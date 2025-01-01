Fantasy Football
Luq Barcoo News: Signed to Cowboys' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

The Cowboys signed Barcoo to the practice squad Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Barcoo was released from the Steelers' injured reserve in June of 2024 due to an undisclosed injury. He appears to be fully recovered from the injury and will be a part of Dallas' practice squad for the final week of the 2024 regular season. Barcoo last saw regular-season action in 2020 with the Jaguars, when he logged 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense across three games.

