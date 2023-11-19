Gameday Injuries: Week 11

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder/ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season. Watson will undergo surgery for displaced fracture in his shoulder suffered in the Week 10 win over the Ravens and also will begin his early offseason recovering from

We have quite the busy injury report Sunday, as there are no shortage of noteworthy returns, gametime decisions and confirmed absences already on tap. Quarterback and wide receiver especially have plenty of traffic, so without further ado, let's check on the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Bears' Justin Fields is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a four-game absence due to a thumb injury. Fields' return sends undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent back into a No. 2 role after a mixed bag of a starting stint in Fields' stead and brightens the outlook for Chicago's skill position players as a whole. Fields had put together his two best performances of the season prior to exiting the Week 6 contest against the Vikings with the injury, throwing for 617 with eight touchdowns and just one interception and adding 82 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Broncos and Commanders in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder/ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season. Watson will undergo surgery for displaced fracture in his shoulder suffered in the Week 10 win over the Ravens and also will begin his early offseason recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained in the same contest. Rookie Dorian Thomposon-Robinson, who started the Week 4 game against the Ravens but threw for only 121 yards with three interceptions in what was his NFL debut, will get another chance to lead Cleveland's offense versus the Steelers in Week 11 while PJ Walker serves as his backup.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence prior to Los Angeles' Week 10 bye due to a thumb injury. The veteran signal-caller's return for Sunday's divisional clash against the Seahawks also sees him with a noteworthy new veteran backup, as 2016 second overall pick Carson Wentz signed with the team during the bye and will operate as the No. 2 quarterback versus Seattle.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain that forced him from the Week 6 game versus the Ravens. WilL Levis will remain the starting quarterback for Tennessee in Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, but Tannehill will move into the No. 2 role and bump Malik Willis back to a No. 3 role in the process.

The Vikings' Jaren Hall (concussion) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos and finished the week with a missed practice after putting in a full session Thursday. Even if Hall were available, Joshua Dobbs would still be drawing the start versus Denver after throwing for 426 yards and three touchdowns while adding 110 rushing yards and another pair of scores on the ground over his first two games with Minnesota.

RUNNING BACKS

The Dolphins' De'Von Achane (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week and then being activated from injured reserve Saturday. As per Saturday night reports, Achane is fully expected to play and jump back into a solid role behind starter Raheem Mostert versus Las Vegas. The rookie was arguably the most explosive back in the league prior to his injury, and although veteran Jeff Wilson was able to make his season debut during Achane's absence, it's conceivable he's relegated to more of a No. 3 role in Achane's return given the latter's upside.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In his absence, Devin Singletary, who recorded a career-high 150 rushing yards on 30 carries against the Bengals in Week 10, will remain the top back, while Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale rotate in for what will likely be just a handful of complementary snaps.

The Vikings' Alexander Mattison (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos despite working his way from a Wednesday absence to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Mattison is considered ready to go and will play versus Denver. Any change in those plans would result in Ty Chandler, who logged a career-high 15 carries in a Week 10 win over the Saints when Mattison exited early, serving as the top back.

The Bears' D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Foreman, who's been serving as Chicago's lead back while Khalil Herbert has been on injured reserve, can't suit up, his absence would be offset by Herbert's return and also bump Roschon Johnson up to a No. 2 role,

The Bears' Khalil Herbert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after putting in a full week of practice and then being activated from injured reserve Saturday following a five-game absence due to ankle and shin injuries. Herbert, who was slotting in as Chicago's top back before his injury, could return to that slotting immediately versus Detroit with D'Onta Foreman questionable due to an ankle injury.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (toe) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after downgrading from a pair of limited practices to open the week to an absence Friday. Keaontay Ingram and new arrival Michael Carter are expected to rotate snaps as James Conner's backups versus Houston.

The Commanders' Antonio Gibson (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his expected absence, Brian Robinson, who's already recorded a career-best 20-256-3 line as a receiver this season, could see more pass-catching work out of the backfield while rookie Chris Rodriguez is expected to slot into the No. 2 role.

The Cowboys' Rico Dowdle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite practicing in full all week. If he can't suit up, rookie Deuce Vaughn would be in line to garner active status for the second straight game and serve as Tony Pollard's backup versus Carolina.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence prior to Kansas City's bye due to an illness. While he's expected to be active versus Philadelphia, the fourth-year back is expected to slot back into a relatively low-volume complementary role in the team's rushing attack.

