2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske 
Published on August 9, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Following another winning campaign under coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers offense underwent a major overhaul during the offseason, moving on from 2022 first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett in favor of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh also traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, leaving George Pickens as the clear No. 1 wideout. Arthur Smith will serve as the offensive coordinator in 2024, and the Steelers' attack has plenty of question marks as the team seeks to extend its streak of winning seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Mike Tomlin (Year 18)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Teryl Austin (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 9

Full 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Stats

Stats to Know for the Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 2023 Record: 10-7
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .540 (4th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -20 (21st)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 56% (30th)
  • 2023 PROE: -6.2% (30th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 17th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,029 (26th)1,074 (14th)
Points304 (28th)324 (6th)
Turnovers16 (T-2nd)27 (T-8th)
Yards5,173 (25th)5,816 (21st)
Rush Yards2,010 (13th)1,956 (19th)
Pass Yards3,163 (25th)3,866 (18th)
Drives194 (T-10th)190 (T-22nd)
Yards per Drive26.6 (27th)30.5 (18th)
Points per Drive1.49 (28th)1.68 (8th)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsRussell WilsonCordarrelle PattersonVan JeffersonMyCole Pruitt
 Justin FieldsLa'Mical PerineQuez Watkins 
 Kyle Allen Scotty Miller 
     
Veteran DeparturesKenny PickettNoneDiontae JohnsonNone
 Mitch Trubisky Allen Robinson 
 Mason Rudolph Miles Boykin 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsDean LowryPatrick QueenDeShon Elliott
 Breiden Fehoko Donte Jackson
   Cameron Sutton
    
Veteran DeparturesArmon WattsKwon AlexanderKeanu Neal
  Mykal WalkerLevi Wallace
  Blake MartinezPatrick Peterson
   Chandon Sullivan
   Trenton Thompson

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
120Troy FautanuT
251Zach FrazierC
384Roman WilsonWR
398Payton WilsonLB
4119Mason McCormickG
6178Logan LeeDT
6195Ryan WattsS

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Pittsburgh has a new-look quarterback room featuring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson passed for a career-low 3,070 yards with the Broncos in 2023, adding 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he's the slight favorite to start under center in 2024. Fields has leg talent and rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores in 2022 but finished below 2,600 passing yards in each of his three years in Chicago. He had a career-high 45 completions of at least 20 yards last season but had a career-low average target depth of 7.7 yards.

George Pickens will be the clear top wideout in Pittsburgh after securing 63 of 106 targets for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, and he had a league-high 18.1 YPC. He'll be joined by Van Jefferson, who had 20 receptions for 209 yards between the Rams and Falcons last year, and rookie third-rounder Roman Wilson, who tallied 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Michigan.

In the backfield, Najee Harris had 255 carries for 1,035 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns last season, but the Steelers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. In his contract year, he'll again compete for playing time with Jaylen Warren, who had 149 carries for 784 yards (5.1 YPC) and four scores in 2023, along with Cordarrelle Patterson, who logged 50 carries for 181 yards in Atlanta last year after topping 600 rushing yards in both of the previous two seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Roman Wilson

Wilson has some size concerns (5-11, 185) as he begins his NFL career, but he should have plenty of opportunities for targets because Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson will play elsewhere in 2024. Fellow newcomers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin don't inspire much confidence, so Wilson could earn a role as the No. 2 wide receiver behind George Pickens. Wilson led Michigan in receiving last year and has the speed to stretch the field if Russell Wilson or Justin Fields throw more deep balls this season.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson should help the Steelers exploit the league's new kickoff rules, but he can contribute out of the backfield under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was his head coach in Atlanta. Patterson was held to 181 rushing yards in 2023, but he averaged 656.5 rushing yards over his first two years with the Falcons, including 1,166 yards from scrimmage in 2021. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren split playing time last year, but Patterson could make a case for some offensive work this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Team Futures

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Player Futures

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
2Sep 15at Denver Broncos4:25 PM
3Sep 22Los Angeles Chargers1:00 PM
4Sep 29at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
5Oct 6Dallas Cowboys8:20 PM
6Oct 13at Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
7Oct 20New York Jets8:20 PM
8Oct 28New York Giants8:15 PM
9Bye  
10Nov 10at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
11Nov 17Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM
12Nov 21at Cleveland Browns8:15 PM
13Dec 1at Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
14Dec 8Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
15Dec 15at Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PM
16Dec 21at Baltimore Ravens4:30 PM
17Dec 25Kansas City Chiefs1:00 PM
18TBDCincinnati BengalsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
