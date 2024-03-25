NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.
This mock contains four trades:
- MIN trades No. 12, No. 23 and No. 149 to LAC for No. 5
- CIN trades No. 18 and No. 115 to DEN for No. 12
- JAC trades No. 17 and No. 116 to NO for No. 14
- DEN trades No. 76, 2025 third-round pick and Baron Browning to ARI for No. 35
----------FIRST ROUND----------
- Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB, USC (6-1, 214)
Williams isn't quite a blue-chip quarterback prospect but he's pretty close, and the Bears have a nice foundation to make an easy landing.
- Washington Commanders – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (6-4, 223)
The drop-off from Williams to Maye is probably significant, but the Commanders have little choice but to take Maye here. Trading down would be to punt the next two years.
- New England Patriots – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (6-3, 218)
The Patriots are a good candidate to trade back because their roster is completely busted, but I think McCarthy goes ahead of Jayden Daniels whatever the case.
- Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State (6-3, 209)
The Cardinals have mentioned trading back as an interest of theirs, but their roster is already nearly full and they've already added four solid starters in free agency. What they need now is stars -- they should just take Harrison and call it a win.
- Minnesota Vikings (from LAC) – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (6-4, 210)
For political reasons the shot callers in Minnesota are absolutely compelled to pay whatever price it takes to get a great new hope at quarterback.
- New York Giants – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 213)
Malik Nabers would make sense here and seems to have more media hype, but Odunze is the player more likely to stay afloat despite poor quarterback play. Nabers is a singular downfield threat and a memorable playmaker, but Odunze is a memorable playmaker too and is better built to do heavy lifting on possession-type routes that are easier for quarterbacks to hit. The Giants need a workhorse wideout to take advantage of the space cleared by Darius Slayton -- an ideal role player at WR2.
- Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)
The Titans have done a good job of solidifying their roster, and they're not compelled to go tackle here. Still, Alt seems like a strong left tackle prospect and left tackle is one of the more dubious parts of the Titans depth chart right now.
- Atlanta Falcons - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6-0, 200)
Drake London is a clear-cut WR1 to me, but another plus talent at receiver makes sense for Atlanta in general and it's clearly where the value is at with this pick slot.
- Chicago Bears – Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington (6-4, 317)
Although the Bears aren't compelled to target left tackle, Braxton Jones is probably one of their most questionable starters and Fautanu is the LT2 in this draft for me.
- New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (6-3, 243)
It might make sense to get an upside wideout like Adonai Mitchell here, but Bowers offers equal or greater long-term upside and probably provides the more immediate impact for a Jets organization that has this year and this year only on its mind.
- Los Angeles Chargers (from MIN) - JC Latham, OT, Alabama (6-6, 342)
Jim Harbaugh's first draft pick with the 49ers -- at 11th overall -- was road-grading Rutgers tackle Anthony Davis. Latham would really help the Chargers get their run game humming.
- Cincinnati Bengals (from DEN) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (6-0, 195)
I kind of forced the trade projection here because the busted Broncos need to trade back so desperately. The Bengals could really use a CB1 like Mitchell in any case, because D.J. Turner was shaky as a rookie and as a result the boundary personnel is dubious opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.
- Las Vegas Raiders – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6-0, 189)
I don't really see the need for Arnold to go this high but it seems like his stock is on this sort of level. The Raiders lack boundary corner personnel, with standout Nate Hobbs primarily focusing on the slot.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO) - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (6-1, 203)
Maybe I'm missing something, but if the corner market is supposed to begin in this pick range then I think DeJean has a case to go in the top 20 as depicted here. He claims to have sub-4.4 speed on a safety frame, but with CB-caliber man coverage skills. Free agent pickup Ronald Darby is a boundary guy and so is Tyson Campbell, so DeJean could be a major reinforcement at safety and the slot.
- Indianapolis Colts – Taliese Fuaga, G, Oregon State (6-6, 324)
French Fries was pretty funny but enough is enough.
- Seattle Seahawks – Graham Barton, OL, Duke (6-5, 313)
Anthony Bradford could be a solid starter at one guard spot, but losing Damien Lewis was a significant setback for this offensive line.
- New Orleans Saints (from JAC) – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 312)
Fashanu's tiny hands are a legitimate concern in my opinion, but his stock seems to be okay anyway. The Saints are in desperate need of a left tackle, in any case, as Trevor Penning has turned out to be little more than a huge guy who is annoying.
- Denver Broncos (from CIN) – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (6-2, 205)
They have no one to throw to him, but Mitchell is probably a more exciting pick than a quarterback like Bo Nix or Michael Penix. They might as well tank another year, really.
