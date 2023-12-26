Fantasy Football
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 16

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 26, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

I'm on a tight schedule this week, between being busy on Christmas and the NFL scheduling three games for the holiday. With that in mind, I'm going to focus on getting all the data out to you guys as soon as possible Tuesday morning/afternoon and not worry so much about sprinkling in my observations. I'll comment on a few key hotspots, like the Minnesota and Baltimore backfields, but the rest I'm going to come back for Wednesday after I've finished my three other early week articles (Streaming Defenses, Backfield Breakdown, Target Breakdown).

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Saints (22) at Rams (30) 

Saints Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 14% / 6OL - 16%

58 Plays — 42 DBs

Saints (22) at Rams (30) 

Saints Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 14% / 6OL - 16%

58 Plays — 42 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 27-of-40 for 319 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAlvin Kamara74%2150%6-105-16-09-19-016.2%0.0%
2RBJamaal Williams21%717%1-51-5-02-8-02.5%-0.4%
3FBAdam Prentice7%12%    0.4%0.1%
4TEJuwan Johnson72%3071%7694-48-1 8.5%7.8%
5TEFoster Moreau40%614%2141-13-0 4.4%2.3%
6TETaysom Hill17%     2-2-06.5%4.3%
7TEJimmy Graham3%25%    1.3%1.3%
8WRRashid Shaheed81%3993%91365-70-11-4-013.1%22.2%
9WRChris Olave74%3890%131279-123-0 24.8%38.9%
10WRA.T. Perry62%3071%1341-35-1 2.5%5.1%
11WRLynn Bowden22%37%    2.7%1.8%
12WRKeith Kirkwood14%25%1111-9-0 1.7%2.3%
  • WR Rashid Shaheed scored a distance TD and led the team with 39 routes (93%).
    • Chris Olave wasn't far behind at 91% route share and had a two-point conversion in addition to his 9-123-0 receiving line on 13 targets. No issues with the ankle that kept him out of a win over the Giants four weeks earlier.
  • Rookie RB Kendre Miller (knee) was listed as questionable, with reports earlier in the week suggesting he'd play, but ultimately he landed on the inactive list for a sixth straight game.
    • Miller may have been more of a healthy(ish) scratch in this one. Or maybe the Saints aren't confident in his ankle yet. Either way, it looks like a wasted/redshirt rookie season for the third-round pick.
  • RB Alvin Kamara had his worst fantasy game of the season despite getting 74% of snaps with the Saints playing from behind.
  • TE Juwan Johnson also got more playing time due to game script, leaping to 72% snap share after taking only 47% of snaps over the previous three games.
    • Johnson played only five of 13 snaps in the first quarter but then 82% thereafter. It was his second straight game with a TD but his first with more than three targets since Nov. 26.
  • QB Derek Carr went 12-of-12 for 103 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter, after mostly struggling throughout the night as the Rams built a 30-7 lead.
  • TE Taysom Hill has only four touches and 19% snap share in two games since returning from a foot injury. Game script hurt him Thursday night, but four days earlier he got just one carry in a 24-6 win over the Giants -- the type of game in which he might've threatened for 8-to-12 carries earlier this year (in fact, he had a season-high 13 carries in a loss to Detroit the week before he was out with a foot injury).

     

Rams Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 1%

67 Plays — 35 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 24-of-34 for 328 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKyren Williams79%1646%   22-104-19.2%0.1%
2RBRonnie Rivers21%617%   6-20-00.8%-0.3%
3TETyler Higbee75%2263%383-30-0 12.7%9.5%
4TEDavis Allen24%720%    1.4%0.2%
5WRCooper Kupp100%3394%12626-52-01--3-017.9%18.4%
6WRPuka Nacua99%3291%111539-164-12-16-029.3%34.2%
7WRDemarcus Robinson93%3394%6726-82-1 5.8%10.0%
8WRTutu Atwell6%26%    12.7%18.7%
  • WR Demarcus Robinson took 93% of snaps en route to a 6-84-1 receiving line, even though Tutu Atwell returned from concussion protocol.
    • It thus appears Robinson is the No. 3 receiver, given that he has four straight games with at least 44 yards and a TD and Atwell barely played Thursday night. The two shared the role for a few weeks before Atwell's concussion.
  • RB Ronnie Rivers returned from IR and replaced Royce Freeman as the No. 2 back, playing 21% of snaps and getting six of the team's 28 RB touches (all 28 of which were carries).
  • RB Kyren Williams ran for over 100 yards for a sixth time in his past eight games, including four of five since his return from IR.
    • He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points every week since returning, and he's actually averaging more rushing yards per game (96.1) than Christian McCaffrey (92.3).
  • WR Puka Nacua's huge game leaves him 146 yards shy of Bill Groman's NFL rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards (in 14 games in 1960).
    • Ja'Marr Chase (2021) has the post-merger record (1,455), though Justin Jefferson had 1,400 yards in one fewer game.
    • The Rams can't worry about this in the middle of a playoff race, but it might become a factor if their Week 18 game is a blowout or they otherwise lock up a spot.
  • TE Tyler Higbee caught each of his four targets, but Davis Allen again poached a chunk of the TE work, getting 23% of snaps and 20% of routes.
    • Higbee is at 59% route share in two games since returning from a stinger.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Demarcus Robinson

Stock ⬇️:   TE Taysom Hill

                

Bengals (11) at Steelers (34) 

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 13%

61 Plays — 45 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 28-of-42 for 335 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJoe Mixon59%2147%4-12-7-011-43-010.9%-3.8%
2RBChase Brown23%920%202-8-04-16-02.1%-0.8%
3RBTrayveon Williams5%12%    1.7%-1.0%
4TEDrew Sample54%1942%3-13-38-0 3.9%0.1%
5TETanner Hudson49%2760%281-5-0 7.7%6.5%
6TEMitchell Wilcox25%716%111-6-0 2.1%0.4%
7WRTee Higgins80%4089%8915-140-1 13.9%27.7%
8WRTyler Boyd79%3884%7585-59-0 17.6%18.1%
9WRAndrei Iosivas70%3476%8834-36-0 3.4%5.1%
10WRTrenton Irwin43%1431%4204-37-0 5.3%8.2%
11WRCharlie Jones11%24%1-21--1-0 1.1%1.3%

     

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 22%

58 Plays — 28 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 17-of-27 for 290 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJaylen Warren57%1761%6-185-30-08-24-014.7%-4.2%
2RBNajee Harris45%414%   19-78-17.4%0.3%
3TEPat Freiermuth62%2279%    9.3%8.7%
4TEDarnell Washington50%621%111-8-0 2.3%0.4%
5TEConnor Heyward24%518%    7.2%5.3%
6TERod Williams3%14%    0.5%0.2%
7WRGeorge Pickens78%2589%61054-195-2 21.9%38.0%
8WRAllen Robinson67%1761%4274-36-0 10.8%10.5%
9WRDiontae Johnson62%1968%5682-15-0 17.6%29.3%
10WRMiles Boykin29%518%151-6-0 0.9%0.6%
11WRCalvin Austin19%725%2520-0-01-7-16.8%10.8%
  • RB Jaylen Warren took a majority of the snaps for a third straight week, 
    • Warren got four of his eight carries in the fourth quarter.
    • Harris got seven of his 19 carries in the fourth quarter, i.e., he had a 12-4 lead over Warren beforehand (though Warren similarly dominated the routes and targets).
  • WR George Pickens scored TDs of 86 and 66 yards, housing a slant on Pittsburgh's second snap and then striking on a 3rd-and-1 deep ball in the third quarter. He also had another long gain in between.
  • TE Pat Freiermuth finished without a target despite running 22 routes, second most on the team and good for 79% share.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Mason Rudolph / WR George Pickens

Stock ⬇️:   QB Jake Browning

  Steelers Injuries 🚑: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral)

         

Bills (24) at Chargers (22) 

Bills Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 2% / 6OL - 29%

52 Plays — 22 DBs — 12.0 aDOT — 15-of-21 for 237 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Cook73%1464%   20-70-09.8%2.1%
2RBLeonard Fournette19%314%   5-20-0  
3RBLatavius Murray13%418%    4.4%0.5%
4FBReggie Gilliam4%      0.2%0.0%
5TEDawson Knox46%1045%2112-26-0 6.9%6.3%
6TEDalton Kincaid40%1255%241-7-0 15.8%8.9%
7TEQuintin Morris4%      0.6%0.8%
8WRGabe Davis85%1882%61134-130-1 15.8%29.3%
9WRTrent Sherfield62%1045%    3.1%3.0%
10WRStefon Diggs60%1882%81085-29-0 30.2%36.2%
11WRKhalil Shakir60%1464%3173-45-0 7.3%7.8%
  • The Bills used a sixth offensive lineman on 29% of their snaps. Their recent emphasis on the run game continued even though the success didn't, and it ultimately was big plays in the passing game (on only 22 dropbacks) that allowed them to sneak past the Chargers.
  • RB Leonard Fournette played for the first time this year with Ty Johnson (shoulder) inactive.
  • James Cook played a season-high 73% of snaps, if you're looking for a positive out of his dismal fantasy outing (zero targets, lost fumble).
    • Cook also got 20 of the 25 RB opportunities. He should rebound over the final two weeks.
  • Can we still call it a slump when Stefon Diggs has gone this long without doing anything? It's especially weird because early in the year he was on pace for his best statistical season yet.

     

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 14%

65 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 23-of-33 for 215 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAustin Ekeler66%2155%403-21-015-65-012.1%-2.0%
2RBIsaiah Spiller23%616%111-4-02-1-00.8%0.0%
3RBJoshua Kelley11%13%   1--2-02.3%0.0%
4TEGerald Everett68%3079%8217-42-0 11.3%5.6%
5TEStone Smartt32%616%1191-23-0 3.0%3.8%
6TENick Vannett23%25%      
7WRJoshua Palmer94%38100%8555-47-0 9.6%14.8%
8WRQuentin Johnston83%3079%51092-29-01-1-010.5%18.3%
9WRAlex Erickson54%2053%2232-31-0 3.0%5.8%
10WRJalen Guyton25%1232%2241-12-0 4.0%5.4%
11WRDerius Davis20%821%131-6-01-8-03.0%-1.0%
  • My guy Easton Stick can play a little. Not a lot, to be fair, but he's at least proven himself a competent backup, which should pay off nicely as he heads toward unrestricted free agency in the offseason.
  • RB Austin Ekeler got a vintage workload; 66% of snaps and 19 of the 23 RB opportunities.
    • The results, of course, were not quite vintage.
  • TE Gerald Everett got 68% of snaps and 79% of routes while tying for the team lead in targets.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Gerald Everett

Stock ⬇️:   RB Isaiah Spiller

         

Packers (33) at Panthers (30) 

Packers Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 43%

63 Plays — 29 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 17-of-28 for 219 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAaron Jones54%931%321-8-021-127-07.5%-1.2%
2RBPatrick Taylor27%828%1-61--1-03-4-03.4%-0.5%
3RBAJ Dillon19%27%   7-12-15.7%-0.2%
4TETucker Kraft92%2586%6244-60-0 6.3%3.0%
5TEBen Sims32%517%    1.0%0.6%
6TEJosiah Deguara22%414%    1.6%0.5%
7WRRomeo Doubs87%2483%5664-79-1 18.0%25.4%
8WRMalik Heath81%2586%101-0-0 3.6%4.0%
9WRBo Melton38%1448%6704-44-01-7-01.6%2.2%
10WRDontayvion Wicks38%1241%2262-29-1 10.3%13.0%
11WRSamori Toure8%310%2200-0-0 3.4%7.6%
  • Dontayvion Wicks suffered a chest injury while making a TD catch in the second quarter. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) already inactive, the Packers turned to Malik Heath as the No. 2 receiver opposite Romeo Doubs.
    • Bo Melton stepped in as the No. 3 and had a nice day, tying TE Tucker Kraft for the team lead in targets and taking five touches for 51 yards.
  • I can't remember seeing a defense fall apart in-season the way Green Bay's has this December, giving up big games to Tommy DeVito and Bryce Young sandwiched around a four-TD whopper to Baker Mayfield. It's extra weird because the Packers defense has been banged up most of the season and actually is healthier right now than it was in October and November, when it was at least semi-competitive. Only two starters were missing Sunday, and both (LB De'Vondre Campbell, S Darnell Savage) have missed a ton of time this year due to multiple injuries.
  • RB AJ Dillon returned from a broken thumb and didn't play much but did vulture a short TD from Aaron Jones, who got 24 of the 35 RB opportunities and had 135 total yards.

     

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 5%

63 Plays — 38 DBs — 10.6 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 312 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChuba Hubbard67%1642%1-31-8-016-43-17.6%-1.1%
2RBMiles Sanders33%1437%231-5-03-3-08.1%-0.5%
3TETommy Tremble73%2463%6544-59-0 5.6%5.1%
4TEStephen Sullivan21%924%5423-21-0 4.1%6.3%
5TEIan Thomas19%38%    1.2%0.8%
6WRJonathan Mingo92%3079%1-11-9-0 16.9%23.8%
7WRAdam Thielen87%3592%81016-94-0 26.4%27.9%
8WRDJ Chark73%3079%81386-98-2 11.6%22.0%
9WRIhmir Smith-Marsette33%1129%181-18-02-33-11.0%0.2%
  • DJ Chark is still alive and kicking. If you made it this fall in a best ball tournament with him and Amari Cooper on your roster, you're now going to the finals Week 17.
  • RB Chuba Hubbard got 17 of the 22 RB opportunities en route to 51 total yards and a TD.
    • Miles Sanders injured his toe late in the game, potentially setting up Hubbard for even more work over the final two weeks of the season.
  • TE Tommy Tremble saw more than three targets for the first time all year and cashed in with 4-59-0 receiving on six looks.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Bryce Young

Stock ⬇️:   WR Jonathan Mingo

  Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest) 

  Panthers Injuries 🚑: RB Chuba Hubbard (toe) / CB Troy Hill (head) / LB Amare Barno (knee)   

         

Lions (30) at Vikings (24) 

Lions Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 32%

77 Plays — 41 DBs — 4.2 aDOT — 30-of-40 for 257 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJahmyr Gibbs58%2151%7-244-20-015-80-213.1%0.2%
2RBDavid Montgomery39%615%2-62-14-017-55-14.5%-0.7%
3RBCraig Reynolds4%      1.0%-0.4%
4TESam LaPorta95%3073%333-18-0 19.8%20.7%
5TEJames Mitchell38%717%      
6WRAmon-Ra St. Brown99%4098%146312-106-1 28.6%29.7%
7WRJosh Reynolds60%2561%4601-16-0 10.8%19.0%
8WRJameson Williams57%2561%6325-43-0 7.6%17.1%
9WRKalif Raymond32%1537%2292-29-01-8-08.0%9.4%
10WRDonovan Peoples-Jones6%410%151-11-0 1.0%1.4%
  • The split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery doesn't seem to be changing. It's basically 55/45 in Monty's favor on the ground and then 75/25 or 80/20 for Gibbs in terms of routes and targets.
    • I'd argue for shifting it more toward Gibbs in the playoffs, but I don't think the Lions agree.
  • WR Jameson Williams still can't get over the hump toward 80+ percent of snaps, but he caught five of six targets for 43 yards. He's at least moved solidly ahead of Josh Reynolds in terms of being priority No. 5 in the offense after Gibbs/Montgomery/ARSB/LaPorta.

     

Vikings Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 22%

51 Plays — 40 DBs — 15.5 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 411 yards — 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTy Chandler65%1230%   8-17-13.6%-0.7%
2RBAlexander Mattison8%13%   2--1-07.7%0.7%
3FBC.J. Ham33%1128%131-6-0 1.7%0.2%
4TEJohnny Mundt43%1538%3591-23-0 1.9%1.3%
5TET.J. Hockenson41%1845%4374-58-0 23.9%22.2%
6TEJosh Oliver37%718%221-33-0 4.3%1.4%
7WRJustin Jefferson98%3895%102226-141-1 14.3%22.5%
8WRK.J. Osborn86%3690%71095-95-1 13.3%16.1%
9WRBrandon Powell49%2050%4463-53-0 7.3%7.5%
10WRJordan Addison37%1333%4671-2-0 17.9%27.4%
  • WR Jordan Addison and TE T.J. Hockenson both left early with injuries that could cost them time beyond Week 16.
  • RB Ty Chandler didn't see the ball much, but he did take 65% of snaps.
    • Alexander Mattison barely played (8%). What cost Chandler more snaps was the Vikings either using FB C.J. Ham as their lone back or not using a running back at all.
    • The Lions have been excellent defending the run and lousy against the pass, so Minnesota came out with a pass-first gameplan and later abandoned the run altogether when trailing in the fourth quarter.
  • Nick Mullens became the first QB this year to start and finish a game and average at least 15.0 air yards per attempt in the contest. He has 714 passing yards, four TDs and six INTs through two starts, showing that his high-yardage, high-interception output in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan wasn't just about the system he was playing in.
    • He's a gunslinger, just not a good one. And now he'll face the beleaguered Packers defense, though it appears Hockenson and Addison both will be out.
      • TE Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more snaps and routes than well-paid backup Josh Oliver.
        • After halftime, Mundt got 81% of snaps to Oliver's 42%

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR K.J. Osborn / TE Johnny Mundt

Stock ⬇️:   RB Alexander Mattison

  Vikings Injuries 🚑: WR Jordan Addison (ankle) / TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) / OLB D.J. Wonnum (quad) / CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder)

         

Commanders (28) at Jets (30) 

Commanders Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 21%

58 Plays — 36 DBs — 5.4 aDOT — 16-of-35 for 156 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAntonio Gibson47%1542%2-11-2-09-30-19.3%0.0%
2RBChris Rodriguez38%925%1-11-7-010-58-20.4%-0.1%
3RBDerrick Gore10%411%      
4FBAlex Armah5%13%    0.4%-0.2%
5TELogan Thomas71%2775%6325-36-1 13.2%11.0%
6TEJohn Bates45%1542%563-14-0 4.8%3.5%
7TECole Turner7%13%    2.7%2.8%
8WRTerry McLaurin93%3392%5153-50-0 21.4%32.6%
9WRJahan Dotson74%2981%4542-31-0 14.4%18.8%
10WRCurtis Samuel64%2364%6201-16-02-4-015.2%14.0%
11WRDyami Brown22%719%    4.2%8.9%
12WRByron Pringle16%514%2430-0-0 3.8%6.8%
13WRJamison Crowder9%411%170-0-0 3.5%3.2%
  • RB Chris Rodriguez enjoyed a breakout game with 58 rushing yards and two TDs but injured his ankle late in the contest.
    • Antonio Gibson scored a short TD late in the fourth quarter; that might've gone to Rodriguez if not for his injury.
  • Sam Howell was pulled in favor of Jacoby Brissett, again. And the Commanders again got a spark from the veteran backup. TBD who starts Weeks 17-18.

     

Jets Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 26%

85 Plays — 49 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 27-of-49 for 217 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBreece Hall75%3776%161212-96-020-95-216.8%-0.8%
2RBIsrael Abanikanda19%36%   9-43-00.8%-0.2%
3RBDalvin Cook6%36%    4.0%-0.8%
4TETyler Conklin82%4184%7274-36-01-0-015.8%15.8%
5TEKenny Yeboah26%36%150-0-0 0.2%0.1%
6TEJeremy Ruckert25%612%    4.4%4.3%
7WRGarrett Wilson95%49100%15719-76-01--8-030.6%46.0%
8WRJason Brownlee82%4286%3101-8-1 1.0%0.6%
9WRXavier Gipson61%3367%231-1-01-16-05.2%7.7%
10WRAllen Lazard27%1327%1240-0-0 9.8%17.2%
  • RB Breece Hall with 20 carries, 16 targets and two TDs! That's his first big rushing line in a while, and topped off by a huge receiving day as well.
  • Jaosn Brownlee returned to a near-every-down role after missing some time with an ankle injury. He was targeted on only three of 42 routes but scored a TD.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Breece Hall / RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) / QB Jacoby Brissett

Stock ⬇️:   QB Sam Howell

  Commanders Injuries 🚑: RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) / OT Andrew Wylie (elbow) / S Percy Butler (wrist) / CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)    

  Jets Injuries 🚑: TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion)

         

Seahawks (20) at Titans (17) 

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 20%

59 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 227 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKenneth Walker59%1436%2-121-2-016-54-06.8%-1.8%
2RBZach Charbonnet41%1641%2-131--4-02-0-06.8%-1.7%
3RBDeeJay Dallas2%     1-2-01.8%-0.4%
4TENoah Fant76%2872%    7.6%6.7%
5TEColby Parkinson37%1128%4363-17-1 5.5%5.2%
6TEWill Dissly27%513%1-31-6-0 3.9%1.2%
7WRDK Metcalf88%3590%6574-56-1 21.6%38.7%
8WRTyler Lockett80%3487%111178-81-0 23.2%33.1%
9WRJaxon Smith-Njigba63%2872%7486-61-0 17.7%14.1%
10WRJake Bobo25%1026%3281-8-0 4.7%4.4%
  • QB Geno Smith came up with a game-winning drive at the end, but I was rather unimpressed to see how both he and RB Kenneth Walker were held in check all day by an injury-ravaged Tennessee defense.
    • Mike Vrabel and DC Shane Bowen have done a nice job with the Titans defense this year, though it hasn't mattered much given the state of the team's offense.
  • Seattle's top three WRs all finished between 12 and 17 PPR points, while Noah Fant ran 28 routes without seeing a target.
  • RB Zach Charbonnet got just four of the 23 RB opportunities.

     

Titans Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 16% / 6OL - 28%

64 Plays — 33 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 164 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTyjae Spears56%1442%615-27-09-40-014.3%-0.4%
2RBDerrick Henry48%515%1-71-11-019-88-18.2%-2.3%
3TEChigoziem Okonkwo72%2679%6516-63-1 16.2%12.3%
4TEKevin Rader42%515%      
5WRDeAndre Hopkins81%3091%4402-20-0 28.2%44.5%
6WRChris Moore73%2164%2201-9-0 6.6%12.6%
7WRTreylon Burks72%2473%3222-25-01--3-06.3%11.2%
8WRColton Dowell22%618%131-3-0 0.5%1.0%
9WRMason Kinsey5%26%1-21-6-0 0.2%-0.1%
  • The Titans leaned heavily on their RBs in Ryan Tannehill's return. Henry and Spears combined for 27 carries and seven targets.
  • TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had his first big fantasy game of the year; the TD was his first all season and the 63 yards were also a season high.
    • He has at least three catches for 36 yards in three straight games, keeping him solidly on the TE breakout radar for next year

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Stock ⬇️:   RB Zach Charbonnet

  Seahawks Injuries 🚑: LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)    

  Titans Injuries 🚑: LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder) / LT Jaelyn Duncan (wrist)

         

Colts (10) at Falcons (29) 

