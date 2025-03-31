Mike Hall Injury: Had offseason knee surgery

Browns GM Andrew Berry said Monday that Hall did require offseason knee surgery, and Hall is expected to miss the offseason workout program, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Hall was suffered a neck stinger last August and was then involved in a domestic violence issues that led to a five-game suspension. He then missed time with a knee issue, and Hall went on to play in just eight games as a rookie. He finished the year with 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks. Hall should be ready to go for the start of training camp later this summer.