- Los Angeles Rams – Dallas Turner, DE/OLB, Alabama (6-3, 247)
Turner has the profile of a top-12 pick to me, so I'd like him more for the Raiders than a corner like Arnold. It's safe to say that if Turner fell this far the Rams would be fortunate to find such a high-upside prospect at a position of significant need.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Brian Thomas, WR, LSU (6-3, 209)
I'm a little skeptical on Thomas and certainly wouldn't expect him to overtake George Pickens as WR1, but in Pittsburgh's two-TE offense it makes sense to have two lanky vertical threats on the boundary, having subsidized the necessary mass otherwise by the extra tight end. Even if Thomas is somewhat limited in his route tree -- which is to say, primarily a downfield and sideline threat -- in the spacing of the Steelers offense he might be close to optimal application.
- Miami Dolphins – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas (6-1, 297)
While the Dolphins don't need to draft an attempted Christian Wilkins replacement at the 21st pick, it seems like Murphy or Jer'Zhan Newton would be a solid value rather than a case of reaching for need.
- Philadelphia Eagles – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (6-1, 173)
I like Wiggins more than Arnold, but his run defense might be an understandingly concerning limitation. Eagles need corners, in any case.
- Los Angeles Chargers (from CLE via HOU and MIN) - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 304)
Perhaps they should instead reach for a receiver like Ladd McConkey at this slot, but Harbaugh might have a difficult time passing up an interior disruptor like Newton. Harbaugh understands the game is dictated in the trenches.
- Dallas Cowboys – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (6-8, 340)
Mims played right tackle at Georgia but said he played 40 percent of his practice reps at left tackle. Taking Mims would kind of be a repeat of the process that led Dallas to select Tyler Smith out of Tulsa -- betting on extremely rare physical tools, despite whatever projection it might require otherwise.
- Green Bay Packers – Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State (6-3, 322)
Traditionally the Packers like to target interior linemen who used to play left tackle, which Beebe did early on in his Kansas State career. His short arms dictate that he stay at guard in the NFL, but Beebe could be kind of a terror on the interior line.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (6-0, 199)
Carlton Davis is traded and Jamel Dean is both returning from injury and more of a CB2 type due to a skill set that only plays vertically and on the sideline.
- Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) - Chop Robinson, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-3, 254)
The Cardinals have addressed most of their needs in free agency, so they're free to pursue long-term upside projects like Robinson. Although his production was lacking in 2023, Robinson has an injury excuse and otherwise has blue-chip athleticism at a recently-turned 21 (Jan. 2).
- Buffalo Bills – Jared Verse, DE, Florida State (6-4, 254)
Verse is almost universally projected to go around 15 picks higher than this but I just can't see it for some reason. It's probably just me missing something, but Verse's otherwise strong profile simply has no obvious strengths that aren't matched or exceeded by younger, more athletic players like Turner and Robinson.
- Detroit Lions - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (5-11, 187)
I think Melton is underrated, and he strikes me as the kind of pick the Lions like to make -- an athletic, high-football character guy.
- Baltimore Ravens – Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (6-0, 186)
The Monken connection might have something to it, but even aside from that the Ravens have a need for more wideout personnel. Zay Flowers is only a WR2 type and Monken for some reason won't give Rashod Bateman the chance to compete for underneath or intermediate routes, miscasting him as a result. As much as McConkey isn't a true burner and is more downfield-capable than he is downfield-dominant, his sub-4.4 speed makes him a better fit for the downfield routes that Monken for some reason heaped upon Bateman last year, to obviously poor effect.
- San Francisco 49ers – Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (6-6, 311)
This might be too high for Fisher, but he has a real left tackle trait profile and looked good playing right tackle at Notre Dame, opposite Joe Alt. Fisher is also very young for his experience and skill level (just turned 21 today, March 25), which makes him the ideal redshirt candidate behind what might be Trent Williams' last hurrah in 2024.
- Kansas City Chiefs – Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri (5-11, 183)
This might be chasing need a little bit -- Rakestraw is more of a mid-second round talent to me -- but he should be a solid player in the pros and his football character is excellent at the very least. He won't truly replace L'Jarius Sneed, but Rakestraw would help stabilize a Chiefs corner rotation that suddenly looks rather beatable.
----------SECOND ROUND----------
- Carolina Panthers - Laiatu Latu, DE/OLB, UCLA (6-5, 259)
I think there's a good case for Latu to go ahead of even someone like Verse, but Latu's medical history might be the tiebreaker.
- New England Patriots - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (6-5, 366)
We need to return to Real Football. We need a new wave of really huge guys. The NFL product got considerably worse once Ted Washington types went extinct. Coincidence?
