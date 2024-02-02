Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Backfield Breakdown: 2023 RB Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Backfield Breakdown: 2023 RB Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
February 2, 2024

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

This is partially a look back at the 2023 season from a RB-focused perspective, but it's also meant to help with preparation for 2024. In addition to awards and stats from this past season, I'll provide my too-early rankings for next year (Top 60, PPR) as well as lists of injuries, free agents and contract situations to keep an eye on throughout spring/summer.

  1. 2023 Awards
  2. Offseason Injury Rehab
  3. Free Agents, Holdout Candidates & Potential Cap Casualties
  4. 2024 PPR Rankings
  5. Cumulative RB Production by Team
  6. 2023 Stat Tables

2023 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: Christian McCaffrey

Fantasy MVP:  Christian McCaffrey

Best Pure Runner: Christian McCaffrey

Best Pass Catcher:  Christian McCaffrey

Rookie of The Year: Jahmyr Gibbs

Breakout Player:  Kyren Williams

Comeback Player: Breece Hall

Most Improved: Kyren Williams

    

Real-Life LVP: Miles Sanders

Fantasy LVP: Austin Ekeler

   

I thought about making this more fun and not just listing McCaffrey over and over again, which would've meant Breece Hall being the top pass catcher and either Derrick Henry or Kyren Williams as the best runner. But really, that would've been nonsense. While Hall caught more passes, McCaffrey had seven receiving TDs and a success rate on targets that was 15.4 percentage points higher (55.4 vs. 40.0). And the eye test still favors McCaffrey as the NFL's best receiving back, especially with Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler slipping.

The two guys that might've challenged McCaffrey's prowess as a runner — Nick Chubb (knee) and Jonathan Taylor — both

This is partially a look back at the 2023 season from a RB-focused perspective, but it's also meant to help with preparation for 2024. In addition to awards and stats from this past season, I'll provide my too-early rankings for next year (Top 60, PPR) as well as lists of injuries, free agents and contract situations to keep an eye on throughout spring/summer.

  1. 2023 Awards
  2. Offseason Injury Rehab
  3. Free Agents, Holdout Candidates & Potential Cap Casualties
  4. 2024 PPR Rankings
  5. Cumulative RB Production by Team
  6. 2023 Stat Tables

2023 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: Christian McCaffrey

Fantasy MVP:  Christian McCaffrey

Best Pure Runner: Christian McCaffrey

Best Pass Catcher:  Christian McCaffrey

Rookie of The Year: Jahmyr Gibbs

Breakout Player:  Kyren Williams

Comeback Player: Breece Hall

Most Improved: Kyren Williams

    

Real-Life LVP: Miles Sanders

Fantasy LVP: Austin Ekeler

   

I thought about making this more fun and not just listing McCaffrey over and over again, which would've meant Breece Hall being the top pass catcher and either Derrick Henry or Kyren Williams as the best runner. But really, that would've been nonsense. While Hall caught more passes, McCaffrey had seven receiving TDs and a success rate on targets that was 15.4 percentage points higher (55.4 vs. 40.0). And the eye test still favors McCaffrey as the NFL's best receiving back, especially with Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler slipping.

The two guys that might've challenged McCaffrey's prowess as a runner — Nick Chubb (knee) and Jonathan Taylor — both missed too many games to garner consideration for these highly prestigious awards. McCaffrey benefited immensely from his scheme and offensive line, but he also finished second in yards after contact and Top 8 among qualified rushers in yards after contact per attempt (these stats vary a bit depending on where you get them from). 

Other guys broke more tackles, but nobody could match CMC's combination of vision, anticipation, breakaway speed and elusiveness. He won the rushing title by a margin of 292 yards over Derrick Henry, despite sitting out Week 18 with a calf injury (one he might've played through if the Niners hadn't already clinched the No. 1 seed). 

Williams actually led the league in carries per game (19.0) and rushing yards per game (95.3), and his 59.3 percent success rate on rush attempts was second among RBs to only Aaron Jones' 62.0 percent. But McCaffrey averaged slightly more yardage both before and after contact, plus he played four more games.

In terms of the other awards, we'll give honorable ROTY mentions to Bijan Robinson and De'Von Achane, though the former was perhaps a bit disappointing relative to massive expectations. Isiah Pacheco gets the honorable mention for Breakout Player, having proven he's a quality starter and not just another guy riding Patrick Mahomes' coattails to fantasy success. Pacheco was all-tools-no-polish as a rookie, but he seems to have figured out this NFL thing in Year 2.

       

Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑

Nick Chubb - ACL tear 

This was the most impactful RB injury of 2023, both in real-life and fantasy terms. Many, including myself, were expecting a career year from Chubb thanks to reduced snap competition in Cleveland's backfield (read: more targets). Instead, he suffered a season-ending injury Week 2, with damage to his MCL and meniscus in addition to the ACL.

He didn't have surgery until nearly two months later, Nov. 14, which means he's not a lock to be ready for Week 1 of 2024 despite getting injured so early in 2023. Further complicating matters, Chubb has only one year remaining on his contract, with a non-guaranteed $11.775 million base salary and $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He turned 28 in December but is probably one of the few RBs talented enough to remain relevant into his late 20s / early 30s (if he can bounce back from the major knee injury).

