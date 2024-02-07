Target Breakdown: 2023 WR Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Fantasy Football
Jerry Donabedian
This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

2023 was a down year for NFL offenses overall — the second in a row — but a good season for Alpha WR1s. Tyreek Hill topped 1,700 yards again and might have made a run at 2,000 if not for an ankle injury in December, and he wasn't even the overall WR1 in most fantasy formats. That honor instead went to CeeDee Lamb, who has improved his totals for targets, receptions, yards and TDs with each passing season since he entered the NFL in 2020.

Other highlights included Amon-Ra St. Brown joining Lamb in the progression from WR1 to high-end WR1 and Justin Jefferson topping 1,000 yards despite missing seven games. Fifth-round pick Puka Nacua set a rookie record with 1,486 receiving yards, leading the charge for an impressive 2023 draft class that also featured highly promising debut campaigns from Jordan Addison, Tank Dell (leg), Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers and Jayden Reed.

There was another batch of rookies that didn't exactly help fantasy teams in 2023 but did enough to warrant breakout consideration for 2024. This includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dontayvion Wicks, Demario Douglas, Josh Downs, Michael Wilson, Tre Tucker, Marvin Mims, Jalin Hyatt, Parker Washington, Trey Palmer, A.T. Perry and Andrei Iosivas. We can also add a couple of early picks that looked like busts to that list — Quentin Johnston and Jonathan Mingo — given that both have impressive physical tools and now get

The incoming draft class for 2024 is actually more highly regarded than 2023's group, with headliners Marvin Harrison and Malik Nabers considered locks to go Top 10. There are at least another handful of guys garnering first-round consideration, and then a bunch more that figure to be taken Day 2. I'm no draft expert, but those who are say it's a strong class in terms of both depth and high-end talent.

That might help boost NFL offenses back toward their pre-2022 level of scoring, especially if the ballyhooed rookie QB class also pans out and veteran signal-callers have better injury luck than they did this past season. Even if that does happen, the consecutive impressive rookie classes at WR could help hasten decline phases for some veteran pass catchers, shifting targets away from old players and toward young ones. 

Mike Evans just had one of his best seasons in a contract year, but there were some other 30-something wide receivers that showed signs of decline in 2023, namely DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams. Any of those guys could reasonably end up with a new team next year, as could 31-year-old Keenan Allen, who had the second-most fantasy points of his career in 2023 despite missing the final four games with a heel injury.

Below you'll find some stuff that looks back at the 2023 season and other things looking ahead to 2024. My initial PPR rankings for next year include 10 rookies among the Top 70 and four among the Top 40, with Harrison leading the way at No. 19. That's actually an extremely conservative ranking for the Ohio State product relative to where he's going in early best ball drafts, with many fantasy players and draft analysts viewing him as the best WR prospect since Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson.

Here's what you'll find below:

  1. 2023 Awards
  2. Offseason Injury Rehab
  3. Free Agents, Holdout Candidates & Potential Cap Casualties
  4. 2024 PPR Rankings
  5. Cumulative WR Production by Team
  6. 2023 Stat Tables

Backfield Breakdown: 2023 RB Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

2023 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: Tyreek Hill

Fantasy MVP:  CeeDee Lamb

Rookie of the Year:  Puka Nacua

Breakout Player:  Nico Collins

Comeback Player:  Deebo Samuel

Most Improved:  George Pickens

     

Real-Life LVP:  Allen Lazard

Fantasy LVP:  Tee Higgins

Most Disappointing: Jahan Dotson

   

Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑

These are the wide receivers that finished 2023 on injured reserve and/or suffered serious injuries late in the year. Some of the guys listed below may already be fine, as it's sometimes tough to read the situation when a player gets injured toward the end of the season and is placed on injured reserve without further comment.

Mike Williams (ACL tear)

Williams suffered an ACL tear Week 3 and underwent surgery 31 days later Oct. 25. Most of the "twitter docs" said it looked like a multi-ligament injury, potentially including MCL and meniscus damage. That hasn't been confirmed, with information sparse ever since the surgery announcement in late October. It'll certainly be an interesting offseason for Williams, who has $20 million in non-guaranteed compensation for the final year of his contract in 2024, including a $3 million roster bonus due March 15. 

Keenan Allen is also entering the final season of his deal — with $23.1 million in non-guaranteed money — and new head coach John Harbaugh figures to prioritize the running game at least a little more than the Chargers did in recent years. Williams turns 30 in October, FWIW, and if he does stay with the Chargers it'll almost certainly involve a pay cut or extension that lowers both his cap hit and his earnings.

         

Tank Dell (broken fibula)

The 165-pound third-round pick might've reached 1,000 yards as a rookie if not for the broken left fibula he suffered Week 13. He had surgery Dec. 4, one day after the injury, which would seem to suggest he avoided major ligament damage or anything else that would cause massive swelling and make his rehab process more difficult. Dell may have some limitations this spring but should be ready for training camp. Even if his size remains slightly concerning, it's hard not to be excited about a guy who had 709 receiving yards and seven TDs on 494 snaps during his rookie year.

