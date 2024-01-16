Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Air Yards from the Wild Card Round

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

There's no way around it: the first round of the playoffs were a disappointment. The Rams and Lions gave us a great game, but none of the others came down to the wire and most were done by midway through the fourth quarter. Below I'll probably focus a little more on the teams that advanced, as that's what matters for those of you still playing DFS and/or some other form of fantasy contest (or just prop betting).

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Browns (14) at Texans (45) Browns (14) atTexans (45)

Browns Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 13% Browns Personnel:- 76% /- 13%

70 Plays — 50 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 34-of-46 for 307 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks