Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

This was "separate the contenders from the pretenders" week, with 11 of 13 favorites covering spreads ahead of MNF, and Indianapolis the only underdog (barely, +2.5) to win outright. The NFC North was especially impressive, with Chicago winning by 19, Green Bay by 21 and Detroit by 38 (while the undefeated Vikings got some well-earned rest). The division now has a combined point differential of +211, whereas no other division is better than +25 (AFC North) or worse than -71 (AFC South, what a surprise).

This was also our second straight high-scoring week, with the 26 teams averaging 24.9 points. The average for Week 5 was 24.4 points, up from around 22 ppg over the first four weeks of the season. Defensive and special teams TDs have contributed to that, but passing stats (and rushing efficiency) also have been better the past two weeks. Now just imagine what the numbers might look like if the Browns and Titans were willing to bench Deshaun Watson and Will Levis!

Top 4 teams in the league in net point differential this season Minnesota Vikings - 63

Detroit Lions - 60

Chicago Bears - 47

Green Bay Packers - 41 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 14, 2024

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 15 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets