Khalil Dorsey News: Sticking with Detroit

Dorsey re-signed with the Lions on Thursday.

The cornerback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Detroit's December loss to the Bills last year, but he appears to be healthy again. Dorsey played on 70 defensive snaps in 14 regular-season games with the Lions in 2024 and on 76 defensive snaps in 13 regular-season games the year before. Dorsey projects as a depth corner behind free-agent signing D.J. Reed, 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold, 2024 Pro Bowler Brian Branch and Amik Robertson.