    

Kendrick Bourne (ACL tear)

Bourne tore an ACL on Oct. 29 and had surgery Nov. 15. Reports at the time suggested he'd be ready for training camp in 2024, though obviously we can't know that for sure given the serious nature of his injury. The series of events does at least hint that he avoided major damage beyond the ACL, which should help Bourne find a new home this offseason as he enters free agency ahead of his age-29 season. He says he's ahead of schedule and wants to stay with the Patriots, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Bourne mentioned that his physical therapist is living with him right now to help him strengthen the quadriceps and leg around his knee injury.

      

Michael Thomas (knee)

Thomas posted mediocre stat lines week after week throughout the first half of the season and then missed the final seven games with a knee injury. The Saints expected him to return at one point, but by late December it became pretty clear that wouldn't happen. Thomas turns 31 in March and technically has one season remaining on a strange contract full of incentives and unique bonuses. It sounds like he'll either rework his deal again this offseason or be released; a lot of football sites list him as an impending free agent even though he technically isn't.

       

Russell Gage (ruptured patellar tendon)

Gage suffered this uncommon injury in August and missed the final season of his three-year contract. He had a 51-426-5 receiving line over 13 games in 2022, his first season in Tampa Bay, and he's now due $10 million in non-guaranteed compensation for the final year of the deal. Gage presumably will accept a pay cut or be released; either way, he'll have a difficult path back to fantasy relevance as a 28-year-old coming back from a brutal injury. Simply playing in the NFL again would be a win.

     

Tim Patrick (Achilles)

Patrick suffered season-ending injuries during training camp the past two years; an ACL tear in 2022 and an Achilles' tear in 2023. He's 30 years old and has one season remaining on a three-year, $30 million contract, with a non-guaranteed $9.5 million base salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. Patrick presumably will either accept a pay cut or eventually be released. For fantasy managers, there are better uses of a late-round pick.

     

Marquise Brown (heel)

Brown's heel injury was first reported in late November. He played through it, initially, but then made early exits from two games (Weeks 13, 15) and ultimately missed the final three games. There's been no report it's a serious injury, with most chatter instead focusing on Brown's impending free agency (he played out 2023 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract). I actually think a return to Arizona makes sense, especially if he's the No. 2 receiver in an offense with Marvin Harrison and TE Trey McBride. Hollywood is a good player, just not a great one, and he's mostly been tasked with No. 1 WR duties to this point in his career. Granted, the scenario that works best in real life might not hold the most fantasy appeal.

      

Jonathan Mingo (foot)

Mingo missed the final two games of his rookie season with a foot injury of unknown severity. Prior to that, he was perhaps the least efficient pass catcher in the league, with Carolina seemingly forcing him targets due to a lack of other options (and quite possibly an awareness of the draft capital used to select him). There hasn't been any update on Mingo this winter.

        

  JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)

Smith-Schuster had his best game as a Patriot in Week 14 (90 yards), then missed Weeks 15 and 16, and then was placed on injured reserve for Weeks 17 and 18. His three-year contract includes a full guarantee for his $7 million base salary in 2024... oops. The ankle injury probably isn't too serious, but any hope for a serious return to fantasy relevance would depend on finding a new team, which would only happen via trade.

     

  Jalin Hyatt (hamstring)

The rookie third-round pick suffered a hamstring injury Week 18 and was ruled out for the rest of the game. It's probably not a big deal for this offseason, but I haven't seen anything to confirm that.

     

Free Agents / Potential Holdouts / Cap Casualties 💰💰💰

Free Agents 

Michael Pittman

Mike Evans

 Tee Higgins

Calvin Ridley

Marquise Brown

Gabe Davis

Tyler Boyd

Noah Brown

Odell Beckham

Kendrick Bourne (ACL)

Curtis Samuel

Darnell Mooney

Demarcus Robinson

Josh Reynolds

K.J. Osborn

Others: DJ Chark, Chris Moore, Van Jefferson, Nelson Agholor, Mecole Hardman Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Powell, Trenton Irwin, Trent Sherfield, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jalen Reagor, Alex Erickson, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Julio Jones, Ray-Ray McCloud, Chase Claypool, Randall Cobb, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, Richie James, Jamison Crowder, Robbie Chosen, Devin Duvernay, Trent Taylor, River Cracraft, Equanimeous St. Brown, Jamal Agnew

       

Holdout Candidates

Unlike their teammates in the backfield, big-name WRs typically avoid holdouts the easy way... by convincing their teams to give them the big bucks before it ever comes to that. It does happen occasionally, so let's take a look at guys that might consider holding out (if only from practices) ahead of contract years in 2024.

Justin Jefferson (scheduled for fifth-year option in 2024)

CeeDee Lamb (scheduled for fifth-year option in 2024)

 Brandon Aiyuk (scheduled for fifth-year option in 2024)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nico Collins

Ja'Marr Chase (likely getting fifth-year option for 2025)

DeVonta Smith (likely getting fifth-year option for 2025)

Jaylen Waddle (likely getting fifth-year option for 2025)

      

Potential Cap Casualties

The 'savings' listed next to each player is in real-money terms. I know people like to talk about cap hits, but really the cap can be manipulated any which way for a given season and what ultimately matters is the money that's actually paid out (or avoided). If I say that a team saves $15 million by releasing a guy, they might not realize all that "savings" in 2024 cap space... it could instead be split between 2024 and 2025 due to bonus money accelerating onto the current year's cap.

