FanDuel NFL: Week 18 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. Week 18 also brings our last full slate of games for DFS. Let's take advantage by highlighting some of the top players to consider on FanDuel.

Value Options

Michael Carter, ARI vs. SF ($5,800)

The Cardinals will close out the season thin at running back. James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) are out, paving the way for Carter to see plenty of snaps. Benson was out last week and Conner left early with his injury, which resulted in Carter receiving 13 carries that he turned into 70 yards. It's also worth noting that Carter has seven receptions for 41 yards the last two games.

Blake Corum, LAR vs. SEA ($5,500)

The Rams are going to rest many of their starters this week, including Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams. Coach Sean McVay has already said that he is looking forward to seeing what Corum can do with a heavy workload. The Seahawks have allowed the sixth-most yards per carry to running backs in the league, so if Corum can approach 15 rushing attempts in this matchup, he could provide significant value.

Other Value Options

QB Geno Smith, SEA at LAR ($7,200)

QB Michael Penix Jr., ATL vs. CAR ($6,900)

RB Ty Johnson, BUF at NE ($5,900)

RB Kenneth Gainwell, PHI vs. NYG ($5,600)

RB Raheem Blackshear, CAR at ATL ($5,100)

WR Jameson Williams, DET vs. MIN ($6,500)

WR Adam Thielen, CAR at ATL ($6,400)

WR Darnell Mooney, ATL vs. CAR ($6,200)

TE T.J. Hockenson, MIN at DET ($5,900)

TE Chig Okonkwo, TEN vs. HOU ($5,400)

Stacks to Consider

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

This is one of the few games this week that has playoff implications. The winner takes the NFC North and the top seed in the NFC. The Lions average 33.3 points per game, while the Vikings have scored 26.4 points per game. As good as the Vikings have been, they have given up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league. That leaves the duo of Jared Goff ($7,900) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,000) with tremendous upside. Goff has been at the top of his game lately, recording at least three touchdown passes in each of his last four games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers need only to dispatch the Saints to win the NFC South. The Saints have lost three consecutive games and are just 2-5 on the road this season, so the Buccaneers should be able to win with ease. The Saints have allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league, making Baker Mayfield ($8,400) a great option. The player on the Buccaneers to stack him with is Mike Evans ($8,900), who needs 85 more yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight season.

Other Stacks to Consider

Vikings – Sam Darnold ($8,100) + Justin Jefferson ($9,500)

Falcons – Michael Penix Jr. ($6,900) + Drake London ($7,000)

Panthers – Bryce Young ($6,900) + Adam Thielen ($6,400)

High-Price Heroes

Bucky Irving, TB vs. NO ($7,900)

The Saints aren't just having problems stopping teams through the air. They have also given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs. When Irving played the Saints in Week 6, he had 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 24 yards. Irving has recorded at least 100 rushing yards in three of his last five games and should at least threaten to reach that threshold again.

Justin Jefferson, MIN at DET ($9,500)

With teams often needing to throw a lot against them to keep up with their offense, the Lions have allowed the most receiving yards and the second-most receptions to wide receivers in the league. Jefferson enters this matchup with at least seven receptions in each of his last five games. He also caught five touchdowns over those five games. With plenty of targets coming his way, Jefferson should have a high floor.

The Smash Spot

Bijan Robinson, ATL vs. CAR ($9,200)

The Falcons have leaned heavily on Robinson over the second half of the season. He enters Week 18 with at least 17 carries in seven of his last eight games. He even had five games with at least 20 carries. Another impressive stat is that he has received 25 carries inside the red zone the last five games. That helped him score six touchdowns. The Panthers have given up 19 touchdowns to running backs this season and have allowed 5.12 yards per carry to the position. The Falcons are still fighting to make the playoffs, so with a hefty workload likely coming Robinson's way, he is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