Keaton Mitchell - ACL tear

Mitchell went undrafted last spring but then emerged as a mid-season breakout star, continuing the trend of speedy, smallish RBs from the 2023 rookie class finding Year 1 success. He barely played in his first two games (Weeks 6-7) but then took 47 carries for 396 yards (8.43 YPC) and two TDs in a six-game stretch Weeks 9-15. 

Mitchell also looked comfortable as a pass catcher with a 9-93-0 line on 11 targets, but an ugly-looking ACL tear Dec. 17 puts his availability for the start of 2024 in serious question. While details still haven't been reported, it's more likely than not that he suffered additional damage beyond the ACL.

      

[LOG] J.K. Dobbins - Achilles' tear

Dobbins has dealt with some of the worst luck in recent memory, suffering an ACL tear in 2021 (his second season) and then missing more time in the middle part of 2022 for a follow-up surgery on the same knee. He returned for the late part of the 2022 campaign and played well, only to suffer a torn Achilles' tendon Week 1 of his 2023 contract year. 

Among the commonly seen injuries, it's known to be the worst for running backs. Many are able to return the next season, but they're never the same player and most end up out of the league within a year or two. D'Onta Foreman is the recent success case, and he didn't get much playing time until four years after suffering the injury as a rookie in 2017. Foreman had 32 touches in the three years following his injury, then bounced back to average 148.3 carries for 635 yards (4.3 YPC) and 4.0 TDs the past three seasons for three different teams.

My guess here is that Dobbins will re-sign with the Ravens but not necessarily be expected to contribute. Anything they get from him would be a bonus, and the odds are stacked against him ever becoming a starting-caliber RB again. 

Cam Akers and James Robinson both suffered the same injury earlier in their respective careers and never really rebounded. Mikel Leshoure suffered the injury as a rookie in training camp after being a second-round pick, then came back the next season and scored nine TDs despite averaging just 3.7 YPC. Leshoure played three more games, then was out of the league for good. 

Other examples mostly were lesser or older RBs, e.g. Marlon Mack, Isaiah Crowell, 29-year-old Arian Foster. None regained fantasy relevance after his Achilles' tear. Foreman's relative success years after the incident suggests that maybe Dobbins should aim for 2025, as he's unlikely to regain his explosiveness for 2024 even if he's medically cleared. Personally, I'm not interested in rostering him in any of my dynasty leagues.

       

 Rhamondre Stevenson (high ankle)

Stevenson missed the final five games of the season and was placed on injured reserve for the last two weeks. There hasn't been any report of surgery, nor any level of detail provided. That's the norm for New England, and there's a chance it will be months before we know anything more. The decision to keep him on the active roster for three weeks after the initial injury suggests it probably wasn't the type of high-ankle sprain that would require major surgery... but that's not a guarantee.

         

Evan Hull (knee)

Hull was a fifth-round pick last spring and had a nice chance at an early season role on account of Jonathan Taylor's holdout/injury and Zack Moss missing Week 1 with a broken arm. Hull then hurt his knee Week 1 after just eight snaps, landing on injured reserve a couple days later. Coach Shane Steichen initially said he expected the rookie to return at some point in 2023, but a month later it was reported that Hull would miss the rest of the season. While details haven't been reported, the timeline of events hints at a meniscus injury or PCL/MCL damage.

        

 Chris Rodriguez (ankle)

A rookie sixth-round pick, Rodriguez was a third-stringer until Brian Robinson's hamstring injury allowed him to get 10 carries in back-to-back games Weeks 15 and 16. He took those 20 totes for 93 yards and two TDs, only to be placed on injured reserve a few days later with a foot injury. Rodriguez finished his rookie year with a 51-247-2 rushing line (4.84 YPC) and two catches for 12 yards, looking like a potential threat to the mediocre Robinson for 2024 and beyond. Robinson has two years left on his rookie contract, while Antonio Gibson is an impending free agent.

        

 Cam Akers (Achilles)

The only good news for Akers is that he tore his left Achilles' tendon, having previously suffered the same injury to his right foot in 2021. Still, he hasn't looked the same since that first injury and now seems even more unlikely to make a significant impact in the NFL again. He's scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March.

            

Free Agents / Holdout Candidates / Cap Casualties 💰💰💰

Free Agents

This list includes any RB that played at least 20 percent of his team's snaps in 2023.

 Tony Pollard (71% snaps)

 Saquon Barkley (65%)

Josh Jacobs (57%)

 Devin Singletary (56%)

D'Andre Swift (55%)

 Austin Ekeler (54%)

Derrick Henry (53%)

Ezekiel Elliott (51%)

Zack Moss (48%)

AJ Dillon (45%)

Antonio Gibson (42%)

 Gus Edwards (42%)

Joshua Kelley (34%)

Latavius Murray (30%)

Kareem Hunt (27%)

Matt Breida (26%)

D'Onta Foreman (24%)

Jerick McKinnon (23%)

Rico Dowdle (21%)

Ameer Abdullah (21%)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (20%)

Patrick Taylor (20% - restricted free agent)

Others: Dalvin Cook, Cordarrelle Patterson, Royce Freeman, D'Ernest Johnson, Chase Edmonds, D'Ernest Johnson, Salvon Ahmed (foot), Trayveon Williams, Dare Ogunbowale, DeeJay Dallas, Ty Johnson, Boston Scott, Damien Harris (head), Rashaad Penny, J.K. Dobbins (knee)

Jacobs, Barkley and Pollard all got franchise tags last year, with Jacobs and Barkley eventually signing amended one-year contracts that gave them some upside to make more than the $10.09 million tag. Barkley seems most likely to be tagged again, though it would cost 20 percent more ($12.11 million).

You could also make an argument for tagging Henry or Ekeler, but it's not what I expect in either case.... especially with Ekeler after multiple years of tense contract negotiations and then a down season in 2023.It is worth noting that new Titans coach Brian Callahan said positive things about Henry recently, perhaps causing some to question the assumption that the hiring of a passing-game-focused coach meant the 30-year-old RB was definitely done in Tennessee.

      

Holdout Candidates

These RBs are entering contract years and might consider holding out from offseason practices (or even training camp and games) if they don't get new contracts.

Travis Etienne

 Najee Harris

 Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

 Javonte Williams

Raheem Mostert

It looks like we'll have less drama here compared to recent years, with Etienne the only guy that has a solid case for a large, multi-year deal. He and Harris were first-round picks, which means their teams can use fifth-year options to keep them under contract through 2025. 

Among guys that aren't on rookie contracts, the most prominent 2025 free agents are Mostert, Aaron Jones and James Conner. While Jones and Conner have large enough contracts that they probably won't consider holdouts, Mostert might think about it given that his scheduled 2024 compensation is a $2.36 million base salary, $100,000 workout bonus and $290,000 in per-game roster bonuses. None of that is guaranteed, and the Dolphins may be hesitant to pay him significantly more given that Mostert turns 32 in April and doesn't have the most encouraging medical history.

      

Possible Cap Casualties

 Alvin Kamara

 Joe Mixon

Jeff Wilson

 Travis Homer

 Nyheim Hines

Many expected Mixon to be a cap casualty last offseason, until he agreed to reduce his salary in exchange for some guarantees. He's now scheduled for an $8.5 million cap hit in 2024, the final year of his contract, with the Bengals able to avoid $5.75 million of it if they trade/release Mixon this offseason. I think he'll stick around, but it's not a lock.

Kamara is the more interesting case, scheduled for an $18.76 million cap hit in 2024 and then $29.08 million in 2025. Much of that is money that's already been paid and can't be avoided, but there's also a bunch of non-guaranteed compensation, including a $10.2 million base salary and $1.6 million in bonuses for 2024. 

The Saints can push more of the dead cap charge into the future if they wait until June to trade/release Kamara, but that also likely would mean paying out a $1 million roster bonus this spring. The smart play, in my opinion, is to either keep Kamara around (he can still play, after all) or release him before the roster bonus applies. 

Cutting Kamara this spring doesn't help with the 2024 cap situation, but it would get him completely off the books thereafter... thus making it easier to move money for other players into 2025 and beyond. This is another conversation, but as much as some people talk about the current-year cap hit/savings, what really matters is the total amount of money that's actually paid out. Any decent GM can always mess with other contracts and create space in the short term even if releasing a specific player causes bonus money to accelerate as dead cap hit for the present year.

            

Initial 2024 PPR Rankings (Top 60) 📈

More so than with other positions, RB rankings figure to change a lot throughout the offseason. A lot of it feels like guess work after the first 12-15 guys, especially when dealing with impending free agents and rookies. The first week after the NFL Draft is when I start to have more confidence in my rankings, but it's still useful to have a go at it much earlier in the offseason. At this point, I'm mostly prioritizing talent over opportunity, because there are so many cases where we don't actually know what team a guy will be playing for (and/or who his teammates will be).

Guys like James Cook and Rachaad White make me nervous at this time of the year. They're good enough to keep starting jobs but not good enough to preclude their teams from bringing in similar/superior talent. If we played out 2024 with the rosters we're looking at today, I'd rank White higher than 12th and Cook higher than 18th. I'd also rank Austin Ekeler higher than 16th... if I knew he'd be returning to the Chargers with a new coaching staff and weak competition in the backfield. That might happen, in which case I'll probably be one of the people betting on a rebound. But there's also a solid chance Ekeler ends up in a more crowded backfield, and quite possibly with a team that doesn't offer as much TD upside as the Herbert/Harbaugh Chargers.

With the rookies, I'm mostly just guessing based on mock drafts and rankings I've seen. It sounds like there's little-to-no chance of a running back being taken in the first round this year, and Brooks/Corum/Benson are the names most often mentioned as potential Day 2 picks. I'm interested to see how my initial stab at these rankings compares to early ADP results from various best ball sites (stay tuned!).