Colts Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - 10%

68 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 20-of-37 for 201 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJonathan Taylor60%1433%1-50-0-018-43-14.0%-0.3%
2RBTyler Goodson21%1126%2-41-15-01-15-01.4%-0.5%
3RBTrey Sermon18%49%   2-3-00.8%0.1%
4TEKylen Granson41%1842%7435-62-0 9.1%9.2%
5TEWill Mallory38%1842%4374-47-0 4.8%4.8%
6TEMo Alie-Cox25%614%1150-0-0 3.0%4.3%
7TEDrew Ogletree16%37%    4.2%6.3%
8WRAlec Pierce100%4298%71103-30-0 11.9%23.7%
9WRJosh Downs93%4093%9776-39-0 18.5%17.0%
10WRD.J. Montgomery85%3888%4661-8-0 1.6%2.7%

     

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 9% / 12 - 61% / 13 - 14%

64 Plays — 34 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 23-of-33 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBijan Robinson75%2985%1037-50-012-72-016.8%0.3%
2RBTyler Allgeier20%39%1-41-19-09-69-14.3%-0.4%
3RBCordarrelle Patterson20%412%2-12-7-07-26-02.7%0.4%
4TEKyle Pitts72%2882%4503-49-1 18.6%25.1%
5TEJonnu Smith69%2368%6164-32-0 14.3%10.1%
6TEMyCole Pruitt38%26%    2.3%1.8%
7TETucker Fisk22%00%    0.2%0.1%
8WRDrake London77%3294%4393-39-0 20.6%28.9%
9WRVan Jefferson41%1956%3431-13-0 4.5%9.1%
10WRKhaDarel Hodge31%721%151-5-0 4.5%7.6%
11WRMack Hollins23%13%    6.8%10.4%
12WRScott Miller11%412%1101-15-0 3.2%5.0%
  • RB Bijan Robinson rebounded from his Week 15 dud with 17 touches for 122 yards, though Tyler Allgeier got the TD on a nice run from outside the red zone.
    • Robinson finished with 22 of the 41 RB opportunities.
  • TE Jonnu Smith got 69% of snaps and 68% of routes plus six targets. His role has rebounded recently, though it's hard to count on any given week.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Jonathan Taylor

Stock ⬇️:   QB Gardner Minshew

 Colts Injuries 🚑: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)    

 Falcons Injuries 🚑: LT Jake Matthews (knee) / LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) 

         

Browns (36) at Texans (22) 

Browns Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 9%

75 Plays — 45 DBs — 10.3 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 374 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJerome Ford43%1636%2-31--2-015-25-110.5%0.5%
2RBKareem Hunt36%1329%4-82-5-07-11-13.5%-0.8%
3RBPierre Strong17%511%1-40-0-05-22-01.3%-0.5%
4TEDavid Njoku80%3169%9586-44-1 21.2%12.0%
5TEHarrison Bryant25%1227%141-6-0 3.1%1.7%
6TEJordan Akins20%920%2142-18-0 2.9%1.5%
7WRElijah Moore83%3782%4352-19-0 18.0%23.8%
8WRAmari Cooper79%3884%1528911-265-2 23.6%38.6%
9WRCedric Tillman75%3271%2102-13-0 6.3%8.4%
10WRDavid Bell25%818%241-6-0 2.9%1.7%
11WRMarquise Goodwin12%511%1420-0-0 2.4%8.1%
  • The Browns can't run the ball at all with so many O-line injuries and a subpar RB group. They threw a ton again in this one, despite being up big for much of the game.
    • Joe Flacco keeps posting the kind of stat lines you normally see in shootout losses (lots of attempts, lots of yards, lots of INTs) but the Browns are winning because their defense can overcome some mistakes by the offense.
  • WR Amari Cooper just made and ruined a lot of fantasy seasons. If you won a matchup despite facing him, you deserve a ring no matter what happens Week 17.
  • TE David Njoku continues to ride the Flacco wave beyond what any of his managers might ever have imagined.

     

Texans Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 6%

68 Plays — 52 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 26-of-49 for 211 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDevin Singletary43%1325%3-23-19-09-44-06.7%-0.1%
2RBDare Ogunbowale41%1937%390-0-01-6-01.4%0.6%
3RBDameon Pierce16%612%231-10-03-6-03.1%0.1%
4RBAndrew Beck15%510%2-32-6-1 2.2%0.4%
5TEDalton Schultz78%3567%11438-61-0 15.2%13.5%
6TEBrevin Jordan26%1019%3252-27-0 3.7%2.3%
7TEEric Saubert4%12%    0.2%0.1%
8WRRobert Woods84%4383%6572-14-01-7-014.0%15.5%
9WRNoah Brown79%4485%7933-38-0 10.4%14.1%
10WRNico Collins47%2446%6524-18-1 18.1%22.4%
11WRXavier Hutchinson41%2344%2251-18-0 2.4%2.9%
12WRJohn Metchie25%1223%3300-0-0 4.9%4.8%
  • QB Case Keenum was pulled for Davis Mills, who probably should've been starting in the first place these past two weeks.
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale got nearly as much playing time as Devin Singletary, including dominating the snaps when Houston was in hurry-up, comeback mode late in the game.
    • Singletary is still the clear lead back, FWIW, and was again safely ahead of Dameon Pierce.
  • WR Nico Collins handled a half workload (47% snaps) after missing the previous game with a calf injury.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Joe Flacco / Davis Mills

Stock ⬇️:   RB Devin Singletary

  Browns Injuries 🚑: K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)    

  Texans Injuries 🚑: S Jimmie Ward (quad) / DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) 

        

Jaguars (12) at Buccaneers (30) 

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 11%

61 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 305 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTravis Etienne72%1225%3-73-19-06-12-012.0%-1.5%
2RBD'Ernest Johnson26%1021%   1-2-02.2%0.1%
3TEEvan Engram90%4492%159510-95-0 22.9%13.2%
4TEBrenton Strange18%48%    1.3%1.2%
5TELuke Farrell8%12%    2.6%1.4%
6WRCalvin Ridley92%4696%91236-90-21--12-021.8%36.7%
7WRTim Jones67%3369%5703-32-0 2.6%2.8%
8WRParker Washington57%2858%4332-19-0 3.5%3.6%
9WRJamal Agnew48%2552%4581-12-0 3.3%4.4%
10WRElijah Cooks21%715%3313-38-0 0.7%0.8%
  • QB Trevor Lawrence suffered his third injury in as many weeks, after overcoming a high ankle sprain and concussion without missing games. This time it was a shoulder injury, with his last play of the game being an unsuccessful two-point conversion pass at the end of the third quarter.
    • C.J. Beathard replaced an injured Lawrence for Jacksonville's first drive of the fourth quarter, down 30-6 at the time.
  • WR Calvin Ridley has finished with single-digit PPR points in eight of 15 games this year, but his other seven outings include scores of 25.8, 19.9, 31.1, 20.6 and 24.1. He's finished between 9.3 and 19.9 points just twice.

