second-best receiving threat.

Steelers TE snap count after 2 drives Darnell Washington 7

Pat Freiermuth 6

MyCole Pruitt 5

Connor Heyward 1 Out of 12 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 24, 2024

Detroit Lions

Detroit was another team that didn't play anyone we'd care about. Even Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki, the projected third/fourth RBs, didn't get any work in this one.

QB Hendon Hooker played most of the game and completed 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards, with one TD and one interception. The passing numbers weren't impressive, but he took 10 carries for 93 yards, hinting at future fantasy potential if he ever proves competent enough to get on the field. Nate Sudfeld didn't play Saturday and still seems ahead of Hooker for the No. 2 QB job.



Vikings (26) at Eagles (3) Vikings (26) atEagles (3)

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings mostly played third- and fourth-stringers, resting backups like QB Nick Mullens and RB Ty Chandler in addition to starters.

WRs Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell were among the players rested, while Trishton Jackson played (and caught a TD pass on one of his two targets). Jackson had a great preseason, but Nailor looks to be the No. 3 receiver heading into Week 1.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles also kept their starters and many backups on ice.

RBs Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley were among the players rested. WR Parris Campbell wasn't, which suggests he's as likely to miss out on a roster spot as enter Week 1 in the No. 3 receiver role (for which Jahan Dotson was recently acquired but might not be ready right away).

QB Kenny Pickett played the first half and completed six of nine passes for 58 yards, producing three points on three full drives (plus a fourth series that started right before halftime. Tanner McKee then played the first five drives of the second half, producing zero points and committing a pair of turnovers. Pickett likely will be the No. 2 QB in Philadelphia.



Rams (15) at Texans (17) Rams (15) atTexans (17)

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams rested nearly half of their players for a third straight week. This time even more guys sat, including rookie WR Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round pick who caught 12 passes for 144 yards over the first two preseason games.

Whittington had a great preseason, but Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell didn't play at all, so it's possible the rookie starts off as only the No. 5 WR in Los Angeles.

Houston Texans

The Texans held a ton of guys out, including second-string RB Dameon Pierce, who struggled in the first two preseason games.

RB Cam Akers started and got a lot of playing time, taking seven carries for 53 yards and catching three of four targets for 19 yards. He could replace Pierce as the No. 2 back at some point, although I don't think it will happen right away. Rookie sixth-round pick Jawhar Jordan was the second RB through the rotation and took four carries for 12 yards (plus one catch for seven yards). He had a solid preseason, but it seems like he's behind Pierce and Akers, and the Texans aren't a team that's likely to keep four RBs on the active roster. Maybe they will, but if not, Jordan or Akers could be scooped by another team before Houston can get them on the practice squad.



Chargers (26) at Cowboys (19) Chargers (26) atCowboys (19)

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers rested starters and a lot of backups, including RBs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Kimani Vidal.

RBs Isaiah Spiller and Jaret Patterson both got playing time early in the game. Spiller finished with three carries for one yard, while Patterson had 6-27-0 rushing and caught one of two targets for 12 yards. Patterson is the favorite to stick around if the Chargers keep a fourth RB. The bigger news, however, is that Vidal appears locked in as the third guy, with potential to overtake Edwards and/or Dobbins before long.

WR Brenden Rice caught one of seven targets for 11 yards, one week after getting a lot of playing time with the starters . Meanwhile, the Chargers didn't play Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark or Quentin Johnston. Rice probably won't have much of a role come Week 1, despite the brief moment of semi-excitement a week earlier.

. Meanwhile, the Chargers didn't play Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark or Quentin Johnston. TEs Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly were held out, while Donald Parham played and finished without any catches on one target.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys held a lot of players out and allowed QB Trey Lance to play the entire game. He threw for 323 yards and had an 11-90-1 rushing line... but he also threw five interceptions on 49 pass attempts. Yikes. Cooper Rush is keeping the backup job, it seems.

Giants (6) at Jets (10) Giants (6) atJets (10)

New York Giants

The Giants held out starters and a lot of backups, including RB Eric Gray and WR Jalin Hyatt. Gray and fellow RB Tyrone Tracy (ankle) are locked in for roster spots, with the question now being whether Tracy is healthy for Week 1, and if so, whether he's still ahead of Gray.

RB Dante Miller, a.k.a. "Turbo", got a lot of playing time but gained only 45 yards on 14 carries while seeing a single, incomplete target. His roster spot, or lack thereof, may depend on Tracy's ankle.

New York Jets

The Jets also held out basically anyone we'd care about, including rookie RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

Second-year RB Israel Abanikanda had a big game, but every indication this summer puts him behind Allen and Davis (and probably off the 53-man roster.

WR Malachi Corley caught one of three targets for five yards on 32 snaps. Playing so much isn't a good sign for his early season role, especially because a bunch of other rookies were held out. WRs Xavier Gipson and Allen Lazard both were held out. They could be the guys getting playing time alongside Garrett Wilson (and maybe Mike Williams) early in the season.



Browns (33) at Seahawks (37) Browns (33) atSeahawks (37)

Cleveland Browns

The Browns rested a lot of starters but not RB Jerome Ford, who took three carries for 11 yards on the first two drives while playing 10 snaps.