1Christian McCaffreySF31Jonathon BrooksRookie
2Breece HallNYJ32Blake CorumRookie
3Kyren WilliamsLA33Trey BensonRookie
4Bijan RobinsonATL34Zamir WhiteLV
5Jonathan TaylorIND35Zach CharbonnetSEA
6Saquon BarkleyFA36D'Andre SwiftFA
7Jahmyr GibbsDET37Khalil HerbertCHI
8Travis EtienneJAC38Bucky IrvingRookie
9Isiah PachecoKC39Jaleel McLaughlinDEN
10Aaron JonesGB40Brian RobinsonWAS
11De'Von AchaneMIA41Kendre MillerNO
12Rachaad White.TB42Audric EstimeRookie
13Derrick HenryFA43Roschon JohnsonCHI
14Alvin KamaraNO44Chuba HubbardCAR
15Rhamondre StevensonNE45Antonio GibsonFA
16Austin EkelerFA46Tyler AllgeierATL
17Tony PollardFA47Dameon PierceHOU
18James CookBUF48Ezekiel ElliottFA
19Kenneth WalkerSEA49Zack MossFA
20James ConnerARZ50Chase BrownCIN
21Josh JacobsFA51Emari DemercadoARZ
22David MontgomeryDET52AJ DillonFA
23Najee HarrisPIT53Keaton MitchellBAL
24Joe MixonCIN54Elijah MitchellSF
25Nick ChubbCLE55Jerome FordCLE
26Tyjae SpearsTEN56Miles SandersCAR
27Jaylen WarrenPIT57Gus EdwardsFA
28Javonte WilliamsDEN58Alexander MattisonMIN
29Devin SingletaryFA59Kenneth GainwellFA
30Raheem MostertMIA60Jamaal WilliamsNO

     

Cumulative Backfield Production by Team

Per-Game RB Production (Week 18 Excluded)

 PPR PtsTouchesCarriesRush YdYPCRush TDTGTRECRec YdRec TD
1MIA34.929.623.7130.15.51.67.85.941.20.4
2SF31.429.123.6117.85.01.16.85.443.80.6
3DET29.131.326.6130.44.91.46.34.7310.1
4BAL25.525.321.7101.94.71.24.33.637.30.1
5ATL24.531.626.8110.54.10.57.14.939.90.3
6DEN24.128.621.186.64.10.28.87.649.10.2
7CLE23.929.925.8100.93.90.95.74.127.50.3
8LAR2327.724.8105.94.31.14.22.920.70.2
9KC22.923.818.476.14.10.66.45.338.40.4
10PIT22.728.223.1104.64.50.76.55.132.10
11BUF22.426.722.5101.74.50.45.14.238.80.3
12TEN22.427.422.690.84.00.86.44.834.90
13NYJ22.224.817.6714.00.39.27.149.30.2
14WAS21.92317.977.14.30.56.25.145.80.3
15IND21.427.523.899.34.20.74.93.8260.2
16NO2126.820.271.23.50.47.76.641.50.1
17CHI20.72621.491.94.30.66.54.628.60.1
18NE20.426.621.279.23.70.56.95.436.10.1
19JAC20.325.121.173.53.50.85.34.0370.1
20DAL19.526.321.581.83.80.55.94.827.70.1
21PHI19.325.120.590.64.40.45.74.628.40.1
22CIN19.222.818.271.43.90.55.34.532.80.2
23AZ1923.119.290.54.70.54.93.819.70.2
24TB18.925.921.170.63.40.45.64.839.10.2
25SEA18.723.819.780.84.10.65.24.128.90.1
26LV18.325.120.7793.80.564.432.60
27HOU17.825.922.2823.70.45.13.824.80.1
28GB17.425.621.686.640.25.63.9310.1
29CAR17.126.522.179.63.60.45.64.426.40
30NYG1723.619.369.93.60.35.94.324.30.2
31MIN16.623.319.276.640.25.44.126.30.2
32LAC16.123.419.770.23.60.45.43.829.80.1

       

