Josh Jobe News: Healthy again

Jobe re-signed with the Seahawks on Thursday.

The cornerback injured his knee in Week 17 against the Rams and was placed on injured reserve ahead of Seattle's season finale. Jobe set new career highs in starts (six), tackles (37 total, 29 solo), pass breakups (seven) and interceptions (one) in 2024. The former undrafted free agent played more on special teams than defense during his first two years, 2022 and 2023, in the league, both with Philadelphia.