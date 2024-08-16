2024 Seattle Seahawks Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Seattle Seahawks
Mike MacDonald is Seattle's first new head coach since 2009, and the rebranded Seahawks are hoping to take the next step with him and OC Ryan Grubb at the helm. Grubb's fresh philosophy and the team's offensive talent could overcome turnover on an offensive line that lost three starters during free agency. Although the fate of this offense ultimately falls in the hands of QB Geno Smith, second-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's development could raise its ceiling significantly.
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Mike Macdonald (Year 1)
- Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb (Year 1) – Spread offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 10
Full 2024 Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart
Full 2023 Seattle Seahawks Stats
Stats to Know for the Seattle Seahawks
- 2023 Record: 9-8
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)
- 2023 Point Differential: -38 (22nd)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (7th)
- 2023 PROE: +0.2% (9th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 28th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|995 (32nd)
|1,147 (32nd)
|Points
|364 (17th)
|402 (25th)
|Turnovers
|17 (5th)
|19 (22nd)
|Yards
|5,490 (21st)
|6,313 (30th)
|Rush Yards
|1,580 (28th)
|2,352 (31st)
|Pass Yards
|3,910 (14th)
|3,961 (21st)
|Drives
|178 (T-28th)
|183 (T-9th)
|Yards per Drive
|30.8 (12th)
|34.4 (29th)
|Points per Drive
|1.93 (12th)
|2.20 (29th)
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Sam Howell
|None
|Laviska Shenault
|Pharaoh Brown
|PJ Walker
|Veteran Departures
|Drew Lock
|DeeJay Dallas
|None
|Colby Parkinson
|Will Dissly
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Johnathan Hankins
|Jerome Baker
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Tyrel Dodson
|K'Von Wallace
|Veteran Departures
|Mario Edwards
|Bobby Wagner
|Quandre Diggs
|Jordyn Brooks
|Jamal Adams
|Devin Bush
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|16
|Byron Murphy
|DT
|3
|81
|Christian Haynes
|G
|4
|118
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|4
|121
|AJ Barner
|TE
|5
|136
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|6
|179
|Sataoa Laumea
|G
|6
|192
|D.J. James
|CB
|6
|207
|Michael Jerrell
|T
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Top Fantasy Story
After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023 while scoring 21.4 points per game (17th in the NFL), the Seahawks didn't make any material additions to their skill positions despite letting TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson walk in free agency. Furthermore, their offensive line, which struggled in 2023, is likely aiming for mediocrity this year after the team failed to re-sign all three starting interior linemen and didn't bring in any noteworthy talent.
Still, the Seahawks are hoping new OC Ryan Grubb can expedite the improvement following a remarkable college run that saw Washington lead the nation in passing yards per game and finish second in total offense in 2022. Grubb will be equipped with a potentially elite set of receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and his backfield packs a one-two punch with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Smith-Njigba has the tools and resume to take a massive leap this season and make Lockett an overqualified WR3, especially if Grubb utilizes more three-wideout sets.
Meanwhile, QB Geno Smith proved that his 2022 resurgence wasn't a fluke and he can properly feed multiple receivers, finishing with 241 passing yards per game (11th). Grubb's pass-friendly offense leveraged with fresh concepts and roles is exactly what this offense deserves as it aims to reach its full potential in a crowded NFC West.
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Perhaps we're stretching the definition of sleeper here, but Smith-Njigba's ceiling in Ryan Grubb's offense can't be overstated. Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games as a 19-year-old and was the first receiver off the board in 2023. While his 63-628-4 line as a rookie was underwhelming, one must remember he underwent wrist surgery less than a month before Week 1. The No. 2 receiver job is in reach with only an aging Tyler Lockett in the way.
😴 Super Sleeper: TE Noah Fant
The 2019 first-round pick entered the league with unique upside, as evidenced by a 4.50 40-yard dash at 249 pounds, but his explosiveness on the field has been inconsistent while he failed to top 486 yards in a season through two campaigns with the Seahawks. However, more targets could be on the way after Grubb praised Fant and said he wouldn't be required to block as much this year while affectionately referring to backup TE Pharaoh Brown as "the other guy."
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Team Futures
- Seahawks Super Bowl 59 odds: 70-1 (T-21st) via BetRivers Sportsbook
- Mike Macdonald 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 16-1 (8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 (T-22nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Player Futures
- Byron Murphy 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: 15-1 (6th) via BetRivers Sportsbook
- Geno Smith 2024 Over/Under Passing TDs: 20.5 (T-19th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- DK Metcalf 2024 Over/Under Receiving Yards: 950.5 (T-18th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Seattle Seahawks 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|Miami Dolphins
|4:05 PM
|4
|Sep 30
|at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|New York Giants
|4:25 PM
|6
|Oct 10
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|Buffalo Bills
|4:05 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|10
|Bye
|11
|Nov 17
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM
|12
|Nov 24
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|13
|Dec 1
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|Minnesota Vikings
|4:05 PM
|17
|Dec 26
|at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM
|18
|TBD
|at Los Angeles Rams
|TBD