If that's a big problem, the team can just move money around on another contract. There are perhaps a few teams with limited flexibility in that sense — well, actually, it's mostly just the Saints — but generally speaking that's the smart way to view things if you want to think how teams need to think. I'll spare you the lecture on opportunity cost.

Mike Williams (knee - $20 million in savings)

Keenan Allen ($23 million savings)

Chris Godwin ($20 million)

Tyler Lockett ($17 million savings each of next two years)

DeAndre Hopkins ($16 million savings)

Courtland Sutton ($13.5-14.1 million savings each of next two years)

Diontae Johnson ($10 million savings)

Brandin Cooks ($8 million savings)

 Zay Jones (~$8 million savings)

Michael Gallup ($9.5 million savings in 2024; ~$11.5 million apiece in 2025-26)

Darius Slayton (~$6.2 million savings)

Robert Woods ($5 million savings)

Deonte Harty (~$4.1 million savings)

Michael Thomas (knee)

Hunter Renfrow (~$11.9 million savings)

Lockett is perhaps the most interesting case, with $17 million in non-guaranteed compensation for each of the two remaining years on his contract. He'd probably get paid similarly on the open market, but Seattle might prefer the cap space after using a first-round pick on Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2023. Lockett turns 32 in September and will work with a new head coach and offensive coordinator even if he ends up staying in Seattle.

Johnson is another borderline case, scheduled for $10 million in non-guaranteed compensation in 2024, the final year of his contract. You could reasonably argue for keeping him, trading him or cutting him, though the recent hiring of OC Arthur Smith isn't super promising for an undersized WR who mostly makes his living on short passes and YAC.

Allen and Hopkins seem fairly paid, more or less, but there's at least some risk of being released. Extensions might make more sense, especially for Allen. New coaching staffs are also a factor there, and it's possible one or both would even have some trade value on their current deals.

      

Initial 2024 PPR Rankings (Top 70) 📈

1. Tyreek Hill36. Christian Kirk
2. CeeDee Lamb37. Jayden Reed
3. Justin Jefferson38. Rome Odunze
4. Ja'Marr Chase39. Calvin Ridley
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown40. Brian Thomas
6. Puka Nacua41. Troy Franklin
7. Garrett Wilson42. Tyler Lockett
8. A.J. Brown43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
9. DJ Moore44. Romeo Doubs
10. Chris Olave45. Marquise Brown
11. Nico Collins46. Josh Downs
12. Davante Adams47. Keon Coleman
13. Deebo Samuel48. Courtland Sutton
14. Stefon Diggs49. Christian Watson
15. Keenan Allen50. Jameson Williams
16. Mike Evans51. Adonai Mitchell
17. Tank Dell52. Gabe Davis
18. DK Metcalf53. Jakobi Meyers
19. Marvin Harrison54. Demario Douglas
20. Rashee Rice55. Khalil Shakir
21. Brandon Aiyuk56. Diontae Johnson
22. Jaylen Waddle57. Mike Williams
23. DeVonta Smith58. Dontayvion Wicks
24. Cooper Kupp59. Wan'Dale Robinson
25. Tee Higgins60. Ladd McConkey
26. Malik Nabers61. Brandin Cooks
27. Drake London62. Rashid Shaheed
28. Zay Flowers63. Jerry Jeudy
29. Amari Cooper64. Jahan Dotson
30. Michael Pittman65. Xavier Worthy
31. Chris Godwin66. Xavier Legette
32. Terry McLaurin67. Marvin Mims
33. George Pickens68. Treylon Burks
34. Jordan Addison69. Zay Jones
35. DeAndre Hopkins70. Tyler Boyd

Cumulative WR Production by Team 

Per-Game Averages (PPR Scoring)

 PPR PtsTGTRECRec YdREC TDRushRush YdsRush TD
1DAL45.82215.1196.11.41.715.20.2
2MIA45.621.915.3217.81.40.93.80
3LAR42.923.915.1200.61.11.39.80
4GB40.921.513.2165.41.61.18.60.1
5HOU39.921.913.5191.61.11.37.40
6CIN39.922.915.1180.91.10.30.30
7TB39.42213.4175.61.20.970.1
8LAC38.822.514.9176.10.9160
9SEA38.221.613.8171.11.10.20.50.1
10DET38.019.513.3174.91.10.980.1
11PHI37.419.413.2173.41.2000
12SF36.415.210.3165.21.12.414.80.3
13WAS35.522.113.8157.80.90.41.50.1
14MIN35.419.212.6164.21.10.41.20
15BUF35.119.212.5159.21.10.40.80
16LV35.121.213.0149.210.96.40.1
17JAC32.920.412.3151.90.90.91.70
18NO32.719.311.9154.80.80.74.40
19IND32.720.713.4155.20.60.20.90
20CAR31.720.913.3136.40.61.38.40.1
21KC31.218.812.2143.90.813.40
22DEN30.615.39.9135.51.20.51.80
23BAL30.417.311.1134.40.80.85.60.1
24PIT28.616.910.3140.30.60.840.1
25CLE28.420.110.7145.90.50.93.20
26CHI26.615.69.5124.80.61.47.20.1
27TEN26.515.99.1135.70.60.64.10
28NYG25.71610.4115.80.50.65.40.1
29ARI24.916.49.1103.10.61.912.60.1
30NE24.617.910.7116.10.30.96.60
31NYJ22.617.29.2103.40.40.84.20.1
32ATL18.512.17.295.60.20.100

