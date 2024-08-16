2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Seattle Seahawks

Mike MacDonald is Seattle's first new head coach since 2009, and the rebranded Seahawks are hoping to take the next step with him and OC Ryan Grubb at the helm. Grubb's fresh philosophy and the team's offensive talent could overcome turnover on an offensive line that lost three starters during free agency. Although the fate of this offense ultimately falls in the hands of QB Geno Smith, second-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's development could raise its ceiling significantly.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald (Year 1)

Mike Macdonald (Year 1) Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb (Year 1) – Spread offense

Ryan Grubb (Year 1) – Spread offense Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Aden Durde (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 10

Stats to Know for the Seattle Seahawks

2023 Record: 9-8

9-8 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)

.512 (T-12th) 2023 Point Differential: -38 (22nd)

-38 (22nd) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (7th)

64% (7th) 2023 PROE: +0.2% (9th)

+0.2% (9th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 28th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 995 (32nd) 1,147 (32nd) Points 364 (17th) 402 (25th) Turnovers 17 (5th) 19 (22nd) Yards 5,490 (21st) 6,313 (30th) Rush Yards 1,580 (28th) 2,352 (31st) Pass Yards 3,910 (14th) 3,961 (21st) Drives 178 (T-28th) 183 (T-9th) Yards per Drive 30.8 (12th) 34.4 (29th) Points per Drive 1.93 (12th) 2.20 (29th)

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Top Fantasy Story

After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023 while scoring 21.4 points per game (17th in the NFL), the Seahawks didn't make any material additions to their skill positions despite letting TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson walk in free agency. Furthermore, their offensive line, which struggled in 2023, is likely aiming for mediocrity this year after the team failed to re-sign all three starting interior linemen and didn't bring in any noteworthy talent.

Still, the Seahawks are hoping new OC Ryan Grubb can expedite the improvement following a remarkable college run that saw Washington lead the nation in passing yards per game and finish second in total offense in 2022. Grubb will be equipped with a potentially elite set of receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and his backfield packs a one-two punch with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Smith-Njigba has the tools and resume to take a massive leap this season and make Lockett an overqualified WR3, especially if Grubb utilizes more three-wideout sets.

Meanwhile, QB Geno Smith proved that his 2022 resurgence wasn't a fluke and he can properly feed multiple receivers, finishing with 241 passing yards per game (11th). Grubb's pass-friendly offense leveraged with fresh concepts and roles is exactly what this offense deserves as it aims to reach its full potential in a crowded NFC West.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Perhaps we're stretching the definition of sleeper here, but Smith-Njigba's ceiling in Ryan Grubb's offense can't be overstated. Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games as a 19-year-old and was the first receiver off the board in 2023. While his 63-628-4 line as a rookie was underwhelming, one must remember he underwent wrist surgery less than a month before Week 1. The No. 2 receiver job is in reach with only an aging Tyler Lockett in the way.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Noah Fant

The 2019 first-round pick entered the league with unique upside, as evidenced by a 4.50 40-yard dash at 249 pounds, but his explosiveness on the field has been inconsistent while he failed to top 486 yards in a season through two campaigns with the Seahawks. However, more targets could be on the way after Grubb praised Fant and said he wouldn't be required to block as much this year while affectionately referring to backup TE Pharaoh Brown as "the other guy."

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Team Futures

Seahawks Super Bowl 59 odds: 70-1 (T-21st) via BetRivers Sportsbook

(T-21st) Mike Macdonald 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 16-1 (8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(8th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 (T-22nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Player Futures