- Denver Broncos (from ARI) – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6-2, 214)
Sean Payton might just be resigned to having an awful team for at least another year, but if he means to do anything about the quarterback position then he has to take a shot at Nix or Michael Penix. I don't know why I included Baron Browning in this trade, just kind of hard to budget a trade up for Denver because they're so short on assets. Anyway, I don't see how Nix could possibly be a worse NFL quarterback than an Andy Dalton type.
- Washington Commanders – Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6-4, 245)
Zach Ertz is dust. Pointless signing. Sanders might need a year or two but should turn into an above-average starting tight end (of the pass-catching sort) in due time.
- Los Angeles Chargers – Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (5-11, 185)
I hate to do that thing where you just project an NFL head coach hired from the collegiate ranks to draft all of his own college guys, but some things can't be stopped.
- Tennessee Titans – Cole Bishop, S, Utah (6-2, 206)
I can't scout safeties but Bishop is big, fast and was a leading producer on a strong Utah defense.
- Carolina Panthers (from NYG) - Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon (6-3, 328)
The Panthers seem intent on improving their offensive line to the fullest extent possible, and center is the only position they haven't addressed yet.
- Washington Commanders (from CHI) – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6-8, 322)
Guyton is very toolsy but looks unrefined. It's difficult to tell if he's unrefined because he has (arbitrarily) been denied playing time, or if he struggled to secure playing time because he struggles to refine himself. Anyway, he probably won't fall much farther than this and might end up going in the first round after an impressive combine.
- Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Jonathan Bullard, CB/S, Georgia (5-11, 198)
Xavier McKinney is largely the same category of player as Bullard -- a safety who can play slot corner -- but there's presumably no harm in having two of those. Plus, the Packers seem to like drafting Georgia players.
- Houston Texans (from MIN) – Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (6-4, 292)
Fiske would fit like a glove in the Houston front four and would be a steal for Houston this far back.
- Chicago Bears (from ATL) - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (5-11, 165)
The Bears would presumably try to get someone to offer a 2025 selection for the opportunity to trade up here and select Michael Penix, but short of that Worthy can't fall much farther than this after breaking John Ross' combine 40 time with a 4.21 time.
- Las Vegas Raiders – Michael Penix, QB, Washington (6-2, 216)
Aidan O'Connell is not a serious quarterback prospect, unfortunately.
- New Orleans Saints (from DEN) – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (6-3, 213)
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are both awesome but they're also both skinny, and Shaheed has a bit of an injury history. Coleman offers a rugged element the Saints otherwise lack.
- Indianapolis Colts – T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-1, 189)
Assuming they address guard in the first round, the Colts would only really have openings at tight end, linebacker and defensive back. I don't see any tight ends as obviously worth a pick here. Payton Wilson at linebacker could make a lot of sense, but it would also make sense if the Colts have a distaste for linebackers with injury histories after Shaq Leonard burned out so badly over the course of years. Meanwhile, Edgerrin Cooper looks too raw against the run to contribute immediately, though the name might make him tempting anyway.
Tampa is not projected to go this high and certainly isn't projected to go ahead of the likes of Renardo Green, but the Colts need boundary personnel at corner specifically and Tampa has a better press trait profile than Green, who is skinny with short arms.
- New York Giants (from SEA) – Darius Robinson, (3-4) DE, Missouri (6-5, 285)
Robinson is often projected as a first-round pick, but this range makes more sense to me.
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (6-1, 189)
Pearsall will turn 24 as a rookie but his age isn't an issue because his collegiate production withstands the age adjustment and he otherwise logged elite athletic testing. In other words, Pearsall's standout production is more reasonably attributed to his elite athleticism than his age.
- Cincinnati Bengals – Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale (6-5, 323)
Amegadjie played at a low level of competition but he's enormous and looks awfully athletic on tape.
- Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) - Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizona (6-5, 311)
Blessed with a strong left tackle skill set but cursed with the physical traits of a guard, Morgan's worst-case scenario is nonetheless probably one where he's at least an average starting guard.
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 299)
The Steelers have good reason to target Big Ten defensive linemen, especially when they're the son of a former NFL star.
- Los Angeles Rams – Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU (6-0, 284)
This might be narrative chasing on my part but if the Rams are looking for an Aaron Donald type then Wingo is what fits the description best. Wingo's 40 time is worse, but his height/weight and 10-yard split are identical to Calijah Kancey, who the Buccaneers took in the first round last year.
- Philadelphia Eagles - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (6-5-, 326)
A former five-star recruit, Suamataia seems to have a good amount of upside and could go significantly earlier than this, but the fact that he just turned 21 in January might make him a redshirt candidate in 2024.