     

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 25%

73 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 25-of-35 for 283 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRachaad White68%2362%7-116-38-020-39-112.8%-1.3%
2RBChase Edmonds32%924%   10-25-02.1%-0.4%
3TECade Otton97%3389%131-7-0 11.9%9.2%
4TEKo Kieft23%25%    1.0%1.3%
5TEPayne Durham15%13%1211-25-0 1.4%1.6%
6WRChris Godwin79%3697%111156-78-01-1-024.5%26.8%
7WRMike Evans77%3389%8737-86-2 25.3%42.0%
8WRTrey Palmer53%2773%6324-42-0 11.7%12.4%
9WRDavid Moore30%514%171-7-0 1.0%0.9%
10WRDeven Thompkins19%38%    4.5%4.0%
  • RB Chase Edmonds got the final three carries deep in garbage time. Before that, Rachaad White had a 26-7 advantage for touches.
  • WR Chris Godwin led the team in targets for a second straight week, though it was Mike Evans who posted the huge stat line this time, scoring his 12th and 13th touchdowns of the year (he needs one more to tie his career high of 14 from 2021).

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Chris Godwin

Stock ⬇️:   QB Trevor Lawrence / RB Travis Etienne / TE Cade Otton

  Jaguars Injuries 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) / LB Anton Harrison (back) / S Daniel Thomas (arm)    

  Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: CB Carlton Davis (concussion) 

         

Cardinals (16) at Bears (27) 

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 15%

60 Plays — 40 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 230 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Conner58%1845%5-85-67-112-45-05.8%-0.9%
2RBEmari Demercado38%1538%8-17-40-02-10-05.6%0.4%
3RBMichael Carter3%25%130-0-0 1.7%0.2%
4TETrey McBride97%3485%8386-31-0 19.4%16.1%
5TEElijah Higgins28%1128%362-17-0 3.1%2.7%
6TEBlake Whiteheart3%13%      
7WRMichael Wilson90%3690%4710-0-0 9.4%17.2%
8WRRondale Moore82%3485%3432-30-01-6-011.1%8.3%
9WRGreg Dortch78%3280%5542-45-1 6.3%8.4%
  • WR Greg Dortch filled in for Marquise Brown (heel) with 78% snap share, and he scored from distance on a short pass thanks to a brilliant juke.
  • RB Emari Demercado was targeted eight times and ran nearly as many routes as James Conner.
    • The two RBs combined for 12-107-1 receiving on an otherwise ugly day for Arizona's offense.
    • Eight targets of 15 routes for an undrafted rookie RB isn't usually a good sign for the team, though it is a good sign for Demercado in dynasty.

     

Bears Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 27% / 21 - 15%

67 Plays — 28 DBs — 11.7 aDOT — 15-of-27 for 170 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKhalil Herbert52%1243%2191-9-020-112-16.0%1.3%
2RBRoschon Johnson45%1139%3-43-16-09-37-08.6%-1.4%
3FBKhari Blasingame27%518%    1.2%0.1%
4TEMarcedes Lewis51%725%191-1-1 1.2%0.4%
5TERobert Tonyan45%1346%1141-14-0 2.8%2.9%
6TECole Kmet43%1139%51034-107-0 20.0%16.2%
7WRDarnell Mooney81%2486%4162-5-0 14.2%20.1%
8WRD.J. Moore75%2486%6683-18-0 27.1%42.4%
9WRTyler Scott42%1554%    5.8%8.9%
10WRCollin Johnson18%27%      
11WRVelus Jones16%725%1440-0-01-4-01.6%2.8%
  • WR DJ Moore injured his ankle on the opening drive and missed a chunk of the first quarter, but he ended up returning to the game and finishing it out.
  • RB Khalil Herbert led Chicago's rushing attack for the first time in months with D'Onta Foreman inactive due to a personal matter. Herbert went over 100 yards and scored a TD, plus he got about half the playing time on pass plays.
    • Roschon Johnson had gotten more work than Herbert the previous week with Foreman all but disappearing after a slow start.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Khalil Herbert / TE Robert Tonyan / RB Emari Demercado

Stock ⬇️:   RB D'Onta Foreman (personal)

  Cardinals Injuries 🚑: LB Zaven Collins (foot) / DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)    

  Bears Injuries 🚑: TE Cole Kmet (knee) 

         

Cowboys (20) at Dolphins (22) 

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 11%

61 Plays — 36 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 253 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTony Pollard70%2261%131-5-012-38-011.8%-0.5%
2RBRico Dowdle16%514%2210-0-02-4-03.4%-0.1%
3FBHunter Luepke18%26%111-8-02-3-00.8%0.0%
4TEJake Ferguson82%3083%8174-45-0 17.1%12.0%
5TEPeyton Hendershot26%617%290-0-0 0.9%0.7%
6TELuke Schoonmaker21%26%111-4-0 2.8%2.2%
7WRCeeDee Lamb87%3494%10856-118-12-14-028.7%37.1%
8WRBrandin Cooks77%3083%2182-14-11-9-012.1%19.6%
9WRMichael Gallup51%2158%262-4-0 10.4%14.2%
10WRJalen Tolbert34%1233%2472-51-0 6.1%10.4%
11WRKavontae Turpin13%719%1-31-4-01-4-03.4%3.8%
  • WR Jalen Tolbert made a great play on a deep ball that otherwise might've been intercepted, but the snap/routes actually shifted more toward Michael Gallup, who finished with four yards. That split had been closer to 50/50 in recent weeks.

