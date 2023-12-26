Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 16

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
I'm on a tight schedule this week, between being busy on Christmas and the NFL scheduling three games for the holiday. With that in mind, I'm going to focus on getting all the data out to you guys as soon as possible Tuesday morning/afternoon and not worry so much about sprinkling in my observations. I'll comment on a few key hotspots, like the Minnesota and Baltimore backfields, but the rest I'm going to come back for Wednesday after I've finished my three other early week articles (Streaming Defenses, Backfield Breakdown, Target Breakdown).
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Saints (22) at Rams (30)
Saints Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 14% / 6OL - 16%
58 Plays — 42 DBs
58 Plays — 42 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 27-of-40 for 319 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|74%
|21
|50%
|6
|-10
|5-16-0
|9-19-0
|16.2%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|21%
|7
|17%
|1
|-5
|1-5-0
|2-8-0
|2.5%
|-0.4%
|3
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|7%
|1
|2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|72%
|30
|71%
|7
|69
|4-48-1
|8.5%
|7.8%
|5
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|40%
|6
|14%
|2
|14
|1-13-0
|4.4%
|2.3%
|6
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|17%
|2-2-0
|6.5%
|4.3%
|7
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|3%
|2
|5%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|8
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|81%
|39
|93%
|9
|136
|5-70-1
|1-4-0
|13.1%
|22.2%
|9
|WR
|Chris Olave
|74%
|38
|90%
|13
|127
|9-123-0
|24.8%
|38.9%
|10
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|62%
|30
|71%
|1
|34
|1-35-1
|2.5%
|5.1%
|11
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|22%
|3
|7%
|2.7%
|1.8%
|12
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|14%
|2
|5%
|1
|11
|1-9-0
|1.7%
|2.3%
- WR Rashid Shaheed scored a distance TD and led the team with 39 routes (93%).
- Chris Olave wasn't far behind at 91% route share and had a two-point conversion in addition to his 9-123-0 receiving line on 13 targets. No issues with the ankle that kept him out of a win over the Giants four weeks earlier.
- Rookie RB Kendre Miller (knee) was listed as questionable, with reports earlier in the week suggesting he'd play, but ultimately he landed on the inactive list for a sixth straight game.
- Miller may have been more of a healthy(ish) scratch in this one. Or maybe the Saints aren't confident in his ankle yet. Either way, it looks like a wasted/redshirt rookie season for the third-round pick.
- RB Alvin Kamara had his worst fantasy game of the season despite getting 74% of snaps with the Saints playing from behind.
- TE Juwan Johnson also got more playing time due to game script, leaping to 72% snap share after taking only 47% of snaps over the previous three games.
- Johnson played only five of 13 snaps in the first quarter but then 82% thereafter. It was his second straight game with a TD but his first with more than three targets since Nov. 26.
- QB Derek Carr went 12-of-12 for 103 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter, after mostly struggling throughout the night as the Rams built a 30-7 lead.
- TE Taysom Hill has only four touches and 19% snap share in two games since returning from a foot injury. Game script hurt him Thursday night, but four days earlier he got just one carry in a 24-6 win over the Giants -- the type of game in which he might've threatened for 8-to-12 carries earlier this year (in fact, he had a season-high 13 carries in a loss to Detroit the week before he was out with a foot injury).
Rams Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 1%
67 Plays — 35 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 24-of-34 for 328 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|79%
|16
|46%
|22-104-1
|9.2%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Ronnie Rivers
|21%
|6
|17%
|6-20-0
|0.8%
|-0.3%
|3
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|75%
|22
|63%
|3
|8
|3-30-0
|12.7%
|9.5%
|4
|TE
|Davis Allen
|24%
|7
|20%
|1.4%
|0.2%
|5
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|100%
|33
|94%
|12
|62
|6-52-0
|1--3-0
|17.9%
|18.4%
|6
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|99%
|32
|91%
|11
|153
|9-164-1
|2-16-0
|29.3%
|34.2%
|7
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|93%
|33
|94%
|6
|72
|6-82-1
|5.8%
|10.0%
|8
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|6%
|2
|6%
|12.7%
|18.7%
- WR Demarcus Robinson took 93% of snaps en route to a 6-84-1 receiving line, even though Tutu Atwell returned from concussion protocol.
- It thus appears Robinson is the No. 3 receiver, given that he has four straight games with at least 44 yards and a TD and Atwell barely played Thursday night. The two shared the role for a few weeks before Atwell's concussion.
- RB Ronnie Rivers returned from IR and replaced Royce Freeman as the No. 2 back, playing 21% of snaps and getting six of the team's 28 RB touches (all 28 of which were carries).
- RB Kyren Williams ran for over 100 yards for a sixth time in his past eight games, including four of five since his return from IR.
- He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points every week since returning, and he's actually averaging more rushing yards per game (96.1) than Christian McCaffrey (92.3).
- No other RB is above 77.7 per game (David Montgomery)
- He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points every week since returning, and he's actually averaging more rushing yards per game (96.1) than Christian McCaffrey (92.3).
- WR Puka Nacua's huge game leaves him 146 yards shy of Bill Groman's NFL rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards (in 14 games in 1960).
- Ja'Marr Chase (2021) has the post-merger record (1,455), though Justin Jefferson had 1,400 yards in one fewer game.
- The Rams can't worry about this in the middle of a playoff race, but it might become a factor if their Week 18 game is a blowout or they otherwise lock up a spot.
- TE Tyler Higbee caught each of his four targets, but Davis Allen again poached a chunk of the TE work, getting 23% of snaps and 20% of routes.
- Higbee is at 59% route share in two games since returning from a stinger.
Stock ⬆️: WR Demarcus Robinson
Stock ⬇️: TE Taysom Hill
Bengals (11) at Steelers (34)
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 13%
61 Plays — 45 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 28-of-42 for 335 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|59%
|21
|47%
|4
|-1
|2-7-0
|11-43-0
|10.9%
|-3.8%
|2
|RB
|Chase Brown
|23%
|9
|20%
|2
|0
|2-8-0
|4-16-0
|2.1%
|-0.8%
|3
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|5%
|1
|2%
|1.7%
|-1.0%
|4
|TE
|Drew Sample
|54%
|19
|42%
|3
|-1
|3-38-0
|3.9%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|49%
|27
|60%
|2
|8
|1-5-0
|7.7%
|6.5%
|6
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|25%
|7
|16%
|1
|1
|1-6-0
|2.1%
|0.4%
|7
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|80%
|40
|89%
|8
|91
|5-140-1
|13.9%
|27.7%
|8
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|79%
|38
|84%
|7
|58
|5-59-0
|17.6%
|18.1%
|9
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|70%
|34
|76%
|8
|83
|4-36-0
|3.4%
|5.1%
|10
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|43%
|14
|31%
|4
|20
|4-37-0
|5.3%
|8.2%
|11
|WR
|Charlie Jones
|11%
|2
|4%
|1
|-2
|1--1-0
|1.1%
|1.3%
- RB Chase Brown got a few more snaps but fewer touches compared to recent weeks, with the Bengals playing from behind.
