Lorenzo Carter headshot

Lorenzo Carter News: Signs with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Carter signed with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The outside linebacker played in 13 games, started 11 and missed four with a concussion with the Falcons in 2024, recording 32 tackles (23 solo) and a forced fumble. A third-round pick of the Giants in 2018, Carter played out his four-year rookie deal with New York before spending the last three seasons with Atlanta, starting 62 of the 96 games he appeared in and recording 21.5 sacks. The 29-year-old projects as a depth piece for the Titans in 2025, though his past starting experience could give him a chance to compete for a job this year, too.

Lorenzo Carter
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
