Michael Carter News: Shifts back to practice squad

Carter reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Carter was the beneficiary of No. 1 RB James Conner lasting just 12 offensive snaps before seemingly aggravating a knee injury that capped his practice reps during Week 17 prep. The former stepped in for Conner and parlayed 57 (of 79) snaps into 15 touches for 81 yards from scrimmage, including 70 yards on the ground (a 5.4 average). Meanwhile, fellow reserve back DeeJay Dallas (11 snaps) had just one catch and no carries for a second straight contest. With the status of both Conner and rookie third-rounder Trey Benson (inactive the last two games due to an ankle injury) up in the air for a Week 18 matchup with the 49ers, Carter could be Arizona's lead runner in the regular-season finale.