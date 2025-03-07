Lavonte David News: Sticking around Tampa Bay

David and the Buccaneers agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract with $9 million guaranteed Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

David will return to Tampa Bay for a 14th season with the team in 2025. The linebacker is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 122 total tackles (76 solo), including 5.5 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, one of which was an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games. Since entering the NFL in 2012, David leads all players with 1,111 total tackles and he'll now look to help lead the Bucs to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.