     

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 48%

64 Plays — 38 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 24-of-37 for 293 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDe'Von Achane55%2463%3201-7-07-24-06.4%1.1%
2RBRaheem Mostert30%821%121-4-111-46-06.6%-0.7%
3RBJeff Wilson23%718%111-4-05-21-02.7%0.6%
4FBAlec Ingold44%1129%2-12-12-0 2.9%0.7%
5TEDurham Smythe84%2463%5305-56-0 7.6%5.8%
6TEJulian Hill17%411%    1.2%0.7%
7WRTyreek Hill84%3695%141619-99-0 30.0%42.3%
8WRCedrick Wilson61%2155%5503-42-0 6.4%9.1%
9WRBraxton Berrios45%2155%    6.0%6.1%
10WRJaylen Waddle44%1642%4691-50-01-2-021.4%28.0%
11WRRobbie Chosen8%38%1181-19-0 1.0%3.1%
  • WR Jaylen Waddle got poked in the eye in the second quarter but was able to return. He then suffered a shin/ankle injury in the second half and wasn't able to return from that, finishing with just one catch (a 50-yarder early in the first quarter).
  • RB Raheem Mostert dropped to 30% snap share despite it being a close game. He'd gotten around two-thirds of the playing time in non-blowout situations the past few weeks, and while he still led the team in carries Sunday, he finished with one fewer than De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson combined.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Cedrick Wilson 

Stock ⬇️:   RB Raheem Mostert

  Dolphins Injuries 🚑: WR Jaylen Waddle (shin/ankle) / WR Robbie Chosen (concussion)

         

Patriots (26) at Broncos (23) 

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 27%

56 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 256 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBEzekiel Elliott82%2366%10-49-33-112-27-011.3%-1.6%
2RBKevin Harris18%13%   7-21-0  
3TEMike Gesicki66%2983%2242-15-1 7.4%9.5%
4TEPharaoh Brown46%926%2142-25-0 2.3%2.4%
5TEMatt Sokol18%        
6WRDeVante Parker93%3086%5664-65-0 10.1%14.8%
7WRJalen Reagor86%2983%2252-33-0 3.1%5.5%
8WRDemario Douglas73%3189%8765-74-0 14.0%15.5%
9WRKayshon Boutte9%39%    1.4%3.7%
10WRTyquan Thornton9%411%1-21-11-01-9-04.1%6.0%
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott topped 80% snap share for a third straight game with Rhamdondre Stevenson (high ankle) inactive again.
    • Elliott has averaged 3.1 YPC or worse in each contest, but with 25 targets and two receiving TDs it hasn't really mattered in PPR leagues.
  • With TE Hunter Henry (knee) inactive, the Patriots used 11 personnel more than usual, allowing Jaelon Reagor to take 86% of snaps (though Demario Douglas ran two more routes despite playing a bit less).
    • Douglas unsurprisingly led the team in receiving yards and was second to only Elliott for targets.

     

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 11% / 21 - 14%

65 Plays — 42 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 238 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJavonte Williams38%717%3-173--5-011-24-111.1%-3.6%
2RBSamaje Perine37%1740%5-44-27-01-2-012.0%-0.2%
3RBJaleel McLaughlin25%921%5-144-30-06-37-08.0%-4.5%
4RBMichael Burton23%512%121-4-01-0-00.7%0.1%
5TEAdam Trautman49%1331%1100-0-0 7.7%7.5%
6TEChris Manhertz35%37%    1.0%0.6%
7TELucas Krull31%1638%5274-28-1 2.7%3.7%
8WRJerry Jeudy74%3788%51083-44-0 18.1%31.5%
9WRBrandon Johnson66%3071%5703-47-1 4.6%7.7%
10WRLil'Jordan Humphrey58%2355%    3.4%3.2%
11WRMarvin Mims42%2150%4583-63-0 7.7%16.0%
12WRCourtland Sutton14%25%1340-0-0 20.7%36.6%

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Demario Douglas / RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Stock ⬇️:   RB Javonte Williams

  Broncos Injuries 🚑: WR Courtland Sutton (head) 

         

Raiders (20) at Chiefs (14) 

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 17% / 21 - 27%

52 Plays — 23 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 9-of-21 for 62 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBZamir White81%1148%1-40-0-022-145-02.4%0.3%
2RBAmeer Abdullah19%522%111-1-02-11-04.8%1.4%
3FBJakob Johnson37%417%    0.4%0.1%
4TEAustin Hooper88%1774%3102-13-0 5.0%2.6%
5TECole Fotheringham37%417%101-6-0 0.2%0.0%
6WRDavante Adams90%23100%6651-4-0 31.9%44.1%
7WRJakobi Meyers81%2087%5653-42-0 19.9%25.0%
8WRTre Tucker40%1357%1-41--4-01-5-05.2%13.0%
9WRHunter Renfrow17%522%170-0-0 8.1%5.3%
  • RB Zamir White dominated playing time apart from obvious passing situations for a second straight week. He boosted his rushing line tremendously on the final drive with two long runs to close out the game.
  • TE Austin Hooper got 88% of snaps and 74% of routes with both Michael Mayer (toe) and Jesper Horsted inactive due to injuries.