- Cleveland Browns – Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State (6-4, 233)
It's often said that Wilson is a clear first-round talent if not for his injury history. I don't think that's true -- Wilson has an extremely high center of gravity for an inside linebacker and I wouldn't want him lining up over the interior -- but he's certainly extremely fast and plays well both off the edge and in coverage.
- Miami Dolphins – Roger Rosengarten, G, Washington (6-5, 307)
A tackle in college, Rosengarten's arms are a better fit at guard, where he projects as both a powerful and athletic blocker.
- Dallas Cowboys - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (6-0, 216)
Rico Dowdle?
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5-11, 215)
Corley would be a major upgrade over Trey Palmer in the slot.
- Green Bay Packers – Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6-2, 230)
Cooper needs time to figure out how to play the run but if he does he could be an All-Pro thanks to the natural abilities he possesses as an edge rusher and in coverage.
- Houston Texans - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (6-2, 176)
Franklin is a tough player to project because the case studies that apply to him (Tyquan Thornton, Todd Pinkston, etc.) are generally concerning, but his production and tape are really great. For a skinny receiver he is unusually adept at crossing-type routes, or at least he was at Oregon.
- Buffalo Bills – Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (6-0, 186)
More skilled than toolsy, Green was a great college corner but one whose NFL projection requires a leap of faith in my opinion. Skinny and short arms is a profile that ideally plays in the slot, but he risks getting targeted in the run game if he lines up there. Regardless of what I might think, Green is generally projected to go higher than this.
- Detroit Lions – Adisa Isaac, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-4, 247)
Isaac might be too light to be what the Lions are looking for at defensive end, but Isaac is a good prospect who probably shouldn't go much later than this.
- Baltimore Ravens – K.T. Leveston, G, Kansas State (6-4, 326)
A collegiate tackle, Leveston might be able to stick there but definitely projects very well at guard, where the Ravens lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
- San Francisco 49ers – Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (6-8, 331)
The 49ers need to replace Trent Williams eventually, but they'd ideally replace Colton McKivitz sometime before then.
- Kansas City Chiefs – Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma (6-6, 313)
This is an annoyingly similar pick to the Chiefs taking fellow Oklahoma left tackle Wanya Morris in the third round last year, but it's difficult to tell how much they like Morris after one year.
----------THIRD ROUND----------
- Carolina Panthers – Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (6-0, 196)
Burton looks like a totally solid WR2-type prospect, albeit one who might be a little better downfield than underneath.
- Arizona Cardinals – Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut (6-3, 317)
It's somewhat concerning that Haynes seems more toolsy than skilled even after starting four years at Connecticut and redshirting the first, but his traits are ideal for guard and it seems like he has plenty of motor.
- Washington Commanders - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina (6-2, 193)
Walker might be somewhat limited to the sideline and downfield, but (A) he might be quite good in those capacities and (B) Washington could use a downfield boundary threat to keep the safeties preoccupied and away from the one-two punch of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
- New England Patriots – Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State (6-5, 314)
New England's situation at tackle isn't quite as bad as what they have at quarterback, but it's still pretty bad.
- Los Angeles Chargers – Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (6-2, 238)
See the Roman Wilson pick.
- New York Giants - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (5-11, 210)
Wright glides a little bit much to project especially well between the guards, but on bounce plays and screen passes he could pose a unique homerun threat on an offense that could use a big play.
- Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) – Hunter Nourzad, C/G, Penn State (6-3, 317)
Although the Cardinals don't have an obvious need at center they have a lot of picks at the moment and teams should always keep their offensive line farm system stocked.
- New York Jets - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State (6-2, 211)
It seems worth taking Hicks sooner than this, it was just difficult to find a spot before this one.
- Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Tanor Bortolini, C/G, Wisconsin (6-4, 303)
It's not clear whether Frank Ragnow will be available in 2024.
- Atlanta Falcons - Austin Booker, DE/OLB, Kansas (6-5, 240)
Booker has a lot of fans who would take him much sooner than this, but his combine testing wasn't fully reassuring given his skinny build. He might benefit from a redshirt season.
- Chicago Bears - Maason Smith, DT, LSU (6-5, 306)
Though a different version of the category (lighter, faster), Smith is a toolsy developmental tackle not unlike Gervon Dexter was in last year's draft.
- Arizona Cardinals (from DEN) - Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (5-8, 168)
Cowing is great, the Cardinals would be really lucky to snag him here or even earlier.
- Las Vegas Raiders – Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU (6-3, 313)
Jefferson doesn't seem exceptional or anything but he has a lot of solid good traits that make him seem worth taking earlier than this.
