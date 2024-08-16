Fantasy Football
2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Jordan Mazzara 
Published on August 16, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Seattle Seahawks

Mike MacDonald is Seattle's first new head coach since 2009, and the rebranded Seahawks are hoping to take the next step with him and OC Ryan Grubb at the helm. Grubb's fresh philosophy and the team's offensive talent could overcome turnover on an offensive line that lost three starters during free agency. Although the fate of this offense ultimately falls in the hands of QB Geno Smith, second-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's development could raise its ceiling significantly.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Mike Macdonald (Year 1)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb (Year 1) – Spread offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 10

Full 2024 Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart

Full 2023 Seattle Seahawks Stats

Stats to Know for the Seattle Seahawks

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -38 (22nd)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (7th)
  • 2023 PROE: +0.2% (9th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 28th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays995 (32nd)1,147 (32nd)
Points364 (17th)402 (25th)
Turnovers17 (5th)19 (22nd)
Yards5,490 (21st)6,313 (30th)
Rush Yards1,580 (28th)2,352 (31st)
Pass Yards3,910 (14th)3,961 (21st)
Drives178 (T-28th)183 (T-9th)
Yards per Drive30.8 (12th)34.4 (29th)
Points per Drive1.93 (12th)2.20 (29th)

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsSam HowellNoneLaviska ShenaultPharaoh Brown
 PJ Walker   
     
Veteran DeparturesDrew LockDeeJay DallasNoneColby Parkinson
    Will Dissly

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsJohnathan HankinsJerome BakerRayshawn Jenkins
  Tyrel DodsonK'Von Wallace
    
Veteran DeparturesMario EdwardsBobby WagnerQuandre Diggs
  Jordyn BrooksJamal Adams
  Devin Bush 

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
116Byron MurphyDT
381Christian HaynesG
4118Tyrice KnightLB
4121AJ BarnerTE
5136Nehemiah PritchettCB
6179Sataoa LaumeaG
6192D.J. JamesCB
6207Michael JerrellT

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Top Fantasy Story

After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023 while scoring 21.4 points per game (17th in the NFL), the Seahawks didn't make any material additions to their skill positions despite letting TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson walk in free agency. Furthermore, their offensive line, which struggled in 2023, is likely aiming for mediocrity this year after the team failed to re-sign all three starting interior linemen and didn't bring in any noteworthy talent.

Still, the Seahawks are hoping new OC Ryan Grubb can expedite the improvement following a remarkable college run that saw Washington lead the nation in passing yards per game and finish second in total offense in 2022. Grubb will be equipped with a potentially elite set of receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and his backfield packs a one-two punch with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Smith-Njigba has the tools and resume to take a massive leap this season and make Lockett an overqualified WR3, especially if Grubb utilizes more three-wideout sets.

Meanwhile, QB Geno Smith proved that his 2022 resurgence wasn't a fluke and he can properly feed multiple receivers, finishing with 241 passing yards per game (11th). Grubb's pass-friendly offense leveraged with fresh concepts and roles is exactly what this offense deserves as it aims to reach its full potential in a crowded NFC West.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Perhaps we're stretching the definition of sleeper here, but Smith-Njigba's ceiling in Ryan Grubb's offense can't be overstated. Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games as a 19-year-old and was the first receiver off the board in 2023. While his 63-628-4 line as a rookie was underwhelming, one must remember he underwent wrist surgery less than a month before Week 1. The No. 2 receiver job is in reach with only an aging Tyler Lockett in the way.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Noah Fant

The 2019 first-round pick entered the league with unique upside, as evidenced by a 4.50 40-yard dash at 249 pounds, but his explosiveness on the field has been inconsistent while he failed to top 486 yards in a season through two campaigns with the Seahawks. However, more targets could be on the way after Grubb praised Fant and said he wouldn't be required to block as much this year while affectionately referring to backup TE Pharaoh Brown as "the other guy."

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Team Futures

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Player Futures

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Denver Broncos4:05 PM
2Sep 15at New England Patriots1:00 PM
3Sep 22Miami Dolphins4:05 PM
4Sep 30at Detroit Lions8:15 PM
5Oct 6New York Giants4:25 PM
6Oct 10San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM
7Oct 20at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
8Oct 27Buffalo Bills4:05 PM
9Nov 3Los Angeles Rams4:25 PM
10Bye  
11Nov 17at San Francisco 49ers4:05 PM
12Nov 24Arizona Cardinals4:25 PM
13Dec 1at New York Jets1:00 PM
14Dec 8at Arizona Cardinals4:05 PM
15Dec 15Green Bay Packers8:20 PM
16Dec 22Minnesota Vikings4:05 PM
17Dec 26at Chicago Bears8:15 PM
18TBDat Los Angeles RamsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jordan Mazzara
Jordan Mazzara
Jordan has produced NFL and NHL content for RotoWire since 2017. He's the beat writer for the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Seahawks.
