2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Following another winning campaign under coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers offense underwent a major overhaul during the offseason, moving on from 2022 first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett in favor of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh also traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, leaving George Pickens as the clear No. 1 wideout. Arthur Smith will serve as the offensive coordinator in 2024, and the Steelers' attack has plenty of question marks as the team seeks to extend its streak of winning seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin (Year 18)

Mike Tomlin (Year 18) Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Arthur Smith (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Teryl Austin (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme

Teryl Austin (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 9

Full 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Stats

Stats to Know for the Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Record: 10-7

10-7 2023 Strength of Schedule: .540 (4th)

.540 (4th) 2023 Point Differential: -20 (21st)

-20 (21st) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 56% (30th)

56% (30th) 2023 PROE: -6.2% (30th)

-6.2% (30th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 17th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,029 (26th) 1,074 (14th) Points 304 (28th) 324 (6th) Turnovers 16 (T-2nd) 27 (T-8th) Yards 5,173 (25th) 5,816 (21st) Rush Yards 2,010 (13th) 1,956 (19th) Pass Yards 3,163 (25th) 3,866 (18th) Drives 194 (T-10th) 190 (T-22nd) Yards per Drive 26.6 (27th) 30.5 (18th) Points per Drive 1.49 (28th) 1.68 (8th)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Pittsburgh has a new-look quarterback room featuring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson passed for a career-low 3,070 yards with the Broncos in 2023, adding 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he's the slight favorite to start under center in 2024. Fields has leg talent and rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores in 2022 but finished below 2,600 passing yards in each of his three years in Chicago. He had a career-high 45 completions of at least 20 yards last season but had a career-low average target depth of 7.7 yards.

George Pickens will be the clear top wideout in Pittsburgh after securing 63 of 106 targets for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, and he had a league-high 18.1 YPC. He'll be joined by Van Jefferson, who had 20 receptions for 209 yards between the Rams and Falcons last year, and rookie third-rounder Roman Wilson, who tallied 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Michigan.

In the backfield, Najee Harris had 255 carries for 1,035 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns last season, but the Steelers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. In his contract year, he'll again compete for playing time with Jaylen Warren, who had 149 carries for 784 yards (5.1 YPC) and four scores in 2023, along with Cordarrelle Patterson, who logged 50 carries for 181 yards in Atlanta last year after topping 600 rushing yards in both of the previous two seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Roman Wilson

Wilson has some size concerns (5-11, 185) as he begins his NFL career, but he should have plenty of opportunities for targets because Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson will play elsewhere in 2024. Fellow newcomers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin don't inspire much confidence, so Wilson could earn a role as the No. 2 wide receiver behind George Pickens. Wilson led Michigan in receiving last year and has the speed to stretch the field if Russell Wilson or Justin Fields throw more deep balls this season.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson should help the Steelers exploit the league's new kickoff rules, but he can contribute out of the backfield under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was his head coach in Atlanta. Patterson was held to 181 rushing yards in 2023, but he averaged 656.5 rushing yards over his first two years with the Falcons, including 1,166 yards from scrimmage in 2021. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren split playing time last year, but Patterson could make a case for some offensive work this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Team Futures

Steelers Super Bowl 59 odds: 50-1 (T-18th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-18th) Mike Tomlin 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 25-1 (T-16th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-16th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-15th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Player Futures

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Schedule