2023 Stat Tables for WRs

Playing Time / Alignment

Minimum: 20% Route Share

  • RT = Routes Run
  • RT% = % of team's pass plays on which player ran a route
  • RT/Sn = Routes Run divided by total snaps
  • MTN = # of snaps on which player was in motion at time of the snap
 RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsRT/SnSlot SnSlot%MTNMTN%GP
1Garrett Wilson37.996.4%64056.591.7%96166.6%26627.7%737.6%17
2DJ Moore31.795.7%53958.591.1%99554.2%17217.3%959.5%17
3Davante Adams33.595.1%56854.892.5%93161.0%12313.2%687.3%17
4George Pickens30.294.8%51352.388.2%88957.7%15117.0%222.5%17
5Alec Pierce34.194.1%5776195.0%103755.6%14614.1%494.7%17
6Adam Thielen35.893.2%60658.691.2%99760.8%58258.4%11111.1%17
7CeeDee Lamb35.191.8%59755.184.6%93763.7%45949.0%13714.6%17
8DeVonta Smith34.491.5%5506391.0%100854.6%25124.9%414.1%16
9Calvin Ridley35.491.2%60155.585.1%94363.7%16617.6%505.3%17
10Stefon Diggs32.190.2%54453.481.5%90859.9%26529.2%16117.7%17
11Amon-Ra St. Brown35.888.8%56460.886.1%97358.0%38239.3%22022.6%16
12A.J. Brown31.488.2%53057.888.7%98353.9%23323.7%535.4%17
13Puka Nacua32.988.2%54455.986.8%95057.3%21722.8%18619.6%17
14Michael Pittman33.988.1%54058.986.3%94257.3%26027.6%11512.2%16
15Chris Godwin31.787.8%53449.880.8%84663.1%26931.8%11713.8%17
16DeAndre Hopkins28.887.3%48642.372.5%71967.6%14520.2%192.6%17
17Jakobi Meyers33.087.1%52054.586.7%87259.6%24327.9%12714.6%16
18Tyler Lockett31.586.8%53246.579.6%79067.3%26533.5%11714.8%17
19Terry McLaurin35.786.7%60753.185.6%90367.2%10912.1%485.3%17
20Zay Flowers28.986.5%46253.880.5%86053.7%25229.3%19422.6%16
21Jahan Dotson35.686.3%6045182.2%86769.7%34039.2%596.8%17
22Ja'Marr Chase35.886.0%57153.581.8%85666.7%20323.7%10011.7%16
23Gabe Davis30.584.7%51154.482.9%92455.3%14916.1%778.3%17
24DK Metcalf32.884.7%51948.978.9%78366.3%10613.5%273.4%16
25Mike Evans30.284.5%51448.178.0%81762.9%20825.5%283.4%17
26Jordan Addison33.984.4%57251.682.4%87865.1%20122.9%13915.8%17
27Tyler Boyd32.683.3%55346.575.5%79070.0%61477.7%11814.9%17
28Chris Olave33.383.0%53149.372.9%78867.4%28135.7%8610.9%16
29Darius Slayton29.782.4%49750.782.1%86257.7%26230.4%698.0%17
30Drake London28.980.8%45851.976.6%83055.2%18422.2%384.6%16
31Elijah Moore31.680.5%53450.574.6%85962.2%33338.8%16519.2%17
32Romeo Doubs28.679.3%48447.576.9%80760.0%11614.4%324.0%17
33Brandon Aiyuk26.379.2%4144875.4%76853.9%13617.7%384.9%16
34K.J. Osborn33.878.8%53448.873.3%78168.4%22128.3%759.6%16
35Jonathan Mingo34.578.6%51157.879.3%86758.9%20423.5%12714.6%15
36Brandin Cooks31.777.7%50547.969.2%76665.9%23831.1%9712.7%16
37Amari Cooper34.577.4%5135672.9%84061.1%15518.5%172.0%15
38Courtland Sutton27.476.5%4304673.7%73658.4%14920.2%304.1%16
39Darnell Mooney28.675.8%42749.467.9%74157.6%40354.4%11515.5%15
40Tyreek Hill28.475.7%45241.463.0%66368.2%19529.4%15823.8%16
41Jerry Jeudy26.875.4%42439.162.7%62667.7%32151.3%7111.3%16
42Rondale Moore26.174.3%44341.866.7%71062.4%41358.2%12918.2%17
43Josh Downs26.974.1%45444.168.7%75060.5%52770.3%14319.1%17