2023 Statistics

Playing Time / Snaps

  • Snap Sh = Percentage of team snaps taken in player's active games
  • Pa Sn% = Percent of player's snaps that were either a pass attempt or sack
  • Det Sn = Snaps on which the RB wasn't lined up in the backfield
  Snap ShSn/GmSnapsRush SnPass SnPa Sn%Det SnDet%
1LARKyren Williams82.3%54.865725640161.0%406.1%
2SFChristian McCaffrey80.2%48.477534243355.9%15419.9%
3NYGSaquon Barkley79.5%49.469133036152.2%7711.1%
4TBRachaad White78.6%48.482333349059.5%10913.2%
5LVJosh Jacobs76.6%44.557827230652.9%396.7%
6JAXTravis Etienne73.3%48.081633548158.9%738.9%
7DALTony Pollard70.5%46.579131747459.9%749.4%
8CINJoe Mixon69.5%42.872830142758.7%547.4%
9ATLBijan Robinson68.3%43.974629345360.7%16422.0%
10LACAustin Ekeler66.1%43.260523037562.0%538.8%
11NERhamondre Stevenson63.1%39.347118428760.9%4710.0%
12NOAlvin Kamara62.5%41.253621432260.1%458.4%
13ARIJames Conner61.1%38.449926923046.1%326.4%
14KCIsiah Pacheco60.4%38.954424929554.2%356.4%
15NYJBreece Hall59.6%37.263226137158.7%6410.1%
16CARChuba Hubbard59.1%38.365127737457.5%223.4%
17INDJonathan Taylor58.4%37.037018218850.8%3810.3%
18PHID'Andre Swift58.2%38.161031030049.2%7612.5%
19MIARaheem Mostert56.4%35.353025627451.7%9217.4%
20DETJahmyr Gibbs56.2%38.157121036163.2%9015.8%
21INDZack Moss55.8%36.050421329157.7%336.5%
22HOUDevin Singletary54.8%35.159625434257.4%589.7%
23BUFJames Cook54.7%35.961028932152.6%7011.5%
24MINAlexander Mattison54.6%34.555221234061.6%427.6%
25SEAKenneth Walker54.3%31.747624323348.9%5712.0%
26PITNajee Harris53.3%32.254831123743.2%336.0%
27TENDerrick Henry52.9%31.453332121239.8%213.9%
28TENTyjae Spears52.4%31.152816336569.1%10920.6%
29LARDarrell Henderson51.3%30.0120526856.7%1411.7%
30NEEzekiel Elliott51.3%30.852321930458.1%6011.5%
31CLEJerome Ford50.7%35.460223936360.3%7612.6%
32GBAJ Dillon50.6%31.547321425954.8%326.8%
33WASBrian Robinson50.3%31.747520527056.8%112.3%
34GBAaron Jones49.3%31.134216417852.0%3811.1%
35DENJavonte Williams48.9%29.346927219742.0%153.2%
36SEAZach Charbonnet48.5%28.445413332170.7%4710.4%
37PITJaylen Warren48.4%29.449919630360.7%6513.0%
38DETDavid Montgomery47.2%31.343823320546.8%214.8%
39WASAntonio Gibson46.0%28.34538836580.6%296.4%
40CHIKhalil Herbert45.2%28.834618516146.5%185.2%
41BALGus Edwards42.5%26.945727618139.6%143.1%
42CHID'Onta Foreman42.4%28.725815010841.9%135.0%
43MIADe'Von Achane42.4%26.028611617059.4%8028.0%
44PHIKenneth Gainwell41.0%26.642616426261.5%7116.7%
45BALJustice Hill40.6%25.540814626264.2%286.9%
46CHIRoschon Johnson39.3%25.237815022860.3%4010.6%
47CARMiles Sanders37.4%24.138514823761.6%4110.6%
48NOJamaal Williams37.1%24.431714417354.6%175.4%
49DENSamaje Perine33.6%20.13419324872.7%4513.2%
50LACJoshua Kelley33.3%21.837014122961.9%287.6%
51HOUDameon Pierce32.8%22.329016612442.8%186.2%
52BUFLatavius Murray32.4%21.033613320360.4%6218.5%
53ATLTyler Allgeier31.9%20.534822212636.2%144.0%
54KCJerick McKinnon31.6%20.42454819780.4%3815.5%
55CLEKareem Hunt31.3%21.632415916550.9%3711.4%
56ARIEmari Demercado31.0%20.12828319970.6%217.4%
57MINTy Chandler27.2%22.529312416957.7%124.1%
58MIASalvon Ahmed26.4%16.4131369572.5%4332.8%
59NYGMatt Breida25.5%15.82699717263.9%3211.9%
60BALKeaton Mitchell24.9%18.4129755441.9%1713.2%
61MIAJeff Wilson23.7%14.5145578860.7%2819.3%
62SFElijah Mitchell23.4%14.41581025635.4%2515.8%
63KCClyde Edwards-Helaire22.5%14.62198413561.6%2210.0%
64LVZamir White22.4%15.122611910747.3%125.3%
65DALRico Dowdle22.0%14.623311811549.4%2711.6%
66NYJDalvin Cook20.9%12.91947711760.3%147.2%
67LARRoyce Freeman20.9%21.0189929751.3%189.5%
68NOKendre Miller20.0%13.8110525852.7%87.3%
69ATLCordarrelle Patterson19.0%12.2171898248.0%8750.9%
70LACIsaiah Spiller18.3%11.8106446258.5%32.8%
71DENJaleel McLaughlin18.1%10.81848410054.3%3820.7%
72TBChase Edmonds17.9%11.2146608658.9%1812.3%
73NEKevin Harris15.6%8.534181647.1%25.9%
74LARRonnie Rivers14.7%12.386424451.2%78.1%
75CLEPierre Strong13.7%11.6163768753.4%2414.7%
76BUFTy Johnson12.5%10.886434350.0%2427.9%
77CINChase Brown12.1%8.290523842.2%910.0%
78JAXTank Bigsby12.0%8.4134815339.6%2317.2%
79DETCraig Reynolds11.3%9.2129616852.7%2418.6%
80WASChris Rodriguez11.1%10.393613234.4%66.5%

        