- Andrei Iosivas, rather than Trenton Irwin, took most of the snaps/routes that usually go to Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 22%
58 Plays — 28 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 17-of-27 for 290 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|57%
|17
|61%
|6
|-18
|5-30-0
|8-24-0
|14.7%
|-4.2%
|2
|RB
|Najee Harris
|45%
|4
|14%
|19-78-1
|7.4%
|0.3%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|62%
|22
|79%
|9.3%
|8.7%
|4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|50%
|6
|21%
|1
|1
|1-8-0
|2.3%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|24%
|5
|18%
|7.2%
|5.3%
|6
|TE
|Rod Williams
|3%
|1
|4%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|7
|WR
|George Pickens
|78%
|25
|89%
|6
|105
|4-195-2
|21.9%
|38.0%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|67%
|17
|61%
|4
|27
|4-36-0
|10.8%
|10.5%
|9
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|62%
|19
|68%
|5
|68
|2-15-0
|17.6%
|29.3%
|10
|WR
|Miles Boykin
|29%
|5
|18%
|1
|5
|1-6-0
|0.9%
|0.6%
|11
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|19%
|7
|25%
|2
|52
|0-0-0
|1-7-1
|6.8%
|10.8%
- RB Jaylen Warren took a majority of the snaps for a third straight week,
- Warren got four of his eight carries in the fourth quarter.
- Harris got seven of his 19 carries in the fourth quarter, i.e., he had a 12-4 lead over Warren beforehand (though Warren similarly dominated the routes and targets).
- WR George Pickens scored TDs of 86 and 66 yards, housing a slant on Pittsburgh's second snap and then striking on a 3rd-and-1 deep ball in the third quarter. He also had another long gain in between.
- TE Pat Freiermuth finished without a target despite running 22 routes, second most on the team and good for 79% share.
Stock ⬆️: QB Mason Rudolph / WR George Pickens
Stock ⬇️: QB Jake Browning
Steelers Injuries 🚑: LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral)
Bills (24) at Chargers (22)
Bills Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 2% / 6OL - 29%
52 Plays — 22 DBs — 12.0 aDOT — 15-of-21 for 237 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Cook
|73%
|14
|64%
|20-70-0
|9.8%
|2.1%
|2
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|19%
|3
|14%
|5-20-0
|3
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|13%
|4
|18%
|4.4%
|0.5%
|4
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|4%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|46%
|10
|45%
|2
|11
|2-26-0
|6.9%
|6.3%
|6
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|40%
|12
|55%
|2
|4
|1-7-0
|15.8%
|8.9%
|7
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|4%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|8
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|85%
|18
|82%
|6
|113
|4-130-1
|15.8%
|29.3%
|9
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|62%
|10
|45%
|3.1%
|3.0%
|10
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|60%
|18
|82%
|8
|108
|5-29-0
|30.2%
|36.2%
|11
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|60%
|14
|64%
|3
|17
|3-45-0
|7.3%
|7.8%
- The Bills used a sixth offensive lineman on 29% of their snaps. Their recent emphasis on the run game continued even though the success didn't, and it ultimately was big plays in the passing game (on only 22 dropbacks) that allowed them to sneak past the Chargers.
- RB Leonard Fournette played for the first time this year with Ty Johnson (shoulder) inactive.
- James Cook played a season-high 73% of snaps, if you're looking for a positive out of his dismal fantasy outing (zero targets, lost fumble).
- Cook also got 20 of the 25 RB opportunities. He should rebound over the final two weeks.
- Can we still call it a slump when Stefon Diggs has gone this long without doing anything? It's especially weird because early in the year he was on pace for his best statistical season yet.
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 14%
65 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 23-of-33 for 215 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|66%
|21
|55%
|4
|0
|3-21-0
|15-65-0
|12.1%
|-2.0%
|2
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|23%
|6
|16%
|1
|1
|1-4-0
|2-1-0
|0.8%
|0.0%
|3
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|11%
|1
|3%
|1--2-0
|2.3%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|68%
|30
|79%
|8
|21
|7-42-0
|11.3%
|5.6%
|5
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|32%
|6
|16%
|1
|19
|1-23-0
|3.0%
|3.8%
|6
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|23%
|2
|5%
|7
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|94%
|38
|100%
|8
|55
|5-47-0
|9.6%
|14.8%
|8
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|83%
|30
|79%
|5
|109
|2-29-0
|1-1-0
|10.5%
|18.3%
|9
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|54%
|20
|53%
|2
|23
|2-31-0
|3.0%
|5.8%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|25%
|12
|32%
|2
|24
|1-12-0
|4.0%
|5.4%
|11
|WR
|Derius Davis
|20%
|8
|21%
|1
|3
|1-6-0
|1-8-0
|3.0%
|-1.0%
- My guy Easton Stick can play a little. Not a lot, to be fair, but he's at least proven himself a competent backup, which should pay off nicely as he heads toward unrestricted free agency in the offseason.
- RB Austin Ekeler got a vintage workload; 66% of snaps and 19 of the 23 RB opportunities.
- The results, of course, were not quite vintage.
- TE Gerald Everett got 68% of snaps and 79% of routes while tying for the team lead in targets.
Stock ⬆️: TE Gerald Everett
Stock ⬇️: RB Isaiah Spiller
Packers (33) at Panthers (30)
Packers Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 43%
63 Plays — 29 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 17-of-28 for 219 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|54%
|9
|31%
|3
|2
|1-8-0
|21-127-0
|7.5%
|-1.2%
|2
|RB
|Patrick Taylor
|27%
|8
|28%
|1
|-6
|1--1-0
|3-4-0
|3.4%
|-0.5%
|3
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|19%
|2
|7%
|7-12-1
|5.7%
|-0.2%
|4
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|92%
|25
|86%
|6
|24
|4-60-0
|6.3%
|3.0%
|5
|TE
|Ben Sims
|32%
|5
|17%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|6
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|22%
|4
|14%
|1.6%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|87%
|24
|83%
|5
|66
|4-79-1
|18.0%
|25.4%
|8
|WR
|Malik Heath
|81%
|25
|86%
|1
|0
|1-0-0
|3.6%
|4.0%
|9
|WR
|Bo Melton
|38%
|14
|48%
|6
|70
|4-44-0
|1-7-0
|1.6%
|2.2%
|10
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|38%
|12
|41%
|2
|26
|2-29-1
|10.3%
|13.0%
|11
|WR
|Samori Toure
|8%
|3
|10%
|2
|20
|0-0-0
|3.4%
|7.6%
- Dontayvion Wicks suffered a chest injury while making a TD catch in the second quarter. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) already inactive, the Packers turned to Malik Heath as the No. 2 receiver opposite Romeo Doubs.
- Bo Melton stepped in as the No. 3 and had a nice day, tying TE Tucker Kraft for the team lead in targets and taking five touches for 51 yards.
- I can't remember seeing a defense fall apart in-season the way Green Bay's has this December, giving up big games to Tommy DeVito and Bryce Young sandwiched around a four-TD whopper to Baker Mayfield. It's extra weird because the Packers defense has been banged up most of the season and actually is healthier right now than it was in October and November, when it was at least semi-competitive. Only two starters were missing Sunday, and both (LB De'Vondre Campbell, S Darnell Savage) have missed a ton of time this year due to multiple injuries.
- RB AJ Dillon returned from a broken thumb and didn't play much but did vulture a short TD from Aaron Jones, who got 24 of the 35 RB opportunities and had 135 total yards.
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 5%
63 Plays — 38 DBs — 10.6 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 312 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|67%
|16
|42%
|1
|-3
|1-8-0
|16-43-1
|7.6%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|33%
|14
|37%
|2
|3
|1-5-0
|3-3-0
|8.1%
|-0.5%
|3
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|73%
|24
|63%
|6
|54
|4-59-0
|5.6%
|5.1%
|4
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|21%
|9
|24%
|5
|42
|3-21-0
|4.1%
|6.3%
|5
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|19%
|3
|8%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|6
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|92%
|30
|79%
|1
|-1
|1-9-0
|16.9%
|23.8%
|7
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|87%
|35
|92%
|8
|101
|6-94-0
|26.4%
|27.9%
|8
|WR
|DJ Chark
|73%
|30
|79%
|8
|138
|6-98-2
|11.6%
|22.0%
|9
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|33%
|11
|29%
|1
|8
|1-18-0
|2-33-1
|1.0%
|0.2%
- DJ Chark is still alive and kicking. If you made it this fall in a best ball tournament with him and Amari Cooper on your roster, you're now going to the finals Week 17.
- Jonathan Mingo was targeted once on 30 routes on Bryce Young's first big day as a pro. Not ideal for the rookie WR.
- RB Chuba Hubbard got 17 of the 22 RB opportunities en route to 51 total yards and a TD.
- Miles Sanders injured his toe late in the game, potentially setting up Hubbard for even more work over the final two weeks of the season.
- TE Tommy Tremble saw more than three targets for the first time all year and cashed in with 4-59-0 receiving on six looks.
Stock ⬆️: QB Bryce Young
Stock ⬇️: WR Jonathan Mingo
Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest)
Panthers Injuries 🚑: RB Chuba Hubbard (toe) / CB Troy Hill (head) / LB Amare Barno (knee)
Lions (30) at Vikings (24)
Lions Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 32%
77 Plays — 41 DBs — 4.2 aDOT — 30-of-40 for 257 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|58%
|21
|51%
|7
|-24
|4-20-0
|15-80-2
|13.1%
|0.2%
|2
|RB
|David Montgomery
|39%
|6
|15%
|2
|-6
|2-14-0
|17-55-1
|4.5%
|-0.7%
|3
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|4%
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|95%
|30
|73%
|3
|3
|3-18-0
|19.8%
|20.7%
|5
|TE
|James Mitchell
|38%
|7
|17%
|6
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|99%
|40
|98%
|14
|63
|12-106-1
|28.6%
|29.7%
|7
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|60%
|25
|61%
|4
|60
|1-16-0
|10.8%
|19.0%
|8
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|57%
|25
|61%
|6
|32
|5-43-0
|7.6%
|17.1%
|9
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|32%
|15
|37%
|2
|29
|2-29-0
|1-8-0
|8.0%
|9.4%
|10
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|6%
|4
|10%
|1
|5
|1-11-0
|1.0%
|1.4%
- The split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery doesn't seem to be changing. It's basically 55/45 in Monty's favor on the ground and then 75/25 or 80/20 for Gibbs in terms of routes and targets.
- I'd argue for shifting it more toward Gibbs in the playoffs, but I don't think the Lions agree.
- WR Jameson Williams still can't get over the hump toward 80+ percent of snaps, but he caught five of six targets for 43 yards. He's at least moved solidly ahead of Josh Reynolds in terms of being priority No. 5 in the offense after Gibbs/Montgomery/ARSB/LaPorta.
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 22%
51 Plays — 40 DBs — 15.5 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 411 yards — 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|65%
|12
|30%
|8-17-1
|3.6%
|-0.7%
|2
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|8%
|1
|3%
|2--1-0
|7.7%
|0.7%
|3
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|33%
|11
|28%
|1
|3
|1-6-0
|1.7%
|0.2%
|4
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|43%
|15
|38%
|3
|59
|1-23-0
|1.9%
|1.3%
|5
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|41%
|18
|45%
|4
|37
|4-58-0
|23.9%
|22.2%
|6
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|37%
|7
|18%
|2
|2
|1-33-0
|4.3%
|1.4%
|7
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|98%
|38
|95%
|10
|222
|6-141-1
|14.3%
|22.5%
|8
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|86%
|36
|90%
|7
|109
|5-95-1
|13.3%
|16.1%
|9
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|49%
|20
|50%
|4
|46
|3-53-0
|7.3%
|7.5%
|10
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|37%
|13
|33%
|4
|67
|1-2-0
|17.9%
|27.4%
- WR Jordan Addison and TE T.J. Hockenson both left early with injuries that could cost them time beyond Week 16.
- RB Ty Chandler didn't see the ball much, but he did take 65% of snaps.
- Alexander Mattison barely played (8%). What cost Chandler more snaps was the Vikings either using FB C.J. Ham as their lone back or not using a running back at all.
- The Lions have been excellent defending the run and lousy against the pass, so Minnesota came out with a pass-first gameplan and later abandoned the run altogether when trailing in the fourth quarter.
- Nick Mullens became the first QB this year to start and finish a game and average at least 15.0 air yards per attempt in the contest. He has 714 passing yards, four TDs and six INTs through two starts, showing that his high-yardage, high-interception output in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan wasn't just about the system he was playing in.
- He's a gunslinger, just not a good one. And now he'll face the beleaguered Packers defense, though it appears Hockenson and Addison both will be out.
- TE Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more snaps and routes than well-paid backup Josh Oliver.
- After halftime, Mundt got 81% of snaps to Oliver's 42%
- TE Johnny Mundt surprisingly got more snaps and routes than well-paid backup Josh Oliver.
- He's a gunslinger, just not a good one. And now he'll face the beleaguered Packers defense, though it appears Hockenson and Addison both will be out.
Stock ⬆️: WR K.J. Osborn / TE Johnny Mundt
Stock ⬇️: RB Alexander Mattison
Vikings Injuries 🚑: WR Jordan Addison (ankle) / TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) / OLB D.J. Wonnum (quad) / CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder)
Commanders (28) at Jets (30)
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 21%
58 Plays — 36 DBs — 5.4 aDOT — 16-of-35 for 156 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|47%
|15
|42%
|2
|-1
|1-2-0
|9-30-1
|9.3%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|38%
|9
|25%
|1
|-1
|1-7-0
|10-58-2
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Derrick Gore
|10%
|4
|11%
|4
|FB
|Alex Armah
|5%
|1
|3%
|0.4%
|-0.2%
|5
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|71%
|27
|75%
|6
|32
|5-36-1
|13.2%
|11.0%
|6
|TE
|John Bates
|45%
|15
|42%
|5
|6
|3-14-0
|4.8%
|3.5%
|7
|TE
|Cole Turner
|7%
|1
|3%
|2.7%
|2.8%
|8
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|93%
|33
|92%
|5
|15
|3-50-0
|21.4%
|32.6%
|9
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|74%
|29
|81%
|4
|54
|2-31-0
|14.4%
|18.8%
|10
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|64%
|23
|64%
|6
|20
|1-16-0
|2-4-0
|15.2%
|14.0%
|11
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|22%
|7
|19%
|4.2%
|8.9%
|12
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|16%
|5
|14%
|2
|43
|0-0-0
|3.8%
|6.8%
|13
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|9%
|4
|11%
|1
|7
|0-0-0
|3.5%
|3.2%
- RB Chris Rodriguez enjoyed a breakout game with 58 rushing yards and two TDs but injured his ankle late in the contest.
- Antonio Gibson scored a short TD late in the fourth quarter; that might've gone to Rodriguez if not for his injury.
- Sam Howell was pulled in favor of Jacoby Brissett, again. And the Commanders again got a spark from the veteran backup. TBD who starts Weeks 17-18.
Jets Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 26%
85 Plays — 49 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 27-of-49 for 217 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|75%
|37
|76%
|16
|12
|12-96-0
|20-95-2
|16.8%
|-0.8%
|2
|RB
|Israel Abanikanda
|19%
|3
|6%
|9-43-0
|0.8%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|6%
|3
|6%
|4.0%
|-0.8%
|4
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|82%
|41
|84%
|7
|27
|4-36-0
|1-0-0
|15.8%
|15.8%
|5
|TE
|Kenny Yeboah
|26%
|3
|6%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|0.2%
|0.1%
|6
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|25%
|6
|12%
|4.4%
|4.3%
|7
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|95%
|49
|100%
|15
|71
|9-76-0
|1--8-0
|30.6%
|46.0%
|8
|WR
|Jason Brownlee
|82%
|42
|86%
|3
|10
|1-8-1
|1.0%
|0.6%
|9
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|61%
|33
|67%
|2
|3
|1-1-0
|1-16-0
|5.2%
|7.7%
|10
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|27%
|13
|27%
|1
|24
|0-0-0
|9.8%
|17.2%
- RB Breece Hall with 20 carries, 16 targets and two TDs! That's his first big rushing line in a while, and topped off by a huge receiving day as well.
- Jaosn Brownlee returned to a near-every-down role after missing some time with an ankle injury. He was targeted on only three of 42 routes but scored a TD.
Stock ⬆️: RB Breece Hall / RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) / QB Jacoby Brissett
Stock ⬇️: QB Sam Howell
Commanders Injuries 🚑: RB Chris Rodriguez (ankle) / OT Andrew Wylie (elbow) / S Percy Butler (wrist) / CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
Jets Injuries 🚑: TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion)
Seahawks (20) at Titans (17)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 20%
59 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 227 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|59%
|14
|36%
|2
|-12
|1-2-0
|16-54-0
|6.8%
|-1.8%
|2
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|41%
|16
|41%
|2
|-13
|1--4-0
|2-0-0
|6.8%
|-1.7%
|3
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|2%
|1-2-0
|1.8%
|-0.4%
|4
|TE
|Noah Fant
|76%
|28
|72%
|7.6%
|6.7%
|5
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|37%
|11
|28%
|4
|36
|3-17-1
|5.5%
|5.2%
|6
|TE
|Will Dissly
|27%
|5
|13%
|1
|-3
|1-6-0
|3.9%
|1.2%
|7
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|88%
|35
|90%
|6
|57
|4-56-1
|21.6%
|38.7%
|8
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|80%
|34
|87%
|11
|117
|8-81-0
|23.2%
|33.1%
|9
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|63%
|28
|72%
|7
|48
|6-61-0
|17.7%
|14.1%
|10
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|25%
|10
|26%
|3
|28
|1-8-0
|4.7%
|4.4%
- QB Geno Smith came up with a game-winning drive at the end, but I was rather unimpressed to see how both he and RB Kenneth Walker were held in check all day by an injury-ravaged Tennessee defense.
- Mike Vrabel and DC Shane Bowen have done a nice job with the Titans defense this year, though it hasn't mattered much given the state of the team's offense.
- Seattle's top three WRs all finished between 12 and 17 PPR points, while Noah Fant ran 28 routes without seeing a target.
- RB Zach Charbonnet got just four of the 23 RB opportunities.
Titans Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 16% / 6OL - 28%
64 Plays — 33 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 164 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|56%
|14
|42%
|6
|1
|5-27-0
|9-40-0
|14.3%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|48%
|5
|15%
|1
|-7
|1-11-0
|19-88-1
|8.2%
|-2.3%
|3
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|72%
|26
|79%
|6
|51
|6-63-1
|16.2%
|12.3%
|4
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|42%
|5
|15%
|5
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|81%
|30
|91%
|4
|40
|2-20-0
|28.2%
|44.5%
|6
|WR
|Chris Moore
|73%
|21
|64%
|2
|20
|1-9-0
|6.6%
|12.6%
|7
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|72%
|24
|73%
|3
|22
|2-25-0
|1--3-0
|6.3%
|11.2%
|8
|WR
|Colton Dowell
|22%
|6
|18%
|1
|3
|1-3-0
|0.5%
|1.0%
|9
|WR
|Mason Kinsey
|5%
|2
|6%
|1
|-2
|1-6-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
- The Titans leaned heavily on their RBs in Ryan Tannehill's return. Henry and Spears combined for 27 carries and seven targets.
- TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had his first big fantasy game of the year; the TD was his first all season and the 63 yards were also a season high.
- He has at least three catches for 36 yards in three straight games, keeping him solidly on the TE breakout radar for next year
Stock ⬆️: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo
Stock ⬇️: RB Zach Charbonnet
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
Titans Injuries 🚑: LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder) / LT Jaelyn Duncan (wrist)
Colts (10) at Falcons (29)
Colts Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - 10%
68 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 20-of-37 for 201 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|60%
|14
|33%
|1
|-5
|0-0-0
|18-43-1
|4.0%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|21%
|11
|26%
|2
|-4
|1-15-0
|1-15-0
|1.4%
|-0.5%
|3
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|18%
|4
|9%
|2-3-0
|0.8%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|41%
|18
|42%
|7
|43
|5-62-0
|9.1%
|9.2%
|5
|TE
|Will Mallory
|38%
|18
|42%
|4
|37
|4-47-0
|4.8%
|4.8%
|6
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|25%
|6
|14%
|1
|15
|0-0-0
|3.0%
|4.3%
|7
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|16%
|3
|7%
|4.2%
|6.3%
|8
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|100%
|42
|98%
|7
|110
|3-30-0
|11.9%
|23.7%
|9
|WR
|Josh Downs
|93%
|40
|93%
|9
|77
|6-39-0
|18.5%
|17.0%
|10
|WR
|D.J. Montgomery
|85%
|38
|88%
|4
|66
|1-8-0
|1.6%
|2.7%
- RB Jonathan Taylor got 60% of snaps and 19 of the 24 RB opportunities in his return from thumb surgery.
- Zack Moss (arm) was inactive.
- WR D.J. Montgomery filled in for Michael Pittman (concussion) and caught one of four targets for eight yards.
- TEs Kylen Granson and Will Mallory both got 42% route share and caught at least four passes for 47+ yards.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 9% / 12 - 61% / 13 - 14%
64 Plays — 34 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 23-of-33 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|75%
|29
|85%
|10
|3
|7-50-0
|12-72-0
|16.8%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|20%
|3
|9%
|1
|-4
|1-19-0
|9-69-1
|4.3%
|-0.4%
|3
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|20%
|4
|12%
|2
|-1
|2-7-0
|7-26-0
|2.7%
|0.4%
|4
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|72%
|28
|82%
|4
|50
|3-49-1
|18.6%
|25.1%
|5
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|69%
|23
|68%
|6
|16
|4-32-0
|14.3%
|10.1%
|6
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|38%
|2
|6%
|2.3%
|1.8%
|7
|TE
|Tucker Fisk
|22%
|0
|0%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|8
|WR
|Drake London
|77%
|32
|94%
|4
|39
|3-39-0
|20.6%
|28.9%
|9
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|41%
|19
|56%
|3
|43
|1-13-0
|4.5%
|9.1%
|10
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|31%
|7
|21%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|4.5%
|7.6%
|11
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|23%
|1
|3%
|6.8%
|10.4%
|12
|WR
|Scott Miller
|11%
|4
|12%
|1
|10
|1-15-0
|3.2%
|5.0%
- RB Bijan Robinson rebounded from his Week 15 dud with 17 touches for 122 yards, though Tyler Allgeier got the TD on a nice run from outside the red zone.
- Robinson finished with 22 of the 41 RB opportunities.
- TE Jonnu Smith got 69% of snaps and 68% of routes plus six targets. His role has rebounded recently, though it's hard to count on any given week.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jonathan Taylor
Stock ⬇️: QB Gardner Minshew
Colts Injuries 🚑: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)
Falcons Injuries 🚑: LT Jake Matthews (knee) / LB Lorenzo Carter (neck)
Browns (36) at Texans (22)
Browns Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 9%
75 Plays — 45 DBs — 10.3 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 374 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|43%
|16
|36%
|2
|-3
|1--2-0
|15-25-1
|10.5%
|0.5%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|36%
|13
|29%
|4
|-8
|2-5-0
|7-11-1
|3.5%
|-0.8%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|17%
|5
|11%
|1
|-4
|0-0-0
|5-22-0
|1.3%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|80%
|31
|69%
|9
|58
|6-44-1
|21.2%
|12.0%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|25%
|12
|27%
|1
|4
|1-6-0
|3.1%
|1.7%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|20%
|9
|20%
|2
|14
|2-18-0
|2.9%
|1.5%
|7
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|83%
|37
|82%
|4
|35
|2-19-0
|18.0%
|23.8%
|8
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|79%
|38
|84%
|15
|289
|11-265-2
|23.6%
|38.6%
|9
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|75%
|32
|71%
|2
|10
|2-13-0
|6.3%
|8.4%
|10
|WR
|David Bell
|25%
|8
|18%
|2
|4
|1-6-0
|2.9%
|1.7%
|11
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|12%
|5
|11%
|1
|42
|0-0-0
|2.4%
|8.1%
- The Browns can't run the ball at all with so many O-line injuries and a subpar RB group. They threw a ton again in this one, despite being up big for much of the game.
- Joe Flacco keeps posting the kind of stat lines you normally see in shootout losses (lots of attempts, lots of yards, lots of INTs) but the Browns are winning because their defense can overcome some mistakes by the offense.
- WR Amari Cooper just made and ruined a lot of fantasy seasons. If you won a matchup despite facing him, you deserve a ring no matter what happens Week 17.
- TE David Njoku continues to ride the Flacco wave beyond what any of his managers might ever have imagined.
Texans Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 6%
68 Plays — 52 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 26-of-49 for 211 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|43%
|13
|25%
|3
|-2
|3-19-0
|9-44-0
|6.7%
|-0.1%
|2
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|41%
|19
|37%
|3
|9
|0-0-0
|1-6-0
|1.4%
|0.6%
|3
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|16%
|6
|12%
|2
|3
|1-10-0
|3-6-0
|3.1%
|0.1%
|4
|RB
|Andrew Beck
|15%
|5
|10%
|2
|-3
|2-6-1
|2.2%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|78%
|35
|67%
|11
|43
|8-61-0
|15.2%
|13.5%
|6
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|26%
|10
|19%
|3
|25
|2-27-0
|3.7%
|2.3%
|7
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|4%
|1
|2%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|8
|WR
|Robert Woods
|84%
|43
|83%
|6
|57
|2-14-0
|1-7-0
|14.0%
|15.5%
|9
|WR
|Noah Brown
|79%
|44
|85%
|7
|93
|3-38-0
|10.4%
|14.1%
|10
|WR
|Nico Collins
|47%
|24
|46%
|6
|52
|4-18-1
|18.1%
|22.4%
|11
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|41%
|23
|44%
|2
|25
|1-18-0
|2.4%
|2.9%
|12
|WR
|John Metchie
|25%
|12
|23%
|3
|30
|0-0-0
|4.9%
|4.8%
- QB Case Keenum was pulled for Davis Mills, who probably should've been starting in the first place these past two weeks.
- RB Dare Ogunbowale got nearly as much playing time as Devin Singletary, including dominating the snaps when Houston was in hurry-up, comeback mode late in the game.
- Singletary is still the clear lead back, FWIW, and was again safely ahead of Dameon Pierce.
- WR Nico Collins handled a half workload (47% snaps) after missing the previous game with a calf injury.
Stock ⬆️: QB Joe Flacco / Davis Mills
Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary
Browns Injuries 🚑: K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
Texans Injuries 🚑: S Jimmie Ward (quad) / DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle)
Jaguars (12) at Buccaneers (30)
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 11%
61 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 305 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|72%
|12
|25%
|3
|-7
|3-19-0
|6-12-0
|12.0%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|26%
|10
|21%
|1-2-0
|2.2%
|0.1%
|3
|TE
|Evan Engram
|90%
|44
|92%
|15
|95
|10-95-0
|22.9%
|13.2%
|4
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|18%
|4
|8%
|1.3%
|1.2%
|5
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|8%
|1
|2%
|2.6%
|1.4%
|6
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|92%
|46
|96%
|9
|123
|6-90-2
|1--12-0
|21.8%
|36.7%
|7
|WR
|Tim Jones
|67%
|33
|69%
|5
|70
|3-32-0
|2.6%
|2.8%
|8
|WR
|Parker Washington
|57%
|28
|58%
|4
|33
|2-19-0
|3.5%
|3.6%
|9
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|48%
|25
|52%
|4
|58
|1-12-0
|3.3%
|4.4%
|10
|WR
|Elijah Cooks
|21%
|7
|15%
|3
|31
|3-38-0
|0.7%
|0.8%
- QB Trevor Lawrence suffered his third injury in as many weeks, after overcoming a high ankle sprain and concussion without missing games. This time it was a shoulder injury, with his last play of the game being an unsuccessful two-point conversion pass at the end of the third quarter.
- C.J. Beathard replaced an injured Lawrence for Jacksonville's first drive of the fourth quarter, down 30-6 at the time.
- WR Calvin Ridley has finished with single-digit PPR points in eight of 15 games this year, but his other seven outings include scores of 25.8, 19.9, 31.1, 20.6 and 24.1. He's finished between 9.3 and 19.9 points just twice.
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 25%
73 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 25-of-35 for 283 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|68%
|23
|62%
|7
|-11
|6-38-0
|20-39-1
|12.8%
|-1.3%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|32%
|9
|24%
|10-25-0
|2.1%
|-0.4%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|97%
|33
|89%
|1
|3
|1-7-0
|11.9%
|9.2%
|4
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|23%
|2
|5%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|5
|TE
|Payne Durham
|15%
|1
|3%
|1
|21
|1-25-0
|1.4%
|1.6%
|6
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|79%
|36
|97%
|11
|115
|6-78-0
|1-1-0
|24.5%
|26.8%
|7
|WR
|Mike Evans
|77%
|33
|89%
|8
|73
|7-86-2
|25.3%
|42.0%
|8
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|53%
|27
|73%
|6
|32
|4-42-0
|11.7%
|12.4%
|9
|WR
|David Moore
|30%
|5
|14%
|1
|7
|1-7-0
|1.0%
|0.9%
|10
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|19%
|3
|8%
|4.5%
|4.0%
- RB Chase Edmonds got the final three carries deep in garbage time. Before that, Rachaad White had a 26-7 advantage for touches.
- WR Chris Godwin led the team in targets for a second straight week, though it was Mike Evans who posted the huge stat line this time, scoring his 12th and 13th touchdowns of the year (he needs one more to tie his career high of 14 from 2021).
Stock ⬆️: WR Chris Godwin
Stock ⬇️: QB Trevor Lawrence / RB Travis Etienne / TE Cade Otton
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) / LB Anton Harrison (back) / S Daniel Thomas (arm)
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: CB Carlton Davis (concussion)
Cardinals (16) at Bears (27)
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 15%
60 Plays — 40 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 230 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Conner
|58%
|18
|45%
|5
|-8
|5-67-1
|12-45-0
|5.8%
|-0.9%
|2
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|38%
|15
|38%
|8
|-1
|7-40-0
|2-10-0
|5.6%
|0.4%
|3
|RB
|Michael Carter
|3%
|2
|5%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|1.7%
|0.2%
|4
|TE
|Trey McBride
|97%
|34
|85%
|8
|38
|6-31-0
|19.4%
|16.1%
|5
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|28%
|11
|28%
|3
|6
|2-17-0
|3.1%
|2.7%
|6
|TE
|Blake Whiteheart
|3%
|1
|3%
|7
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|90%
|36
|90%
|4
|71
|0-0-0
|9.4%
|17.2%
|8
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|82%
|34
|85%
|3
|43
|2-30-0
|1-6-0
|11.1%
|8.3%
|9
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|78%
|32
|80%
|5
|54
|2-45-1
|6.3%
|8.4%
- WR Greg Dortch filled in for Marquise Brown (heel) with 78% snap share, and he scored from distance on a short pass thanks to a brilliant juke.
- RB Emari Demercado was targeted eight times and ran nearly as many routes as James Conner.
- The two RBs combined for 12-107-1 receiving on an otherwise ugly day for Arizona's offense.
- Eight targets of 15 routes for an undrafted rookie RB isn't usually a good sign for the team, though it is a good sign for Demercado in dynasty.
Bears Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 27% / 21 - 15%
67 Plays — 28 DBs — 11.7 aDOT — 15-of-27 for 170 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|52%
|12
|43%
|2
|19
|1-9-0
|20-112-1
|6.0%
|1.3%
|2
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|45%
|11
|39%
|3
|-4
|3-16-0
|9-37-0
|8.6%
|-1.4%
|3
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|27%
|5
|18%
|1.2%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|51%
|7
|25%
|1
|9
|1-1-1
|1.2%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|45%
|13
|46%
|1
|14
|1-14-0
|2.8%
|2.9%
|6
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|43%
|11
|39%
|5
|103
|4-107-0
|20.0%
|16.2%
|7
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|81%
|24
|86%
|4
|16
|2-5-0
|14.2%
|20.1%
|8
|WR
|D.J. Moore
|75%
|24
|86%
|6
|68
|3-18-0
|27.1%
|42.4%
|9
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|42%
|15
|54%
|5.8%
|8.9%
|10
|WR
|Collin Johnson
|18%
|2
|7%
|11
|WR
|Velus Jones
|16%
|7
|25%
|1
|44
|0-0-0
|1-4-0
|1.6%
|2.8%
- WR DJ Moore injured his ankle on the opening drive and missed a chunk of the first quarter, but he ended up returning to the game and finishing it out.
- RB Khalil Herbert led Chicago's rushing attack for the first time in months with D'Onta Foreman inactive due to a personal matter. Herbert went over 100 yards and scored a TD, plus he got about half the playing time on pass plays.
- Roschon Johnson had gotten more work than Herbert the previous week with Foreman all but disappearing after a slow start.
Stock ⬆️: RB Khalil Herbert / TE Robert Tonyan / RB Emari Demercado
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman (personal)
Cardinals Injuries 🚑: LB Zaven Collins (foot) / DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee)
Bears Injuries 🚑: TE Cole Kmet (knee)
Cowboys (20) at Dolphins (22)
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 11%
61 Plays — 36 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 253 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|70%
|22
|61%
|1
|3
|1-5-0
|12-38-0
|11.8%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|16%
|5
|14%
|2
|21
|0-0-0
|2-4-0
|3.4%
|-0.1%
|3
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|18%
|2
|6%
|1
|1
|1-8-0
|2-3-0
|0.8%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|82%
|30
|83%
|8
|17
|4-45-0
|17.1%
|12.0%
|5
|TE
|Peyton Hendershot
|26%
|6
|17%
|2
|9
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|0.7%
|6
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|21%
|2
|6%
|1
|1
|1-4-0
|2.8%
|2.2%
|7
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|87%
|34
|94%
|10
|85
|6-118-1
|2-14-0
|28.7%
|37.1%
|8
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|77%
|30
|83%
|2
|18
|2-14-1
|1-9-0
|12.1%
|19.6%
|9
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|51%
|21
|58%
|2
|6
|2-4-0
|10.4%
|14.2%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|34%
|12
|33%
|2
|47
|2-51-0
|6.1%
|10.4%
|11
|WR
|Kavontae Turpin
|13%
|7
|19%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|3.4%
|3.8%
- WR Jalen Tolbert made a great play on a deep ball that otherwise might've been intercepted, but the snap/routes actually shifted more toward Michael Gallup, who finished with four yards. That split had been closer to 50/50 in recent weeks.
