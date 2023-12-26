Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 16

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

I'm on a tight schedule this week, between being busy on Christmas and the NFL scheduling three games for the holiday. With that in mind, I'm going to focus on getting all the data out to you guys as soon as possible Tuesday morning/afternoon and not worry so much about sprinkling in my observations. I'll comment on a few key hotspots, like the Minnesota and Baltimore backfields, but the rest I'm going to come back for Wednesday after I've finished my three other early week articles (Streaming Defenses, Backfield Breakdown, Target Breakdown).

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Saints (22) at Rams (30) Saints (22) atRams (30)

Saints Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 14% / 6OL - 16% Saints Personnel:- 57% /- 14% / 6OL - 16%

58 Plays — 42 DBs