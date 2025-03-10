Laremy Tunsil News: Joining Washington via trade
The Texans agreed to terms Monday on a trade that will send Tunsil to the Commanders in exchange for a package of draft compensation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Houston will send Tunsil and a fourth-round pick to Washington, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, receiving in return a future second-round and fourth-round pick, in addition to a 2025 third-rounder. Now heading into his age-31 season, Tunsil remains one of the NFL's most reliable left tackles, and his arrival in Washington shores up rookie sensation Jayden Daniels' blind side for the foreseeable future.