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 48%
64 Plays — 38 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 24-of-37 for 293 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|55%
|24
|63%
|3
|20
|1-7-0
|7-24-0
|6.4%
|1.1%
|2
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|30%
|8
|21%
|1
|2
|1-4-1
|11-46-0
|6.6%
|-0.7%
|3
|RB
|Jeff Wilson
|23%
|7
|18%
|1
|1
|1-4-0
|5-21-0
|2.7%
|0.6%
|4
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|44%
|11
|29%
|2
|-1
|2-12-0
|2.9%
|0.7%
|5
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|84%
|24
|63%
|5
|30
|5-56-0
|7.6%
|5.8%
|6
|TE
|Julian Hill
|17%
|4
|11%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|7
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|84%
|36
|95%
|14
|161
|9-99-0
|30.0%
|42.3%
|8
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|61%
|21
|55%
|5
|50
|3-42-0
|6.4%
|9.1%
|9
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|45%
|21
|55%
|6.0%
|6.1%
|10
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|44%
|16
|42%
|4
|69
|1-50-0
|1-2-0
|21.4%
|28.0%
|11
|WR
|Robbie Chosen
|8%
|3
|8%
|1
|18
|1-19-0
|1.0%
|3.1%
- WR Jaylen Waddle got poked in the eye in the second quarter but was able to return. He then suffered a shin/ankle injury in the second half and wasn't able to return from that, finishing with just one catch (a 50-yarder early in the first quarter).
- WRs Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios both finished with 55% route share; Wilson got more snaps and was the direct replacement for Waddle.
- RB Raheem Mostert dropped to 30% snap share despite it being a close game. He'd gotten around two-thirds of the playing time in non-blowout situations the past few weeks, and while he still led the team in carries Sunday, he finished with one fewer than De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson combined.
Stock ⬆️: WR Cedrick Wilson
Stock ⬇️: RB Raheem Mostert
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: WR Jaylen Waddle (shin/ankle) / WR Robbie Chosen (concussion)
Patriots (26) at Broncos (23)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 27%
56 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 256 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|82%
|23
|66%
|10
|-4
|9-33-1
|12-27-0
|11.3%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|Kevin Harris
|18%
|1
|3%
|7-21-0
|3
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|66%
|29
|83%
|2
|24
|2-15-1
|7.4%
|9.5%
|4
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|46%
|9
|26%
|2
|14
|2-25-0
|2.3%
|2.4%
|5
|TE
|Matt Sokol
|18%
|6
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|93%
|30
|86%
|5
|66
|4-65-0
|10.1%
|14.8%
|7
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|86%
|29
|83%
|2
|25
|2-33-0
|3.1%
|5.5%
|8
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|73%
|31
|89%
|8
|76
|5-74-0
|14.0%
|15.5%
|9
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|9%
|3
|9%
|1.4%
|3.7%
|10
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|9%
|4
|11%
|1
|-2
|1-11-0
|1-9-0
|4.1%
|6.0%
- RB Ezekiel Elliott topped 80% snap share for a third straight game with Rhamdondre Stevenson (high ankle) inactive again.
- Elliott has averaged 3.1 YPC or worse in each contest, but with 25 targets and two receiving TDs it hasn't really mattered in PPR leagues.
- With TE Hunter Henry (knee) inactive, the Patriots used 11 personnel more than usual, allowing Jaelon Reagor to take 86% of snaps (though Demario Douglas ran two more routes despite playing a bit less).
- Douglas unsurprisingly led the team in receiving yards and was second to only Elliott for targets.
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 11% / 21 - 14%
65 Plays — 42 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 238 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|38%
|7
|17%
|3
|-17
|3--5-0
|11-24-1
|11.1%
|-3.6%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|37%
|17
|40%
|5
|-4
|4-27-0
|1-2-0
|12.0%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|25%
|9
|21%
|5
|-14
|4-30-0
|6-37-0
|8.0%
|-4.5%
|4
|RB
|Michael Burton
|23%
|5
|12%
|1
|2
|1-4-0
|1-0-0
|0.7%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|49%
|13
|31%
|1
|10
|0-0-0
|7.7%
|7.5%
|6
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|35%
|3
|7%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|7
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|31%
|16
|38%
|5
|27
|4-28-1
|2.7%
|3.7%
|8
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|74%
|37
|88%
|5
|108
|3-44-0
|18.1%
|31.5%
|9
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|66%
|30
|71%
|5
|70
|3-47-1
|4.6%
|7.7%
|10
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|58%
|23
|55%
|3.4%
|3.2%
|11
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|42%
|21
|50%
|4
|58
|3-63-0
|7.7%
|16.0%
|12
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|14%
|2
|5%
|1
|34
|0-0-0
|20.7%
|36.6%
- WR Courtland Sutton entered concussion protocol early in the game, with Brandon Johnson then replacing him and Jerry Jeudy also getting more playing time than usual.
- Rookie WR Marvin Mims caught three passes for 63 yards but didn't really benefit from Sutton's injury in terms of snap/route shares, staying in the No. 3 role (and still losing some of that to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, again).
- RB Javonte Williams continues to struggle, and Jaleel McLaughlin had more of a role in this game, getting 11 of the 31 RB opportunities
Stock ⬆️: WR Demario Douglas / RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Stock ⬇️: RB Javonte Williams
Broncos Injuries 🚑: WR Courtland Sutton (head)
Raiders (20) at Chiefs (14)
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 17% / 21 - 27%
52 Plays — 23 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 9-of-21 for 62 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zamir White
|81%
|11
|48%
|1
|-4
|0-0-0
|22-145-0
|2.4%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|19%
|5
|22%
|1
|1
|1-1-0
|2-11-0
|4.8%
|1.4%
|3
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|37%
|4
|17%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|88%
|17
|74%
|3
|10
|2-13-0
|5.0%
|2.6%
|5
|TE
|Cole Fotheringham
|37%
|4
|17%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|0.2%
|0.0%
|6
|WR
|Davante Adams
|90%
|23
|100%
|6
|65
|1-4-0
|31.9%
|44.1%
|7
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|81%
|20
|87%
|5
|65
|3-42-0
|19.9%
|25.0%
|8
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|40%
|13
|57%
|1
|-4
|1--4-0
|1-5-0
|5.2%
|13.0%
|9
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|17%
|5
|22%
|1
|7
|0-0-0
|8.1%
|5.3%
- RB Zamir White dominated playing time apart from obvious passing situations for a second straight week. He boosted his rushing line tremendously on the final drive with two long runs to close out the game.
- TE Austin Hooper got 88% of snaps and 74% of routes with both Michael Mayer (toe) and Jesper Horsted inactive due to injuries.