The Chargers' Isaiah Spiller (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice. In his absence, Elijah Dotson will slot into the No. 3 role behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos, meaning he'll remain out another week. The star wideout's ongoing absence will continue to afford Jordan Addison top receiver status versus Denver, with the returning K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but finished the week with a full practice after logging a Wednesday absence and a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to play. Any change on that trajectory would leave Justin Herbert with rookie Quentin Johnston as his de facto No. 1 receiver and Jalen Guyton (groin) in the No. 2 role if he's able to play through his questionable tag.

The Jets' Garrett Wilson (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Allen Lazard would bump up to the No. 1 receiver role for New York against Buffalo, while rookie Xavier Gipson would slot into Lazard's usual No. 2 role.

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to play, although he'll still test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If there were to be a setback, rookie No. 3 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who already drew one spot start this season in place of fellow wideout DK Metcalf, would be in line to bump up a spot on the depth chart.

The Texans' Nico Collins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session this week following a one-game absence due to a calf injury. Collins' return will see him slot back into the No. 1 role and help offset what appears to be an increasingly likely absence on the part of fellow wideout Nico Collins (knee).

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones can suit up for the first time since Week 5, he'd be in line to slot back into the No. 3 receiver role for Jacksonville and bump Tim Jones back into No. 4 slotting.

The Vikings' K.J. Osborn is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. The veteran's return to action will see him recapture the No. 2 role for at least one more week, as Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore will slot back into the No. 2 receiver role after posting a season-high five receptions for 43 yards in Week 10 while working with Kyler Murray as his quarterback for the first time in 2023.

The Texans' Noah Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown, who's broken out for 13 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, isn't expected to play. If his absence does come to pass, Robert Woods and John Metchie are expected to elevate to the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver spots, respectively.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should also be beneficiaries to varying degree

The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week following a Week 10 absence due to a shoulder injury. Turpin's return could push Jalen Brooks back to inactive status and also knock rookie running back Deuce Vaughn out of the returner duties he handled last Sunday in Turpin's stead.

The Chargers' Jalen Guyton (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after apparently sustaining his injury in Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Guyton is expected to sit out versus Green Bay. In his likely absence, rookie Derius Davis and Semi Fohoko could share No. 2 receiver snaps in a depleted Los Angeles wideout corps.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. D'Ernest Johnson and Christian Kirk could fill Agnew's kickoff and punt returner roles, respectively, beginning with Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Dolphins' Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If he can't suit up, River Cracraft, who's return from a stint on injured reserve, and Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would be set to help fill in as complementary wideout options for Miami.

The Bills' Trent Sherfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but worked back to a full practice Friday after a Wednesday absence and limited Thursday session. If he can't suit up, Deonte Harty would be in line to serve as Buffalo's No. 4 receiver versus New York.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with a full practice Friday. If Shenault can't suit up, Terrace Marshall would assume No. 4 receiver duties.

The Dolphins' Chase Claypool (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Veteran Robbie Chosen has been elevated from the practice squad to slot into Claypool's deep reserve role.

The Chiefs' Richie James (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in full all week and then being activated from injured reserve Saturday following a seven-game absence.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (forearm) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In the valued tight end's absence, a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam are expected to divide up tight end snaps for Philadelphia, while the likes of D'Andre Swift, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could see some extra targets as well.

The Chargers' Gerald Everett (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Donald Parham is projected to elevate to the top tight end role for Los Angeles.

The Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two full practices and being activated from injured reserve Saturday following a five-game absence. If Freiermuth is active as expected versus Cleveland, Connor Hayward and Darnell Washington would slide back into more sparse playing opportunity.

The Panthers' Hayden Hurst (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tommy Tremble is projected to serve as the top tight end versus Dallas while Ian Thomas (calf) is in line to serve as the No. 2 option if he can play through his questionable status.

The Dolphins' Durham Smythe (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If he can't suit up, Julian Hill and veteran Tyler Kroft would handle Miami's tight end duties against Las Vegas.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to open the week and then being activated from injured reserve Saturday. If Thomas makes his return from his four-game absence versus Dallas, he'll serve as the No. 2 tight end with Hayden Hurst (concussion) ruled out.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after working his way back to a full practice Friday following a three-game absence due to a foot injury. Jordan is expected to slot back into the No. 2 role behind Dalton Schultz versus Arizona.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Rams' Cobie Durant (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks

The Panthers' CJ Henderson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Safeties

The Bills' Micah Hyde is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets after a one-game absence due to a neck injury.

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Steelers' Keanu Neal (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Buccaneers' Ryan Neal (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (biceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Cardinals' Kevin Strong (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Linebackers

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Bears' Tremaine Edmunds (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Bears' Jack Sanborn (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Packers' Quay Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.