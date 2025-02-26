Jordan Whitehead Injury: Will hit free agency

The Bucs declined Whitehead's (neck) 2025 option and will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead was set to collect a $3.75 million salary in 2025, but Tampa Bay is moving on from the soon-to-be 28-year-old safety after he started 12 games for the team last season. Whitehead finished the year with 79 tackles (49 solo) and three pass breakups. By declining Whitehead's option, the Bucs open up $4.5 million in cap space.