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 27%
74 Plays — 49 DBs — 4.6 aDOT — 28-of-45 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|56%
|22
|46%
|4
|-14
|4-0-0
|11-26-1
|7.8%
|-3.1%
|2
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|40%
|19
|40%
|3
|-7
|3-42-0
|4-6-0
|3.7%
|-1.2%
|3
|RB
|La'Mical Perine
|4%
|2
|4%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|81%
|41
|85%
|7
|-6
|5-44-0
|21.7%
|22.5%
|5
|TE
|Noah Gray
|41%
|16
|33%
|3
|29
|1-5-0
|6.3%
|7.2%
|6
|TE
|Blake Bell
|11%
|3
|6%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|1.3%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|79%
|41
|85%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|7.2%
|19.5%
|8
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|75%
|38
|79%
|12
|88
|6-57-0
|17.8%
|13.1%
|9
|WR
|Justin Watson
|64%
|28
|58%
|5
|54
|3-27-1
|8.9%
|24.1%
|10
|WR
|Richie James
|34%
|13
|27%
|3
|22
|3-54-0
|2.0%
|3.0%
|11
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|14%
|8
|17%
|1
|0
|1-2-0
|1.3%
|1.3%
- RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a concussion in the third quarter, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire unchallenged as Kansas City's lead back (Jerick McKinnon was put on IR with a groin injury over the weekend, ruling him out through the wild-card round).
- WR Rashee Rice's snap/route shares slipped a bit compared to the previous two or three games, but he led the team in targets again and was still within the normal snap/route range for a starter.
- WR Richie James made some nice plays as the No. 4 receiver. Don't be surprised if he takes work from MVS and/or Justin Watson down the stretch here. James usually puts up decent numbers when he gets a chance to play, kind of like Dortch for Arizona.
Stock ⬆️: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire / RB Zamir White
Raiders Injuries 🚑: OL Jermaine Eluemunor (knee)
Chiefs Injuries 🚑: RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion) / G Trey Smith (calf)
Giants (25) at Eagles (33)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 24%
59 Plays — 33 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 16-of-32 for 188 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|90%
|20
|61%
|6
|41
|3-4-0
|23-80-1
|12.6%
|3.0%
|2
|RB
|Matt Breida
|8%
|4
|12%
|1
|-6
|1-3-0
|5.1%
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|66%
|15
|45%
|5
|29
|4-43-0
|5.8%
|3.5%
|4
|TE
|Darren Waller
|63%
|22
|67%
|5
|51
|2-32-0
|15.0%
|16.6%
|5
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|93%
|29
|88%
|3
|52
|3-90-1
|16.0%
|27.1%
|6
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|69%
|20
|61%
|7
|67
|3-16-0
|15.3%
|10.5%
|7
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|58%
|21
|64%
|8.2%
|23.7%
|8
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|41%
|10
|30%
|6.8%
|7.6%
- QB Tommy DeVito was benched at halftime and replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who led a rally but couldn't quite pull out the win.
- TE Darren Waller was second on the team in routes (67%) but still not quite at his pre-injury workload level. Daniel Bellinger got just as much playing time.
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 46%
74 Plays — 39 DBs — 5.8 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 301 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|57%
|11
|28%
|20-92-1
|10.3%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|39%
|13
|33%
|3
|-8
|3-38-0
|6-41-0
|6.8%
|1.5%
|3
|RB
|Boston Scott
|3%
|1
|3%
|1-3-0
|1.1%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|85%
|34
|87%
|9
|43
|7-71-0
|15.8%
|9.4%
|5
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|54%
|8
|21%
|1.5%
|0.3%
|6
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|19%
|5
|13%
|2
|2
|2-21-0
|0.4%
|0.1%
|7
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|97%
|37
|95%
|11
|120
|6-80-0
|32.5%
|46.8%
|8
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|93%
|36
|92%
|5
|35
|4-79-1
|22.9%
|32.7%
|9
|WR
|Julio Jones
|26%
|15
|38%
|4
|21
|1-5-0
|2.8%
|1.3%
|10
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|24%
|14
|36%
|1
|-3
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|4.6%
|11
|WR
|Britain Covey
|1%
|1
|3%
|1
|-3
|1-7-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
- WRs Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus split the No. 3 role, though the Eagles used two-TE formations more than usual.
Stock ⬆️: QB Tyrod Taylor
Stock ⬇️: QB Tommy DeVito
Giants Injuries 🚑: CB Deonte Banks (shoulder)
Ravens (33) at 49ers (19)
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 29%
63 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 23-of-35 for 252 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Justice Hill
|62%
|18
|49%
|3
|-1
|3-31-0
|10-26-0
|5.6%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|43%
|12
|32%
|1
|8
|1-39-0
|9-31-1
|3.0%
|0.7%
|3
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|44%
|7
|19%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|1.4%
|0.5%
|4
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|75%
|31
|84%
|4
|50
|3-56-0
|8.2%
|5.5%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|27%
|3
|8%
|1
|18
|1-17-0
|0.9%
|1.1%
|6
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|76%
|34
|92%
|13
|73
|9-72-1
|24.5%
|23.6%
|7
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|56%
|18
|49%
|4
|27
|1-14-0
|11.7%
|19.3%
|8
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|54%
|24
|65%
|3
|29
|2-13-0
|14.7%
|23.8%
|9
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|52%
|23
|62%
|4
|17
|3-10-1
|8.9%
|10.5%
- RB Justice Hill got 62% of snaps and 13 of the 23 RB opportunities, while Gus Edwards predictably scored a short touchdown (on fourth down) and less predictably had a 39-yard gain on his lone target.
- Edwards got the final two carries on Baltimore's last drive, but Hill also stayed involved in the fourth quarter with the Ravens nursing a big lead. Hill had four of the five carries in Q4 before Edwards took the final two.
49ers Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 40%
68 Plays — 50 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 26-of-46 for 336 yards — 1 TD, 5 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|100%
|45
|90%
|10
|1
|6-28-0
|14-103-1
|18.6%
|4.1%
|2
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|41%
|18
|36%
|2
|10
|1-5-0
|3.3%
|1.7%
|3
|TE
|George Kittle
|90%
|42
|84%
|10
|105
|7-126-0
|20.5%
|24.2%
|4
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|22%
|11
|22%
|0.5%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Brayden Willis
|1%
|1
|2%
|6
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|96%
|47
|94%
|12
|73
|4-47-0
|2-7-0
|19.3%
|17.0%
|7
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|94%
|45
|90%
|7
|81
|6-113-0
|22.2%
|38.6%
|8
|WR
|Willie Snead
|34%
|18
|36%
|2
|11
|1-5-0
|0.7%
|0.5%
|9
|WR
|Chris Conley
|18%
|12
|24%
|10
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|4%
|3
|6%
|1
|15
|1-12-1
|1.7%
|2.1%
- QB Brock Purdy missed the last two drives after suffering a stinger. Before that he threw four interceptions. Two were deflected passes and another caused by being hit as he threw, but all four had the common theme of Purdy trying to make a difficult play when nothing was available. The Niners might've won (or at least kept it close) if he'd taken sacks or thrown the ball away in those spots instead.
- Willie Snead filled in for Jauan Jennings (concussion) as the No. 3 receiver
Stock ⬆️: RB Justice Hill
Stock ⬇️: QB Brock Purdy
Ravens Injuries 🚑: S Kyle Hamilton (knee) / G Kevin Zeitler (thigh)
49ers Injuries 🚑: QB Brock Purdy (stinger) / LT Trent Williams (groin) / G Aaron Banks (toe) / CB Ambry Thomas (hamstring) / LT Jaylon Moore (concussion)