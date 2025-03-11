Fantasy Football
Kenyon Green headshot

Kenyon Green News: Traded to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Texans are trading Green to the Eagles on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Texans will send Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for CJ Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick. The 2022 first-round draft pick had a disappointing three years in Houston, missing the entirety of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury, and only starting nine games this past season.

Kenyon Green
Philadelphia Eagles