44Jaxon Smith-Njigba27.173.9%45337.664.4%63970.9%41564.9%9314.6%17
45Keenan Allen38.273.2%49257.468.4%74666.0%38651.7%21729.1%13
46Josh Reynolds27.672.9%46346.970.6%79858.0%25532.0%475.9%17
47Marquise Brown30.872.1%43052.168.5%73058.9%13218.1%324.4%14
48Trey Palmer25.771.7%43639.864.6%67664.5%35452.4%527.7%17
49DJ Chark30.870.9%46148.766.8%73063.2%16823.0%121.6%15
50Deebo Samuel24.769.6%36445.366.6%67953.6%13920.5%15623.0%15
51Allen Robinson22.669.1%37443.673.5%74150.5%41155.5%16021.6%17
52Quentin Johnston27.168.3%45942.165.6%71664.1%8111.3%385.3%17
53Rashid Shaheed28.466.6%4263954.1%58572.8%23339.8%7512.8%15
54Michael Wilson30.365.4%39051.963.4%67557.8%17425.8%263.9%13
55Allen Lazard30.963.9%42446.562.1%65165.1%14522.3%487.4%14
56Diontae Johnson26.763.8%34543.155.6%56061.6%11921.3%386.8%13
57Nico Collins26.862.5%39842.760.0%64162.1%12118.9%111.7%15
58Robert Woods28.862.2%39645.559.6%63762.2%27443.0%8613.5%14
59Tutu Atwell24.162.1%38340.659.3%64959.0%20731.9%17727.3%16
60Jaylen Waddle26.661.6%36842.155.9%58962.5%10818.3%427.1%14
61Cooper Kupp32.361.4%37956.461.9%67756.0%33649.6%21431.6%12
62Marquez Valdes-Scantling25.561.0%40436.554.2%58469.2%16828.8%203.4%16
63Jayden Reed23.360.5%36934.552.6%55266.8%33861.2%13424.3%16
64Wan'Dale Robinson24.058.5%35340.958.5%61457.5%41667.8%14523.6%15
65Tee Higgins32.358.1%38645.852.4%54970.3%9717.7%468.4%12
66Michael Gallup22.057.5%37434.252.5%58164.4%5810.0%274.6%17
67Nelson Agholor18.157.5%30732.551.8%55355.5%32659.0%10018.1%17
68Jalin Hyatt20.657.2%34531.851.4%54063.9%7013.0%295.4%17
69Rashod Bateman18.856.2%30036.654.8%58551.3%539.1%356.0%16
70Nick Westbrook-Ikhine23.155.7%31041.458.5%58053.4%24742.6%213.6%14
71DeVante Parker26.055.5%33643.155.0%56060.0%8114.5%274.8%13
72Rashee Rice23.255.4%36737.155.2%59461.8%26143.9%488.1%16
73Curtis Samuel24.255.0%38534.151.7%54570.6%35965.9%8916.3%16
74Christian Kirk29.553.1%35046.149.9%55363.3%35664.4%10018.1%12
75Justin Jefferson36.152.9%35952.549.2%52568.4%12323.4%6011.4%10
76Braxton Berrios19.852.4%31327.642.0%44270.8%22250.2%8419.0%16
77Demario Douglas22.752.2%31633.946.5%47466.7%26455.7%15733.1%14
78Chris Moore17.452.1%29033.457.3%56851.1%13924.5%244.2%17
79Cedric Tillman25.051.6%34241.951.0%58758.3%19032.4%569.5%14
80Justin Watson21.350.6%33532.147.6%51365.3%13826.9%295.7%16
81Michael Thomas31.849.7%31847.744.1%47766.7%11123.3%10.2%10
82Khalil Shakir17.849.4%29834.352.3%58351.1%36161.9%9416.1%17
83Xavier Gipson23.448.9%32531.545.1%47368.7%24050.7%469.7%14
84Olamide Zaccheaus17.148.3%29026.941.2%45763.5%28762.8%275.9%17
85Odell Beckham18.447.9%25631.140.7%43558.9%5512.6%266.0%14
86Tank Dell27.947.3%30143.144.4%47463.5%9920.9%469.7%11
87Joshua Palmer31.446.6%31349.445.3%49463.4%18236.8%7615.4%10
88Treylon Burks23.646.3%25838.442.5%42261.1%11828.0%409.5%11
89Noah Brown28.844.9%2864340.3%43066.5%15435.8%429.8%10
90Dontayvion Wicks18.444.6%27229.341.9%44061.8%13330.2%7817.7%15