WRs Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman also started, as did some of the first-team linemen and QB Jameis Winston.

RB D'Onta Foreman replaced Ford in the first quarter but then left with a rib injury . RB Pierre Strong (ribs) didn't play.

.

Seattle Seahawks

QB Geno Smith and other starters played one drive, going 62 yards for a TD in five plays.

Smith, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each played five snaps. JSN caught two passes for 32 yards, and Metcalf then scored a 21-yard TD. WR Tyler Lockett (leg) didn't play, nor did TE Noah Fant (toe) or RB Zach Charbonnet (undisclosed). All three have missed practice lately.

RB Kenneth Walker was held out. He hasn't been reported with any injury this summer, unlike the other first-teamers that sat out Saturday night. Kenny McIntosh started at RB and caught a nine-yard pass on the opening drive, then ran 56 yards for a TD on his second and final touch of the game (there was also a carry in between wiped out by a penalty). Undrafted rookie George Holani was the next RB through the rotation after McIntosh. While he probably won't have a spot on the 53-man roster, Holani should land on the practice squad. He put up 7-38-1 rushing in this one.

Jake Bobo filled in for Lockett on the first-team offense and also got a bit of playing time with the second-stringers.

Titans (30) at Saints (27) Titans (30) atSaints (27)

Tennessee Titans

QB Will Levis produced 10 points on two drives, completing seven of eight passes for 118 yards.

Tony Pollard got all six of the RB touches on the opening drive, including a one-yard TD run. Tyjae Spears got most of the snaps on the second drive and then played a few snaps with the second-string offense.

WR Treylon Burks got most of the first-team snaps but also saw some work with the backups, whereas Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd were removed at the same time as Levis. WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is still out but could be back for Week 1.

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo wasn't targeted despite playing most of the first quarter. He didn't come off the field much, but that doesn't really mean anything with Josh Whyle (concussion) not playing. There was talk earlier this summer of Whyle taking a lot of snaps from Okonkwo. We probably won't have a good idea until after Week 1.

Titans 1st quarter HB snap count Tony Pollard 11 (1st drive, 4th down on 2nd drive)

Tyjae Spear 5 (2nd drive minus 4th down) Out of 16 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 25, 2024

New Orleans Saints

The Saints rested starters and a bunch of backups, with the main exception being Juwan Johnson, who had foot surgery earlier this summer and recently returned to practice. Johnson apparently will be ready for Week 1.

Cardinals (12) at Broncos (38) Cardinals (12) atBroncos (38)

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals again rested starters and a lot of backups. RBs Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas didn't play, but the Cardinals presumably won't keep five running backs. Dallas was signed for special teams, and the team seems to prefer Demercado to Carter. If Carter is released before/on cutdown day, he'll be one of the better RBs available and should find a new home.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos held out a lot of starters and other veterans, including QB Bo Nix, RBs Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, WRs Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims and TEs Greg Dulcich and Adam Trautman.

Rookie RB Audric Estime got the start and put up a 5-18-1 rushing line with one catch for 14 yards. It's unclear if the Broncos will keep four RBs or release Perine, but it does seem Estime will have a spot on the team, though perhaps not in the Week 1 gameplan.

QB Zach Wilson completed 16 of 25 passes for 251 yards and two TDs, making his case to overtake Jarrett Stidham as the No. 2 QB.

Rookie WR Troy Franklin caught his only target for 21 yards. He had a quiet preseason and doesn't appear on track to play much early in the year.

Patriots (10) at Commanders (20) Patriots (10) atCommanders (20)

New England Patriots

Drake Maye outplayed Jacoby Brissett again, completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a TD while adding three carries for 17 yards.

Brissett started but played only one drive, and he reportedly suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder .

. RB Antonio Gibson got the start and either had a target or carry on each of the first five snaps. Rhamondre Stevenson was rested, with JaMycal Hasty then taking over and Kevin Harris also getting snaps in the first half. Harris had just one carry for a loss of one yard but scored an 18-yard TD on a pass from Maye. Hasty had 4-21-0 rushing and 3-24-0 on three targets. The Patriots could keep both, as Harris is a power runner and Hasty a better fit for passing downs.

WR DeMario Douglas only played in three-wide sets for a second straight week . That's not surprising for a 5-foot-8 receiver, but he did play a bunch in two-wide formations last year. The Patriots have better WR depth now, of course, though they still lack high-end talent (and Douglas may be their best guy).

. That's not surprising for a 5-foot-8 receiver, but he did play a bunch in two-wide formations last year. The Patriots have better WR depth now, of course, though they still lack high-end talent (and Douglas may be their best guy). WRs Ja'Lynn Polk, K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton all got a lot of snaps in the first half, and each of them drew either or three or four targets (as did Douglas). Rookie WR Javon Baker also played some with Maye, but five of Baker's seven targets came in the second half from Joe Milton. Playing into the fourth quarter is a pretty good sign Baker won't get much playing time Week 1.



#Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett suffered a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2024

Washington Commanders

The Commanders didn't play QB Jayden Daniels, RBs Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler or any of the WRs competing for playing time. They also didn't play TEs Zach Ertz, John Bates and Ben Sinnott.