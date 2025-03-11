Kenyon Green News: Traded to Philadelphia

The Texans are trading Green to the Eagles on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Texans will send Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for CJ Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick. The 2022 first-round draft pick had a disappointing three years in Houston, missing the entirety of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury, and only starting nine games this past season.