Michael Jackson News: Returning to Carolina

Jackson agreed to a two-year, $14.5-million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It's a big payday for the 2019 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, who has played on five teams since getting drafted and on one-year deals for the last three seasons. In 2024, Jackson earned a starting job with the Panthers and never gave it up, recording career highs in defensive snaps (1,140), tackles (76), pass breakups (17) and interceptions (two).