     

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 27%

74 Plays — 49 DBs — 4.6 aDOT — 28-of-45 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBIsiah Pacheco56%2246%4-144-0-011-26-17.8%-3.1%
2RBClyde Edwards-Helaire40%1940%3-73-42-04-6-03.7%-1.2%
3RBLa'Mical Perine4%24%    0.2%0.1%
4TETravis Kelce81%4185%7-65-44-0 21.7%22.5%
5TENoah Gray41%1633%3291-5-0 6.3%7.2%
6TEBlake Bell11%36%1-31-4-0 1.3%0.5%
7WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling79%4185%1110-0-0 7.2%19.5%
8WRRashee Rice75%3879%12886-57-0 17.8%13.1%
9WRJustin Watson64%2858%5543-27-1 8.9%24.1%
10WRRichie James34%1327%3223-54-0 2.0%3.0%
11WRJustyn Ross14%817%101-2-0 1.3%1.3%
  • RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a concussion in the third quarter, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire unchallenged as Kansas City's lead back (Jerick McKinnon was put on IR with a groin injury over the weekend, ruling him out through the wild-card round).
  • WR Rashee Rice's snap/route shares slipped a bit compared to the previous two or three games, but he led the team in targets again and was still within the normal snap/route range for a starter.
  • WR Richie James made some nice plays as the No. 4 receiver. Don't be surprised if he takes work from MVS and/or Justin Watson down the stretch here. James usually puts up decent numbers when he gets a chance to play, kind of like Dortch for Arizona.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire / RB Zamir White

  Raiders Injuries 🚑: OL Jermaine Eluemunor (knee)

  Chiefs Injuries 🚑: RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion) / G Trey Smith (calf)

         

Giants (25) at Eagles (33) 

Giants Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 24%

59 Plays — 33 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 16-of-32 for 188 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBSaquon Barkley90%2061%6413-4-023-80-112.6%3.0%
2RBMatt Breida8%412%1-61-3-0 5.1%0.0%
3TEDaniel Bellinger66%1545%5294-43-0 5.8%3.5%
4TEDarren Waller63%2267%5512-32-0 15.0%16.6%
5WRDarius Slayton93%2988%3523-90-1 16.0%27.1%
6WRWan'Dale Robinson69%2061%7673-16-0 15.3%10.5%
7WRJalin Hyatt58%2164%    8.2%23.7%
8WRIsaiah Hodgins41%1030%    6.8%7.6%
  • QB Tommy DeVito was benched at halftime and replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who led a rally but couldn't quite pull out the win.
  • TE Darren Waller was second on the team in routes (67%) but still not quite at his pre-injury workload level. Daniel Bellinger got just as much playing time.

     

Eagles Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 46%

74 Plays — 39 DBs — 5.8 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 301 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBD'Andre Swift57%1128%   20-92-110.3%0.0%
2RBKenneth Gainwell39%1333%3-83-38-06-41-06.8%1.5%
3RBBoston Scott3%13%   1-3-01.1%0.1%
4TEDallas Goedert85%3487%9437-71-0 15.8%9.4%
5TEJack Stoll54%821%    1.5%0.3%
6TEGrant Calcaterra19%513%222-21-0 0.4%0.1%
7WRA.J. Brown97%3795%111206-80-0 32.5%46.8%
8WRDeVonta Smith93%3692%5354-79-1 22.9%32.7%
9WRJulio Jones26%1538%4211-5-0 2.8%1.3%
10WROlamide Zaccheaus24%1436%1-30-0-0 3.2%4.6%
11WRBritain Covey1%13%1-31-7-0 0.2%-0.1%

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Tyrod Taylor

Stock ⬇️:   QB Tommy DeVito

  Giants Injuries 🚑: CB Deonte Banks (shoulder)

         

Ravens (33) at 49ers (19) 

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 29%

63 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 23-of-35 for 252 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJustice Hill62%1849%3-13-31-010-26-05.6%-0.4%
2RBGus Edwards43%1232%181-39-09-31-13.0%0.7%
3FBPatrick Ricard44%719%110-0-0 1.4%0.5%
4TEIsaiah Likely75%3184%4503-56-0 8.2%5.5%
5TECharlie Kolar27%38%1181-17-0 0.9%1.1%
6WRZay Flowers76%3492%13739-72-1 24.5%23.6%
7WRRashod Bateman56%1849%4271-14-0 11.7%19.3%
8WROdell Beckham54%2465%3292-13-0 14.7%23.8%
9WRNelson Agholor52%2362%4173-10-1 8.9%10.5%
  • RB Justice Hill got 62% of snaps and 13 of the 23 RB opportunities, while Gus Edwards predictably scored a short touchdown (on fourth down) and less predictably had a 39-yard gain on his lone target.
    • Edwards got the final two carries on Baltimore's last drive, but Hill also stayed involved in the fourth quarter with the Ravens nursing a big lead. Hill had four of the five carries in Q4 before Edwards took the final two.

     

49ers Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 40%

68 Plays — 50 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 26-of-46 for 336 yards — 1 TD, 5 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChristian McCaffrey100%4590%1016-28-014-103-118.6%4.1%
2FBKyle Juszczyk41%1836%2101-5-0 3.3%1.7%
3TEGeorge Kittle90%4284%101057-126-0 20.5%24.2%
4TECharlie Woerner22%1122%    0.5%0.0%
5TEBrayden Willis1%12%      
6WRDeebo Samuel96%4794%12734-47-02-7-019.3%17.0%
7WRBrandon Aiyuk94%4590%7816-113-0 22.2%38.6%
8WRWillie Snead34%1836%2111-5-0 0.7%0.5%
9WRChris Conley18%1224%      
10WRRonnie Bell4%36%1151-12-1 1.7%2.1%
  • QB Brock Purdy missed the last two drives after suffering a stinger. Before that he threw four interceptions. Two were deflected passes and another caused by being hit as he threw, but all four had the common theme of Purdy trying to make a difficult play when nothing was available. The Niners might've won (or at least kept it close) if he'd taken sacks or thrown the ball away in those spots instead.
  • Willie Snead filled in for Jauan Jennings (concussion) as the No. 3 receiver

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Justice Hill

Stock ⬇️:   QB Brock Purdy

  Ravens Injuries 🚑: S Kyle Hamilton (knee) / G Kevin Zeitler (thigh)   

  49ers Injuries 🚑: QB Brock Purdy (stinger) / LT Trent Williams (groin) / G Aaron Banks (toe) / CB Ambry Thomas (hamstring) / LT Jaylon Moore (concussion) 

         

