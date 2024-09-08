Gameday Injuries: Week 1

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Wilson reportedly aggravated the calf strain that he'd suffered on the eve of training camp during an individual drill in Thursday's practice, setting up the possibility of Justin Fields operating as Pittsburgh's starter versus Atlanta. As per Saturday night and early Sunday reports, Wilson has told the coaching staff he'll be able to play, but the team's doctors are leaning toward taking a cautious approach; consequently, there's apparently more of a likelihood that Fields draws the start. Fields did get plenty of time with the first-team offense during the first two weeks of camp while Wilson was slowly eased back in, and he also took first-team reps in Friday's practice. Wilson is still slated to be

The always highly anticipated opening Sunday of the NFL regular season has arrived, and as is often the case on this ribbon-cutting set of games, the injury report is relatively light. However, what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in star power, as there are big names at quarterback, running back and receiver with uncertainty attached to their availability. Without further delay, let's dive into the latest on the health front as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Wilson reportedly aggravated the calf strain that he'd suffered on the eve of training camp during an individual drill in Thursday's practice, setting up the possibility of Justin Fields operating as Pittsburgh's starter versus Atlanta. As per Saturday night and early Sunday reports, Wilson has told the coaching staff he'll be able to play, but the team's doctors are leaning toward taking a cautious approach; consequently, there's apparently more of a likelihood that Fields draws the start. Fields did get plenty of time with the first-team offense during the first two weeks of camp while Wilson was slowly eased back in, and he also took first-team reps in Friday's practice. Wilson is still slated to be evaluated during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.

The Commanders' Marcus Mariota (chest) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the first four games at minimum. In his absence, journeyman Jeff Driskel is expected to serve as rookie second overall pick Jayden Daniels' primary backup.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. McCaffrey stated to reporters Friday he had no doubt he'd suit up for the opener and was hoping to handle a normal workload. If the star running back were to be limited in any way or suffer a setback, Jordan Mason and rookie fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo would be in line to handle any additional opportunities.

The Patriots' Antonio Gibson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, the offseason addition plans to suit up versus Cincinnati. However, if he were to reverse course, fellow veteran JaMycal Hasty, who last logged a regular-season carry in 2022, would be in line to serve as the No. 2 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (contract dispute/rest/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with a full practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Chase's situation is easily the most intriguing of this first Sunday of the season, as the star wideout was quoted Friday as saying he felt his long sought-after contract extension was within striking distance while simultaneously conceding he'd be willing to play this season without a new deal and return to the bargaining table next offseason. Further complicating the situation is the illness that was added to Chase's status Saturday, and the fact he also stated he'd want to play no more than 50 snaps if he did suit up Sunday. Early Sunday reports also indicate Chase woke up feeling better, seemingly increasing his chances of garnering active status. Considering all the factors at play, Chase's availability will likely come down to pregame warmups.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots after following a limited practice Thursday with a missed Friday session. Higgins' absence adds another layer of uncertainty to the state of Cincinnati's passing attack for the season opener, considering Ja'Marr Chase remains questionable due to his contract dispute and illness. Irrespective of Chase's status for Sunday, Andrei Iosivas and rookie Jermaine Burton are expected to see additional opportunity as a result of Higgins' likely absence.

The Bears' Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per Saturday night reports, Allen is expected to suit up, but if he were to have a setback, rookie ninth overall pick Rome Odunze and second-year pro Tyler Scott would be in line to move up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively.

The Titans' DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per Saturday reports, Hopkins is expected to play through the MCL injury he appeared to originally suffer July 31, but he could have a cap on his snaps. If Hopkins is indeed limited as appears likely, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks would all be in line to benefit from extra targets to varying degrees, while there could also be a slight uptick in passing-catching work for running backs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard.

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with a full Friday practice after back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Friday reports indicated that Lockett appears likely to play through the leg issue he's been dealing with since mid-August, and early Sunday news echoes that sentiment. If both prove true, the veteran wideout is projected to open the season in his familiar No. 2 role alongside DK Metcalf.

The Colts' Josh Downs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In the second-year wideout's absence, both rookie Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce should be beneficiaries in the form of added targets from Anthony Richardson.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders despite practicing in full all week. If Palmer is unable to clear league protocol in time to suit up, Kameron Johnson could fill the No. 4 receiver role for Tampa Bay.

The Chargers' DJ Chark (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the first four games at minimum. In his absence, Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis could be beneficiaries with respect to see more downfield work.

The Saints' A.T. Perry (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. If Perry is unable to play, fifth-round rookie Bub Means would be slated to slide into the No. 4 receiver role for New Orleans.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence against Atlanta, veteran Scotty Miller is slated to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 4 receiver.

The Dolphins' Malik Washington (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In the rookie's absence, second-year wideout Grant DuBose and veteran Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, could share No. 4 receiver snaps.

TIGHT ENDS

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Ian Thomas' (IR-calf), rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders and converted wide receiver Jordan Matthews are slated to handle tight-end reps versus New Orleans.

The Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year pro Brady Russell is expected to serve as the top backup to starting tight end Noah Fant.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the first four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Tommy Tremble (hamstring) on Sunday, rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders and converted wide receiver Jordan Matthews should see more opportunities, while Tremble could slide into the No. 1 tight end role as soon as he's healthy.

KICKERS

The Colts' Matt Gay (sports hernia) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. If Gay is ultimately unavailable, rookie Spencer Shrader, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and converted only 68.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during his college days at South Florida and Notre Dame, will serve as Indianapolis' placekicker versus Houston.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. As per early Sunday reports, Ramsey will likely attempt to play, but if he does suit up, will be on a monitored snap count.

The Titans' Chidobe Awuzie (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Chargers' Asante Samuel (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Rams' Darious Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining for the first four games at minimum.

Safeties

The Titans' Jamal Adams (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Malcolm Koonce (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the first four games at minimum.

The Bears' Montez Sweat (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. As per early Sunday reports, Sweat is expected to play.

The Bears' Darrell Taylor (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Bears' DeMarcus Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions' DJ Reader (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams, and as per early Sunday reports, is unlikely to play.

The Saints' Khalen Saunders (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Jets.

The Saints' Willie Gay (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.