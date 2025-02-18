Joshua Kelley News: Limited work in 2024

Kelley appeared in three regular-season games for the Titans in 2024, getting one carry for two yards.

Kelley latched on with Tennessee in mid-October after being unable to make the Giants' 53-man roster out of training camp. The UCLA product started on the practice squad but spent much of the campaign as a healthy scratch after signing with their active roster in November. Headed for free agency this spring, Kelley's prior success with the Chargers will likely land him an opportunity to play again in 2025.