- Washington Commanders (from SEA) - Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6-0, 190)
Replacing Kendall Fuller won't be easy, but perhaps this will be a start.
- Atlanta Falcons (from JAC) - Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College (6-2, 185)
If Jones slides in the draft it will be due to getting typecast as a Cover-3 boundary specialist, which would be a fair concern since he's so lanky and better built to jump and sprint than stop and start. Jones is a very fast and explosive athlete otherwise, though, and has long arms well suited to press coverage.
- Cincinnati Bengals - Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College (6-3, 314)
Mahogany is dense but tested very well at the combine, indicating a tools grade closer to the first round than the third.
- Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN) - Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois (6-5, 271)
Perhaps this is early for Reiman but the Seahawks clearly valued Will Dissly's blocking a great deal and Reiman might be a memorable inline presence as a super athletic 270-pounder.
- Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (6-1, 221)
It's not obvious how Legette would steal playing time from Alec Pierce, but Legette offers a bit more speed and probably a lot more YAC potential.
- Los Angeles Rams - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (5-11, 190)
An uninspired projection here on my part. Phillips just seems like one of those guys who goes in this sort of range, and the Rams kind of just have an ongoing need at corner.
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State (6-1, 248)
You know who else was a third-round edge rusher from Colorado State?
- Cleveland Browns – Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech (6-6, 278)
Cole's production at Texas Tech is pretty lame but he's super toolsy. Might be a Michael Johnson type or something. The Browns in any case prefer their defensive ends to be over 270 pounds.
- Houston Texans (from PHI) - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech (5-10, 197)
Taylor-Demerson seems like he'd be a fine pick earlier than this, as he has athleticism that grades as plus by cornerback standards yet he brings a bit of a safety background with those tools.
- Dallas Cowboys - Calen Bullock, S, USC (6-2, 188)
The skinny safety fad is awful but Bullock is young enough that he might be filling out his frame still.
- Green Bay Packers - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (6-4, 294)
Orhorhoro could go much earlier than this -- his athletic traits are excellent and he should appeal to pretty much any team that runs a decent number of three-man fronts -- so needlessly to say he'd be a nice developmental prospect for the Packers this late.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (6-1, 237)
Although more toolsy than skilled, the fact that Wallace might need some development time doesn't mean much to a Tampa defense that needs any linebacker help it can get.
- Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (6-0, 216)
Brooks' ACL tear means the team that picks him can't fairly expect much or anything from him in 2024. To me Brooks is probably a second-round prospect at most when healthy, so it makes sense to me if he falls this far.
- Green Bay Packers (from BUF) – Chris Braswell, DE/OLB, Alabama (6-3, 251)
Braswell's tools are of a first-round caliber, but overall he looks more like another Lorenzo Carter type rather than an above-average starter.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET) – D.J. James, CB, Auburn (6-0, 175)
James is projected to go much higher than this, but he's in that category of cornerback that I think could be on the way out for the time being -- too stubby to line up outside but too weak to defend the run sufficiently from the slot.
- Baltimore Ravens – Javon Solomon, DE/OLB, Troy (6-1, 246)
Solomon is shorter than teams prefer in an edge rusher, but his excellent production and strong athletic testing give reason to think Solomon could be the next Elvis Dumervil/James Harrison type exception. It's in any case difficult to tell just what the Ravens have in either of Odafe Oweh or David Ojabo.
- San Francisco 49ers - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 205)
Corum is one of the most workhorse-viable running backs in this draft, but he'd also project very well as an off-the-bench type in a Jaylen Warren kind of role.
- Kansas City Chiefs – Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (6-4, 250)
Sinnotts production and tape look great to me, so I'd consider this a major steal for the Chiefs if it were to happen.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (comp) - Brennan Jackson, DE, Washington State (6-4, 264)
Considering Travon Walker gets moved around at times the Jaguars would ideally have a better third edge defender than they currently do.
- Cincinnati Bengals (comp) - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 247)
I don't like him quite as much as Sinnott but Stover looks like a totally viable starting tight end prospect too. Stover looks better than a lot of tight ends we've seen go in the second round over the years, so perhaps I'm projecting him too low.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (6-3, 313)
The mauling emphasis in Frazier's game would make him a good aesthetic and attitude match for the Steelers.
- Los Angeles Rams (comp) - Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy (5-8, 213)
Way better than Williams.
- Washington Commanders (comp) - Jalyx Hunt, DE/OLB, Houston Baptist (6-4, 252)
I don't really understand the deal with this guy -- his collegiate production was awful -- but he's super toolsy and might have some kind of untapped potential.