91Zay Jones32.343.9%28950.240.8%45263.9%13730.3%327.1%9
92Cedrick Wilson17.443.0%25734.749.5%52149.3%15429.6%8215.7%15
93Hunter Renfrow15.042.5%25420.735.0%35272.2%29784.4%7621.6%17
94Tyler Scott14.442.5%23925.239.2%42855.8%7216.8%6916.1%17
95Christian Watson28.942.1%25747.340.6%42660.3%13130.8%8620.2%9
96Jauan Jennings17.241.7%21826.333.6%34263.7%16648.5%5917.3%13
97Isaiah Hodgins14.640.6%24528.646.3%48650.4%6613.6%112.3%17
98Calvin Austin12.840.3%21821.335.9%36260.2%10428.7%8623.8%17
99Marvin Mims13.939.7%22322.636.3%36261.6%7721.3%7621.0%16
100Skyy Moore18.839.6%26233.643.7%47155.6%14631.0%4810.2%14
101Jalen Tolbert15.339.2%25526.741.0%45456.2%13229.1%6514.3%17
102JuJu Smith-Schuster21.639.2%23740.643.9%44753.0%14933.3%6815.2%11
103Brandon Powell20.938.6%2622636.6%39067.2%21053.8%6717.2%13
104Greg Dortch19.238.3%22829.536.0%38359.5%11229.2%338.6%12
105Jameson Williams20.238.0%2413638.2%43255.8%10925.2%296.7%12
106Trenton Irwin15.837.7%25025.839.4%41260.7%13232.0%5112.4%16
107Kendrick Bourne28.537.5%22744.434.8%35563.9%10730.1%5816.3%8
108Lil'Jordan Humphrey12.637.4%21023.940.7%40651.7%17843.8%327.9%17
109Tre Tucker13.937.2%22220.131.9%32169.2%9529.6%5818.1%16
110Brandon Johnson16.036.1%20325.232.9%32861.9%6218.9%195.8%13
111Kalif Raymond13.736.1%22919.829.7%33668.2%11835.1%8224.4%17
112Van Jefferson16.834.70%19728.831.90%34557.1%21535.9%488.0%12
113Demarcus Robinson16.734.7%21429.535.0%38355.9%7218.8%102.6%13
114A.T. Perry20.532.0%20533.230.7%33261.7%6920.8%51.5%10
115Jalen Reagor19.231.6%1913029.4%30063.7%4414.7%82.7%10
116Terrace Marshall22.831.5%20535.629.3%32064.1%7322.8%257.8%9
117Alex Erickson26.130.7%20639.929.2%31964.6%14244.5%319.7%8
118Quez Watkins22.029.3%17632.426.4%29260.3%18061.6%206.8%8
119KhaDarel Hodge10.129.1%16521.133.1%35846.1%7520.9%349.5%17
120Jason Brownlee31.027.7%18442.128.1%29562.4%5418.3%227.5%6
121Trent Sherfield10.527.7%16722.133.8%37644.4%12934.3%4010.6%16
122Mack Hollins12.027.2%15425.931.1%33745.7%7823.1%3610.7%13
123Jalen Guyton21.926.0%1753122.7%24870.6%12650.8%2610.5%8
124Tim Jones10.925.6%16919.229.5%32751.7%8726.6%268.0%16
125John Metchie11.125.4%16218.828.1%30054.0%9030.0%4314.3%15
126Xavier Hutchinson11.725.4%16219.125.0%26760.7%8933.3%238.6%14
127Parker Washington23.324.4%16125.220.5%22770.9%15769.2%3113.7%7
128Jake Bobo8.523.3%14317.129.3%29149.1%7024.1%6121.0%17
129Julio Jones12.623.1%13920.520.4%22661.5%11651.3%94.0%11
130Dyami Brown9.222.1%15514.122.7%23964.9%6728.0%3615.1%17
131Ray-Ray McCloud12.921.8%11417.719.1%19558.5%4824.6%4422.6%9
132Tyquan Thornton14.621.7%13124.221.4%21860.1%4219.3%2712.4%9
133Kadarius Toney11.121.6%14316.820.3%21965.3%7936.1%6228.3%13
134Parris Campbell13.021.6%1301818.9%19865.7%13970.2%3819.2%10
135Jamal Agnew14.021.2%14017.517.3%19272.9%8845.8%3819.8%10
136Randall Cobb13.021.2%14118.219.1%20070.5%13366.5%73.5%11
137Scott Miller7.121.2%12015.324.0%26046.2%10741.2%4316.5%17
138Andrei Iosivas9.320.9%13916.124.5%25754.1%3312.8%218.2%15

