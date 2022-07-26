2022 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Houston Texans

After two chaotic campaigns, the franchise is taking steps toward order. There will be forward momentum following 2021's thrown-together unit. Last year's defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, now the Texans' second new head coach in as many seasons, will lead a young team with multiple job battles.

2022 Offseason Moves – Houston Texans

Key Acquisitions

Marlon Mack – RB (from Colts)

Became expendable and gets a chance for redemption as a lead back.

Dameon Pierce – RB (Rd. 4, No. 107 – Florida)

Lands in a good spot, with Houston clearly needing backfield help.

Derek Stingley – CB (Rd. 1, No. 3 – LSU)

Coach's zone scheme may have to accommodate the press cover corner.

Kenyon Green – G (Rd. 1, No. 15 – Texas A&M)

The versatile lineman bolsters the protection in front of QB Davis Mills.

Key Departures

Deshaun Watson – QB (to Browns)

Dealing him to Cleveland netted draft assets and created cap space.

Tyrod Taylor – QB (to Giants)

Heads to the Giants to serve as Daniel Jones' top backup.

David Johnson – RB (FA)

A symbol of the Bill O'Brien era and the DeAndre Hopkins trade departs.

Justin Reid – S (to Chiefs)

Slated to replace Tyrann Mathieu in Kansas City's secondary.

Houston Texans 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Lovie Smith (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Pep Hamilton (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: None – 4-3 scheme

Stats to Know for the Houston Texans

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 4.5 (T-31st)

2021 Record: 4-13

2021 Points Scored: 280 (30th)

2021 Points Allowed: 452 (27th)

2021 Point Differential: -172 (30th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 41.6 percent (14th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,010 (30th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 21

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Houston Texans Depth Chart

QB: Davis Mills / Kyle Allen / Jeff Driskel

RB: Marlon Mack / Rex Burkhead / Dameon Pierce / Royce Freeman / Dare Ogunbowale

FB: Andy Janovich / Paul Quessenberry

WR1: Brandin Cooks / Phillip Dorsett / Davion Davis

WR2: Nico Collins / Jalen Camp

WR3: Chris Conley / Chris Moore

TE: Brevin Jordan / Pharaoh Brown / Teagan Quitoriano / Antony Auclair

O-Line: LT Laremy Tunsil / LG Kenyon Green / C Justin Britt / RG A.J. Cann / RT Tytus Howard (RotoWire Rank: No. 21)

Kicker: Ka'imi Fairbairn

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 @ Denver Broncos 4:25 PM 3 Sep 25 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM 4 Oct 2 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM 5 Oct 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 6 Bye 7 Oct 23 @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM 8 Oct 30 Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM 9 Nov 3 Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM 10 Nov 13 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM 11 Nov 20 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM 15 Dec 18 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM 16 Dec 24 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 17 Jan 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Indianapolis Colts TBD

Houston Texans Storylines for 2022

Davis Mills, Year 2

In a 2022 Draft light on elite quarterback-of-the-future talent, the Texans focused on many other areas of need and plan for Davis Mills to be their Week 1 starter. Though he'll be playing for his second offensive coordinator and head coach in as many seasons, there's some continuity. Last year's quarterback coach, Pep Hamilton, steps into the OC role under new coach Lovie Smith, who, as Houston's defensive coordinator last season, has familiarity with the second-year signal-caller.

Mills had two stints as the starter in 2021, one coming Week 2, which was about two months ahead of schedule for the third-round draft pick. That first stretch was the definition of "rookie quarterback struggles" – too many mistakes and a 7:8 TD:INT over seven appearances.

The Stanford product was much improved in his second run over the final five games of the campaign, including an epic second half (16-for-19, 240 yards, three TDs) in a season-ending loss to the Titans. In that span, he reduced his picks (just two in 171 attempts) while bumping up his yards per attempt.

Both Smith and GM Nick Caserio portray confidence in Mills but with a provision that the 23-year-old needs to execute consistently. Either way, Mills should have some job security out of the gate this season, while Kyle Allen serves as his top backup.

Backfield in Motion

The Texans' cast of leftover veteran backs in 2021 produced the NFL's worst ground attack, finishing with an average of 3.4 yards per carry and 83.6 yards per game. Rex Burkhead's team-high 427 yards marked the fewest yards by any team's leading rusher.

Without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remained sidelined for the entire season, the team threw its lot in with veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills. Both were newcomers to the squad and needed the support of a rushing attack. The Texans desperately need to improve in this area but weren't ready to commit big dollars to a free agent, not that one would come to a team so early in a rebuild.