Rushing Statistics

  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (avg)
  • YAC = Yards Afer Contact (avg)
  • YAC% = Percentage of yards gained after contact
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • T/BT = Touches per Broken Tackle (lower number = more frequent broken tackles)
 CarrCa/GmRu ShYdsYd/GmTDsYPCYBCYACYAC%BTT/BT
1Derrick Henry28016.563.1%116768.6124.172.022.1551.5%2412.8
2Christian McCaffrey27217.054.5%145991.2145.363.142.2341.5%1719.9
3Rachaad White27216.062.0%99058.263.642.181.4640.0%1719.8
4Travis Etienne 26715.758.9%100859.3113.782.151.6343.2%437.6
5Joe Mixon25715.167.1%103460.894.022.611.4135.1%1718.2
6Najee Harris25515.052.4%103560.984.061.642.4259.5%367.9
7Tony Pollard25214.853.8%100559.163.991.962.0250.7%339.3
8Saquon Barkley24717.654.4%96268.763.891.941.9550.1%1519.2
9Chuba Hubbard23814.053.5%90253.153.791.961.8348.2%2212.6
10James Cook23713.946.3%112266.024.732.702.0343.0%1518.7
11Josh Jacobs23317.956.4%80561.963.451.941.5244.0%1320.8
12D'Andre Swift22914.344.9%104965.654.582.801.7838.8%2311.7
13Kyren Williams22819.047.8%114495.3125.023.002.0140.1%2410.8
14Breece Hall22313.157.5%99458.554.462.242.2249.7%2910.3
15David Montgomery21915.643.8%101572.5134.632.332.3049.7%2011.8
16Kenneth Walker21914.657.3%90560.384.132.551.5838.2%318.0
17Javonte Williams21713.648.1%77448.433.571.851.7148.1%1715.5
18Devin Singletary21612.748.6%89852.844.162.551.6138.8%1220.5
19Bijan Robinson21412.641.0%97657.444.562.651.9141.8%2510.9
20Raheem Mostert20913.945.8%101267.5184.842.622.2245.9%2210.6
21James Conner20816.044.2%104080.075.002.792.2144.1%327.3
22Isiah Pacheco20514.649.2%93566.874.562.681.8841.2%1913.1
23Jerome Ford20412.039.4%81347.843.992.211.7844.6%308.3
24Gus Edwards19811.636.6%81047.6134.092.261.8344.7%1217.5
25Tyler Allgeier18610.935.6%68340.243.671.721.9553.1%1712.0
26Ezekiel Elliott18410.844.3%64237.833.491.901.5945.5%1318.1
27Zack Moss18313.138.2%79456.754.342.451.8943.5%635.0
28Jahmyr Gibbs18212.136.4%94563.0105.192.682.5248.5%288.4
29Alvin Kamara18013.837.5%69453.453.862.261.5941.4%1615.9
30Alexander Mattison18011.345.8%70043.803.892.161.7344.6%635.0
31Austin Ekeler17912.841.5%62844.953.511.831.6847.8%1614.4
32Brian Robinson 17811.949.6%73348.954.122.171.9447.2%229.7
33AJ Dillon17811.940.4%61340.923.441.751.7049.3%1315.4
34Jonathan Taylor16916.935.3%74174.174.381.702.6961.3%199.9
35Rhamondre Stevenson15613.037.6%61951.643.971.902.0752.2%1512.9
36Jaylen Warren1498.830.6%78446.145.262.882.3845.3%346.2
37Dameon Pierce14510.432.7%41629.722.871.241.6356.7%1312.2
38Aaron Jones14212.932.2%65659.624.622.372.2548.6%1710.1
39Kareem Hunt1359.026.1%41127.493.041.751.3042.6%275.0
40Khalil Herbert13211.024.7%61150.924.632.492.1446.2%1510.1
41Miles Sanders1298.129.0%43227.013.351.611.7451.9%1213.0
42D'Onta Foreman10912.120.4%42547.243.902.391.5138.8%913.3
43Zach Charbonnet1086.828.3%46228.914.282.341.9445.2%1211.8
44Joshua Kelley1076.324.8%40523.823.792.021.7746.7%716.4
45Jamaal Williams1068.222.1%30623.512.891.471.4249.0%341.3
46Zamir White1046.125.2%45126.514.341.982.3654.3%1011.9
47De'Von Achane1039.422.6%80072.787.774.703.0739.5%168.1
48Ty Chandler1026.026.0%46127.134.522.741.7839.5%620.5
49Tyjae Spears1005.922.5%45326.624.532.372.1647.7%1311.7
50Rico Dowdle895.619.0%36122.624.062.111.9447.9%715.1
51Justice Hill845.315.5%38724.234.613.181.4331.0%138.6
52Kenneth Gainwell845.316.5%36422.824.332.431.9044.0%814.3
53Roschon Johnson815.415.2%35223.524.352.811.5335.2%912.8
54Latavius Murray794.915.4%30018.843.802.201.5942.0%519.2
55Royce Freeman775.516.1%31922.824.142.341.8143.6%89.8
56Jaleel McLaughlin764.516.9%41024.115.393.162.2441.5%128.9
57Elijah Mitchell756.815.0%28125.523.751.841.9150.9%613.5
58Clyde Edwards-Helaire704.716.8%22314.913.192.071.1135.0%99.7
59Dalvin Cook674.517.3%21414.303.191.871.3341.6%711.7
60Antonio Gibson654.118.1%26516.614.081.892.1853.6%1110.3
61Pierre Strong 633.712.2%29117.114.622.112.5154.3%513.6
62Emari Demercado584.112.3%28420.324.902.862.0341.5%239.5
63Matt Breida553.212.1%1518.912.751.561.1843.0%236.0
64Samaje Perine533.111.8%23814.014.492.062.4354.2%812.9
65Chris Rodriguez 513.914.2%24719.024.842.412.4350.2%510.6
66Cordarrelle Patterson503.69.6%18112.903.621.841.7849.2%229.5
67Tank Bigsby502.911.0%1327.822.641.341.3049.2%77.3

       

Receiving Statistics

  • Rts = Routes Run
  • Rt/PS = Routes Run / Pass snaps (inverse of pass blocking rate)
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  TgtsRtsPass SnRt/PSTPRRYPRRRECYDSTDsDrops
1NYJBreece Hall9531937186.0%29.8%1.857659145
2ATLBijan Robinson8638345384.5%22.5%1.275848748
3NOAlvin Kamara8626432282.0%32.6%1.777546611
4SFChristian McCaffrey8338243388.2%21.7%1.486756471
5LACAustin Ekeler7431937585.1%23.2%1.375143615
6PITJaylen Warren7422830375.2%32.5%1.626137003
7JAXTravis Etienne7334148170.9%21.4%1.405847613
8DETJahmyr Gibbs7132336189.5%22.0%0.985231615
9TBRachaad White7040649082.9%17.2%1.356454932
10TENTyjae Spears7026636572.9%26.3%1.455238513
11DALTony Pollard6737947480.0%17.7%0.825531103
12CINJoe Mixon6434442780.6%18.6%1.095237633
13NEEzekiel Elliott6423430477.0%27.4%1.345131322
14CLEJerome Ford6329936382.4%21.1%1.074431958
15NYGSaquon Barkley6027736176.7%21.7%1.014128045
16WASAntonio Gibson5929536580.8%20.0%1.324838923
17DENJavonte Williams5816219782.2%35.8%1.414722823
18DENSamaje Perine5619324877.8%29.0%2.365045501
19LVJosh Jacobs5423130675.5%23.4%1.283729606
20BUFJames Cook5428232187.9%19.1%1.584444545
21NERhamondre Stevenson5122428778.0%22.8%1.063823805
22KCIsiah Pacheco4926129588.5%18.8%0.934424421
23PHID'Andre Swift4924730082.3%19.8%0.873921411
24LARKyren Williams4828940172.1%16.6%0.713220633
25CARChuba Hubbard4426737471.4%16.5%0.873923300
26MINAlexander Mattison4425434074.7%17.3%0.763019237
27WASBrian Robinson4322327082.6%19.3%1.653636843
28GBAaron Jones4315417886.5%27.9%1.513023313
29CARMiles Sanders4119423781.9%21.1%0.792715402
30SEAZach Charbonnet4023732173.8%16.9%0.883320901
31CHIRoschon Johnson4017322875.9%23.1%1.213420901
32BALJustice Hill3919726275.2%19.8%1.052820611
33HOUDevin Singletary3828834284.2%13.2%0.673019302
34PITNajee Harris3818923779.7%20.1%0.902917002
35INDZack Moss3721929175.3%16.9%0.882719222
36SEAKenneth Walker3717723376.0%20.9%1.462925912
37MIADe'Von Achane3716317095.9%22.7%1.212719730
38PHIKenneth Gainwell3720326277.5%18.2%0.903018300
39TENDerrick Henry3617121280.7%21.1%1.252821401
40DENJaleel McLaughlin369410094.0%38.3%1.703116020
41ARIJames Conner3318223079.1%18.1%0.912716520
42MIARaheem Mostert3223727486.5%13.5%0.742517530
43KCJerick McKinnon3215819780.2%20.3%1.222519243
44CHIKhalil Herbert3113916186.3%22.3%0.962013411
45ARIEmari Demercado3015019975.4%20.0%0.792111904
46GBAJ Dillon2820025977.2%14.0%1.122222301
47MINTy Chandler2510416961.5%24.0%1.532115900
48DETDavid Montgomery2414520570.7%16.6%0.811611701
49INDJonathan Taylor2316418887.2%14.0%0.931915312
50ATLTyler Allgeier239712677.0%23.7%1.991819311
51MIASalvon Ahmed23889592.6%26.1%1.00168811
52BUFLatavius Murray2215820377.8%13.9%0.751711903
53KCClyde Edwards-Helaire2211613585.9%19.0%1.621718811
54DALRico Dowdle229211580.0%23.9%1.571714421
55CLEKareem Hunt2112416575.2%16.9%0.68158402
56NYGMatt Breida2113817280.2%15.2%0.64178801
57NOJamaal Williams2011617367.1%17.2%0.53186200
58NYJDalvin Cook208811775.2%22.7%0.89157801
59LVZamir White198610780.4%22.1%1.14159800
60HOUDameon Pierce1710412483.9%16.3%0.971310102
61MIAJeff Wilson17838894.3%20.5%1.02148501
62TBChase Edmonds17768688.4%22.4%1.07148101
63CHID'Onta Foreman168910882.4%18.0%0.87117711
64CINChase Brown15333886.8%45.5%4.731415611
65LARDarrell Henderson14516875.0%27.5%2.021010301
66BALGus Edwards1314118177.9%9.2%1.281218000
67LACJoshua Kelley1215322966.8%7.8%0.2183202
68ATLCordarrelle Patterson12788295.1%15.4%0.4993811
69BALKeaton Mitchell11445481.5%25.0%2.1199300
70NOKendre Miller11495884.5%22.4%2.391011701
71SFElijah Mitchell8495687.5%16.3%0.2961401
72CLEPierre Strong8668775.9%12.1%0.7154700
73BUFTy Johnson7384388.4%18.4%1.6376210

