Keanu Neal News: Hangs it up

Neal (ribs) announced via social media Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Neal last played in 2023 with the Steelers before he sustained a season-ending rib injury, which led the team to release him with a failed physical designation in March of 2024. The 2016 first-round pick played his first five years with the Falcons and was a Pro Bowler in 2017. He then missed almost the entire 2018 and 2019 campaigns before spending one last season in Atlanta, and he went on to play one year in Dallas and one in Tampa Bay before ending up with the Steelers. Neal finishes his eight-year career with 523 tackles, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.