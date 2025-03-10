Khyiris Tonga News: Signs with New England

The Patriots signed Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million deal on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old appeared in 13 games (one start) during his one-year stint with the Cardinals in 2024, tallying 22 total tackles across 228 defensive snaps. Tonga is the second interior defensive lineman the Patriots have added since free agency opened Monday, joining the highly touted Milton Williams, who signed multi-year deal worth $26 million annually. Expect Tonga to provide depth to New England's defensive line in 2025.