       

Goal-Line Stats (Inside the 5-Yard Line)

  • Carr + Tgt = Number of carries and targets from inside the 5
  • Touch Sh = Percentage of team's goal-line touches (catches and carries)
  • Carr Sh = Percentage of team's goal-line carries
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team's goal-line targets
 Carr + TgtTouch ShCarr ShCarriesRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Joe Mixon2460.5%84.0%21715.0%31
2Christian McCaffrey2350.0%52.9%18938.5%53
3Gus Edwards2354.8%65.7%23120.0%00
4Raheem Mostert2251.2%66.7%20127.4%22
5Kyren Williams2047.6%60.7%17914.3%31
6David Montgomery1945.2%52.8%1990.0%00
7Austin Ekeler1844.7%59.3%16510.5%20
8Tony Pollard1738.6%60.7%1730.0%00
9Derrick Henry1661.5%76.2%1670.0%00
10Kenneth Walker III1550.0%65.2%1550.0%00
11D'Andre Swift1436.8%41.2%1440.0%00
12Latavius Murray1431.1%34.3%12413.3%20
13Alexander Mattison1339.3%56.3%9017.4%42
14James Conner1343.3%52.2%1257.7%11
15Kareem Hunt1252.2%66.7%1270.0%00
16Najee Harris1242.9%50.0%11511.1%10
17Alvin Kamara1237.5%48.0%1230.0%00
18Jahmyr Gibbs1226.2%30.6%1158.3%10
19Jonathan Taylor1232.4%38.7%1260.0%00
20Travis Etienne1145.8%57.9%1150.0%00
21Isiah Pacheco1127.8%47.4%959.5%20
22Javonte Williams1136.7%42.1%8316.7%32
23Josh Jacobs1140.0%55.6%1059.1%10
24Zack Moss1129.7%35.5%1130.0%00
25Chuba Hubbard1142.3%57.9%1140.0%00
26Rachaad White1144.0%73.3%1160.0%00
27AJ Dillon1035.7%47.6%1020.0%00
28Dameon Pierce925.7%33.3%920.0%00
29Elijah Mitchell921.4%26.5%920.0%00
30Saquon Barkley990.0%100.0%8516.7%11
31Brian Robinson Jr.933.3%44.4%824.5%11
32Devin Singletary925.7%33.3%920.0%00
33D'Onta Foreman825.8%29.2%747.1%11
34Bijan Robinson718.2%20.0%3226.7%40
35De'Von Achane716.3%16.7%537.4%22
36James Cook713.3%14.3%5113.3%21
37Aaron Jones725.0%33.3%720.0%00
38Roschon Johnson619.4%25.0%620.0%00
39Zach Charbonnet620.0%26.1%610.0%00
40Royce Freeman614.3%21.4%610.0%00
41Tyler Allgeier627.3%40.0%630.0%00
42Jaylen Warren517.9%22.7%500.0%00
43Ezekiel Elliott541.7%62.5%520.0%00
44Jerome Ford521.7%22.2%437.7%11
45Craig Reynolds49.5%11.1%410.0%00
46Justice Hill49.5%11.4%420.0%00
47Clyde Edwards-Helaire45.6%10.5%219.5%20
48Rico Dowdle49.1%14.3%420.0%00
49Tyjae Spears411.5%14.3%3112.5%10
50Miles Sanders415.4%21.1%410.0%00
51Tank Bigsby312.5%15.8%320.0%00
52Samaje Perine310.0%15.8%310.0%00
53Rhamondre Stevenson325.0%37.5%320.0%00
54Zamir White312.0%16.7%310.0%00
55Cordarrelle Patterson313.6%13.3%206.7%11
56Joshua Kelley37.9%11.1%310.0%00
57Ty Chandler310.7%18.8%330.0%00
58Chris Rodriguez311.1%16.7%310.0%00
59Damien Harris36.7%8.6%310.0%00
60Kenneth Gainwell37.9%8.8%310.0%00
61Pierre Strong28.7%11.1%210.0%00
62Khalil Herbert26.5%4.2%117.1%11
63Jamaal Williams26.3%8.0%210.0%00
64Jaleel McLaughlin26.7%10.5%210.0%00
65Breece Hall228.6%33.3%1120.0%11
66Antonio Gibson27.4%5.6%114.5%11

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Box Score Breakdown: Conference Championship Games
Box Score Breakdown: Conference Championship Games
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Super Bowl LVIII Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Super Bowl LVIII Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
NFL Reactions: Conference Championship Games
NFL Reactions: Conference Championship Games
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFC Conference Championship
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFC Conference Championship