Julio Jones News: Announces retirement

Jones (concussion) announced his retirement from pro football on social media Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The sixth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, Jones spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Falcons, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards seven times and earning a pair of first-team All-Pro nods during that span. His final three campaigns were split between Tennessee (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Philadelphia (2023), as he remained unsigned following that final stop. Overall, Jones' 13,703 career receiving yards rank 16th in NFL history, and the rest of his resume suggests a strong case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point.