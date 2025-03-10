Michael Jackson News: Returning to Carolina
Jackson agreed to a two-year, $14.5-million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
It's a big payday for the 2019 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, who has played on five teams since getting drafted and on one-year deals for the last three seasons. In 2024, Jackson earned a starting job with the Panthers and never gave it up, recording career highs in defensive snaps (1,140), tackles (76), pass breakups (17) and interceptions (two).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now