        

         

Receiving Stats

  • T Sh = % of team targets (in active games only)
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • AY = Air Yards
  • AY Sh = % of team air yards (in active games only)
  • aDOT = average Depth of Target
  • EZ Tg = # of targets seen in end zone
 TgtT ShTg/GTPRRRTsYPRRAYAY ShaDOTRecYdsTDEZ TgDrop
1CeeDee Lamb18129.9%10.630.3%5972.93175036.3%9.67135174912184
2Davante Adams17533.0%10.330.8%5682.01182544.4%10.4310311448106
3Tyreek Hill17132.8%10.737.8%4523.98185344.6%10.84119179913128
4Garrett Wilson16829.8%9.926.3%6401.63171644.5%10.21951042377
5Amon-Ra St. Brown16429.9%10.329.1%5642.69125632.7%7.6611915151052
6Stefon Diggs16029.5%9.429.4%5442.17161636.5%10.101071183876
7Puka Nacua16028.6%9.429.4%5442.73143733.8%8.981051486699
8A.J. Brown15829.8%9.329.8%5302.75192140.9%12.1610614567124
9Michael Pittman15630.5%9.828.9%5402.13123632.4%7.921091152453
10Keenan Allen15032.3%11.530.5%4922.53141839.6%9.461081243754
11Ja'Marr Chase14526.2%9.125.4%5712.13124736.0%8.6010012167104
12Chris Olave13825.1%8.626.0%5312.11183039.3%13.26871123596
13Adam Thielen13725.5%8.122.6%6061.67104626.1%7.641031014444
14DeAndre Hopkins13728.7%8.128.2%4862.17194443.4%14.197510577144
15DJ Moore13628.8%8.025.2%5392.53156242.6%11.499613648143
16Calvin Ridley13622.6%8.022.6%6011.69187037.2%13.757610168243
17Mike Evans13624.5%8.026.5%5142.44195540.0%14.3779125513175
18Terry McLaurin13221.6%7.821.7%6071.65150934.1%11.44791002473
19Chris Godwin13024.1%7.624.3%5341.92121527.2%9.358310242102
20Amari Cooper12823.6%8.525.0%5132.44179639.7%14.03721250585
21Tyler Lockett12222.4%7.222.9%5321.68140332.7%11.50798945132
22DK Metcalf11922.9%7.422.9%5192.15163740.0%13.756611148153
23DeVonta Smith11222.9%7.020.4%5501.94139533.2%12.46811066785
24Drake London11023.1%6.924.0%4581.98125033.1%11.3769905252
25Nico Collins10922.1%7.327.4%3983.26121828.0%11.188012978102
26Zay Flowers10824.0%6.823.4%4621.8693423.9%8.6577858546
27Jordan Addison10817.9%6.418.9%5721.59134027.5%12.417091110102
28George Pickens10622.2%6.220.7%5132.23139840.0%13.19631140551
29Jakobi Meyers10620.8%6.620.4%5201.55101726.2%9.5971807851
30Brandon Aiyuk10524.0%6.625.4%4143.24147939.5%14.09751342773
31Elijah Moore10417.2%6.119.5%5341.20114522.0%11.0159640263
32Jaylen Waddle10422.7%7.428.3%3682.76104029.7%10.00721014465
33Rashee Rice10217.9%6.427.8%3672.5650913.1%4.9979938764
34Marquise Brown10122.8%7.223.5%4301.33119834.0%11.8651574451
35Justin Jefferson10027.0%10.027.9%3592.99125240.8%12.52681074590
36Tyler Boyd9816.5%5.817.7%5531.2166017.9%6.7467667244
37Josh Downs9817.9%5.821.6%4541.7068016.8%6.9468771221
38Romeo Doubs9617.1%5.619.8%4841.39116823.1%12.16596748144
39Cooper Kupp9525.5%7.925.1%3791.9677327.4%8.1459742574
40Jayden Reed9417.6%5.925.5%3692.1593721.4%9.9764793884
41Jaxon Smith-Njigba9317.0%5.520.5%4531.3957813.6%6.2163628455
42Curtis Samuel9116.3%5.723.6%3851.5965015.6%7.1462613482
43Courtland Sutton9021.1%5.620.9%4301.80114435.6%12.715977210145
44Deebo Samuel8921.8%5.924.5%3642.4560419.4%6.7960892724
45Jerry Jeudy8720.9%5.420.5%4241.79110136.7%12.6554758261
46Diontae Johnson8723.5%6.725.2%3452.08108638.8%12.4851717551
47Jonathan Mingo8517.4%5.716.6%5110.8287423.7%10.2843418024
48Christian Kirk8520.8%7.124.3%3502.2584527.2%9.9457787325
49Jahan Dotson8313.6%4.913.7%6040.8681717.5%9.8449518484
50Gabe Davis8114.5%4.815.9%5111.46122024.6%15.06457467143
51Brandin Cooks8014.3%5.015.8%5051.30106923.4%13.36546578131
52Darius Slayton7916.4%4.615.9%4971.5597827.5%12.3850770412
53Demario Douglas7917.2%5.625.0%3161.7864119.8%8.1149561021
54Wan'Dale Robinson7818.4%5.222.1%3531.4940913.1%5.2460525112
55Tee Higgins7618.0%6.319.7%3861.7099537.7%13.0942656595
56K.J. Osborn7513.0%4.714.0%5341.0167514.5%9.0048540355
57Rashid Shaheed7514.3%5.017.6%4261.69108925.4%14.5246719552
58Robert Woods7515.7%5.418.9%3961.0874917.0%9.9940426132
59Tank Dell7520.0%6.824.9%3012.36106731.2%14.2347709753
60Trey Palmer6812.3%4.015.6%4360.8869115.2%10.1639385311
61Quentin Johnston6710.7%3.914.6%4590.9487618.0%13.0838431274
62Tutu Atwell6712.9%4.217.5%3831.2675118.6%11.2239483344
63DJ Chark6614.2%4.414.3%4611.1499628.2%15.0935525542
64Alec Pierce6512.1%3.811.3%5770.8997624.0%15.0132514222
65Josh Reynolds6411.1%3.813.8%4631.3171316.6%11.1540608583