The next best thing is a veteran with something to prove. Enter former Colt Marlon Mack, who lost his lead job to Jonathan Taylor in 2020 after a Week 1 Achilles tear wiped out his season. Mack was an afterthought in 2021, appearing in just six games. There's always concern with running backs coming off injury, but at 26, Mack should have plenty in the tank.

The smart money is on Mack overtaking Burkhead, but both could be susceptible to rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce. Pierce isn't a fancy runner but uses a strong lower half to punish tacklers. He'll be a depth piece to start his career but soon could grab a share of the reps, particularly in short-yardage situations.

Targets behind Cooks Available

As Davis Mills approaches this season, the Texans' starting signal-caller will look to continue to establish his rapport with a pass-catching corps that's led by veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, who was signed to an extension that keeps him under contract with Houston through the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old surpassed 1,000 yards in 2021, the sixth time in the last seven seasons he's done that, while catching a career-high 90 passes on 134 targets, much of that against double teams.

Cooks can't catch all the passes, so the Texans are looking for more out of 2021 third-rounder Nico Collins, a speedster who caught 33 of 60 targets last year. Also in the mix for snaps behind the aforementioned duo are returnees Chris Conley, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett, though it's possible the team could add further depth as the summer progresses, with promising rookie second-rounder John Metchie unlikely to play this season as he focuses on his recovery from APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia).

At tight end, 2021 fifth-rounder Brevin Jordan ascends to the top spot and is the most dangerous receiver of the unit. He's still learning to be a more competent run blocker, but Houston retains Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair and took intriguing hybrid Teagan Quitoriano in Round 5 of this year's draft.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan was able to establish chemistry with QB Davis Mills last year, becoming a red-zone target and catching three TDs over nine games. The team has others for blocking, while Jordan's strength is in the open field.

⬇️ Falling: RB Rex Burkhead

Somehow, Burkhead became the top runner among an unspectacular group in 2021. It looked like he'd fill a similar role until Houston brought in Marlon Mack. Burkhead also eventually could lose snaps to Dameon Pierce.

😴 Sleeper: RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce played in a system in Florida that used several backs during his college career. With a low-mileage 374 touches in four years, the 5-10, 218-pounder is a powerful runner who could move up the depth chart.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Brandin Cooks

Following speculation that Cooks might be on the move this offseason, the wideout signed a two-year extension with the Texans. He won't minimize quarterback mistakes, get the Texans into the playoffs or make the running game a threat. But after a career-high 90 catches in 2021, Cooks returns as the team's top offensive star.

Houston Texans Injury Report

WR John Metchie

The Texans traded up to the No. 44 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Metchie, who was then four months removed from knee surgery after suffering an ACL tear in the SEC Championship Game in December. As training camp approached, the 22-year-old wideout, who starred for Alabama last season, announced that he had been diagnosed with APL, a treatable form of leukemia. As a result, Metchie, who was placed on the active/non-football illness list, likely won't be suiting up this season, as he focuses on his health and recovery.

DE Jonathan Greenard

Greenard suffered a foot injury in the final game of the regular season, but the edge rusher is expected to be ready for training camp. Having the team's sack leader back is good news for the rebuilding Texans. Greenard registered eight sacks in just 398 snaps (12 games), with Pro Football Focus ranking him seventh among edge players with an 89.2 pass rush grade. He benefitted from Houston's decision to hire defensive guru Lovie Smith last season as its defensive coordinator. Smith switched the team's base defense from 3-4 to 4-3, allowing Greenard to put his hand on the ground and get after quarterbacks. Smith has since been promoted to head coach, but there are no plans to change the defense. Greenard is in line for a substantial increase in playing time.

T Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil originally was expected to return last season after undergoing October thumb surgery, but the left tackle remained sidelined through Week 18. About a month out from training camp, he reported a full recovery, and he should be ready to participate in practice once that opens up. That's big news for a team that figures to lean on its ground game and take pressure off second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Houston Texans

The battle for playing time behind running back Marlon Mack, who is presumed to open the season atop the depth chart, should come down to Rex Burkhead and first-year pro Dameon Pierce. Burkhead brings several years of NFL experience, which might be a deciding factor on playoff-ready teams but not for the Texans in Year 2 of a rebuild. Giving valuable reps to Pierce would serve the organization's long-term interests.

The winner of the job then becomes one Mack injury away from fantasy relevance. Mack comes with recent Injury issues. The former Colt had his 2020 season end after 11 snaps due to an Achilles' injury. That issue eventually cost him the top role to Jonathan Taylor, and Mack played just six games and had 30 touches in 2021. The 26-year-old looked good in organized team activities and minicamp, but the stakes increase in camp when pads are donned.