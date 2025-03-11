Fantasy Football
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Mario Edwards headshot

Mario Edwards News: Returning to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Edwards is slated to re-sign with the Texans on a two-year, $9.5 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards, who is now preparing for his age-31 season, is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign in which he tallied 31 tackles (21 solo), the highest mark he's logged since his rookie year back in 2015. His 2024 tackle total includes 3.0 sack, plus two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