66Michael Thomas6417.5%6.420.1%3181.4165119.5%10.1739448170
67Odell Beckham6415.9%4.625.0%2562.2191124.5%14.2435565390
68Zay Jones6418.3%7.122.1%2891.1186028.3%13.4334321272
69Rondale Moore6211.7%3.614.0%4430.793149.7%5.0640352113
70Darnell Mooney6113.8%4.114.3%4270.9764720.8%10.6031414172
71Joshua Palmer6117.1%6.119.5%3131.8669625.2%11.4038581252
72Dontayvion Wicks5811.6%3.921.3%2722.1459614.4%10.2739581422
73Michael Wilson5714.2%4.414.6%3901.4471926.7%12.6237561340
74Michael Gallup579.4%3.415.2%3741.1261913.0%10.8634418251
75Rashod Bateman5612.2%3.518.7%3001.2279820.7%14.2432367134
76DeVante Parker5514.1%4.216.4%3361.1760321.1%10.9733394004
77Noah Brown5516.3%5.519.2%2861.9867523.4%12.2733567263
78Kendrick Bourne5520.2%6.924.2%2271.7955526.5%10.0937406420
79Christian Watson5317.7%5.920.6%2571.6486232.8%16.27284225141
80Justin Watson529.4%3.315.5%3351.3491225.8%17.5426449366
81Allen Lazard4910.5%3.511.6%4240.7358917.2%12.0323311114
82Allen Robinson4810.2%2.812.9%3740.7336510.3%7.6133273020
83JuJu Smith-Schuster4712.9%4.319.8%2371.1033812.1%7.2029260101
84Nelson Agholor459.5%2.614.7%3071.2442310.1%9.3935381451
85Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4511.2%3.214.5%3101.1955413.7%12.3228370350
86Khalil Shakir458.3%2.615.1%2982.053748.5%8.3039611200
87Cedric Tillman448.9%3.112.9%3420.6552111.7%11.8421224052
88Brandon Powell447.2%3.416.8%2621.243507.1%7.9629324130
89Kalif Raymond447.7%2.619.2%2292.143719.4%8.4435489100
90Van Jefferson438.0%3.612.2%1970.5965915.0%15.3320209022
91Marquez Valdes-Scantling427.3%2.610.4%4040.7873619.7%17.5321315143
92Jameson Williams4210.0%3.517.4%2411.4766223.8%15.7724354213
93Greg Dortch417.9%3.418.0%2281.233599.2%8.7424280220
94Jalin Hyatt408.3%2.411.6%3451.0879823.3%19.9523373002
95Demarcus Robinson397.5%3.018.2%2141.7349711.7%12.7326371480
96Xavier Gipson386.7%2.711.7%3250.703388.8%8.9021229011
97Cedrick Wilson388.0%2.514.8%2571.1544012.4%11.5922296350
98Skyy Moore388.0%2.714.5%2620.9333411.0%8.7921244130
99Kadarius Toney388.1%2.926.6%1431.181073.4%2.8127169105
100Hunter Renfrow376.9%2.214.6%2541.001844.7%4.9825255002
101Jalen Tolbert366.0%2.114.1%2551.054819.9%13.3522268231
102Chris Moore357.1%2.112.1%2901.4661813.9%17.6422424001
103Tre Tucker346.7%2.115.3%2221.4962716.5%18.4319331230
104Braxton Berrios336.4%2.110.5%3130.762355.8%7.1127238120
105Jauan Jennings339.3%2.515.1%2181.2234311.4%10.3919265120
106Isaiah Hodgins336.6%1.913.5%2450.942827.5%8.5521230340
107Marvin Mims338.0%2.114.8%2231.6948317.1%14.6422377111
108Terrace Marshall3310.8%3.716.1%2050.6826012.6%7.8719139001
109Tyler Scott326.7%1.913.4%2390.7038510.3%12.0317168031
110Trenton Irwin326.0%2.012.8%2501.2633110.4%10.3325316110
111Treylon Burks309.5%2.711.6%2580.8650417.7%16.8116221002
112Calvin Austin306.0%1.813.8%2180.8336610.0%12.1817180101
113Brandon Johnson3011.5%2.314.8%2031.4033510.2%11.1619284431
114Mack Hollins307.1%2.319.5%1541.6337310.7%12.4318251022
115John Metchie305.7%2.018.5%1620.982515.5%8.3716158023
116Alex Erickson2910.0%3.614.1%2061.1335316.0%12.1616232111
117Parris Campbell278.2%2.720.8%1300.80863.7%3.1720104001
118Jake Bobo254.6%1.517.5%1431.371714.0%6.8419196220
119Andrei Iosivas254.4%1.718.0%1390.832255.9%9.0015116442
120Jalen Reagor236.8%2.312.0%1910.7236415.5%15.847138011
121KhaDarel Hodge234.6%1.413.9%1651.413227.6%14.0014232000
122Dyami Brown234.0%1.414.8%1551.083709.1%16.0812168133
123Tyquan Thornton238.4%2.617.6%1310.6922913.1%9.961391001
124Trent Sherfield224.0%1.413.2%1670.511984.1%9.001186111
125Quez Watkins217.4%2.611.9%1760.812319.8%11.0115142120
126Jalen Guyton217.3%2.612.0%1750.5122310.8%10.631089120
127Parker Washington216.0%3.013.0%1610.821704.7%8.1116132220
128Jamal Agnew215.3%2.115.0%1401.612538.0%12.0314225110
129Olamide Zaccheaus193.8%1.16.6%2900.472234.5%11.759136231
130Lil'Jordan Humphrey194.2%1.19.0%2100.771835.2%9.6313162320
131Xavier Hutchinson193.5%1.411.7%1620.562224.5%11.69890001
132Julio Jones196.1%1.713.7%1390.531417.1%7.401174321
133A.T. Perry185.7%1.88.8%2051.2029411.7%16.3312246430
134Tim Jones173.0%1.110.1%1690.411443.1%8.491070000
135Randall Cobb175.0%1.512.1%1410.281516.9%8.89539101
136Scott Miller163.2%0.913.3%1201.341984.8%12.3511161220
137Ray-Ray McCloud154.7%1.713.2%1141.18953.6%6.3612135000
138Jason Brownlee83.8%1.34.3%1840.30578.0%7.12556100

