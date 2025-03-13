Laviska Shenault News: Signing with Buffalo

Shenault is slated to sign with the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The kickoff returner and wide receiver spent 2024 with the Seahawks and Chargers before being cut from LA's practice squad in early January. Shenault finished the season with 459 kickoff return yards and a touchdown, but he caught just five passes for 36 yards. The Bills will likely have at least Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer ahead of Shenault on the wide receiver depth chart to begin the offseason.