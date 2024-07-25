Fantasy Football
2024 Cleveland Browns Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
John Clemeno 
Published on July 25, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Cleveland Browns

Two seasons into the Deshaun Watson era and the Browns are still waiting to see the version of the QB they signed to a five-year deal. A suspension followed by injuries made Watson irrelevant in 2022 and 2023. That Cleveland made the playoffs last season is a testament to the organization's ability to build a complete team and brings hope to BelieveLand for 2024. To that end, another weapon – WR Jerry Jeudy – was acquired, but the offense needs Watson to be available for more than six games.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (Year 5)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey (Year 1) – West Coast / zone run
  • Defensive Coordinator: Jim Schwartz (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 10

Full 2024 Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

Full 2023 Cleveland Browns Stats

Stats to Know for the Cleveland Browns

  • 2023 Record: 11-6
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .536 (5th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +34 (9th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (24th)
  • 2023 PROE: -3.7% (23rd)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 22nd
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,187 (1st)1,004 (1st)
Points396 (10th)362 (T-13th)
Turnovers37 (32nd)28 (T-5th)
Yards5,710 (16th)4,593 (1st)
Rush Yards2,017 (12th)1,793 (11th)
Pass Yards3,693 (19th)2,800 (1st)
Drives222 (1st)222 (32nd)
Yards per Drive25.6 (28th)20.7 (1st)
Points per Drive1.69 (23rd)1.43 (2nd)

Cleveland Browns 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsJameis WinstonD'Onta ForemanJerry JeudyGiovanni Ricci
 Tyler HuntleyNyheim Hines  
     
Veteran DeparturesJoe FlaccoKareem HuntMarquise GoodwinHarrison Bryant
 PJ Walker   

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsQuinton JeffersonDevin BushNone
    
Veteran DeparturesJordan ElliottJordan HicksMike Ford
  Sione TakitakiDuron Harmon
  Anthony Walker 
  Jacob Phillips 

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
254Michael HallDT
385Zak ZinterG
5156Jamari ThrashWR
6206Nathaniel WatsonLB
7227Myles HardenCB
7243Jowon BriggsDT

Cleveland Browns 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The most obvious statement is that it all starts with Deshaun Watson's performance. Can he display the form and results that he did in Houston, which led the Browns to believe Watson was the missing piece, and can he stay healthy? None of that happened in his first two seasons with the team. However, whether Watson is fully healthy or limited to a partial season, Cleveland needs to be healthy in the backfield.

This version of the Browns was built on the strength of the offensive line and an elite ground attack. Nick Chubb, the biggest component of that attack, is rehabbing from two surgeries to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. He missed OTAs and opened training camp on the active/PUP list, which will keep him off the practice field and out of preseason games as long as he's on the list. The Browns contend he'll return to play this season, but until that happens, can they get by?

Cleveland's ground game suffered a setback without Chubb, dropping from sixth in rushing yards per game in 2022 (146.5) to 12th last year (118.6), but the club learned that Jerome Ford was a capable fill-in. Depth pieces were added as well: Nyheim Hines, who also is coming back from knee surgery, and D'Onta Foreman. An offense with Chubb and Watson healthy is paramount to the team reaching its offensive ceiling.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman was on an upswing late in 2023 after the rookie was a bit player over the first half. His role increased after the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Tillman averaged five targets per game over the final seven contests. The addition of Jerry Jeudy adds a competitor at the top of the WR depth chart next to Amari Cooper, but Tillman could surpass Elijah Moore, who never materialized into the diverse threat the Browns thought he would be.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Pierre Strong

Cleveland's running back room is a bag of question marks. There are injuries – Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are both coming back from knee injuries. And the 28-year-old D'Onta Foreman was brought in as insurance on a contract that won't cost much if the Browns opt to release him. It's presumed Chubb may not be ready for Week 1, which leaves Jerome Ford as the presumptive starter. After that, Strong has the most experience in the offense and should earn a roster spot thanks to strong special teams play.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Team Futures

Cleveland Browns 2024 Player Futures

Cleveland Browns 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
2Sep 15at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
3Sep 22New York Giants1:00 PM
4Sep 29at Las Vegas Raiders4:25 PM
5Oct 6at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
6Oct 13at Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PM
7Oct 20Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
8Oct 27Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM
9Nov 3Los Angeles Chargers1:00 PM
10Bye  
11Nov 17at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
12Nov 21Pittsburgh Steelers8:15 PM
13Dec 2at Denver Broncos8:15 PM
14Dec 8at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PM
15Dec 15Kansas City Chiefs1:00 PM
16Dec 19at Cincinnati Bengals8:15 PM
17Dec 29Miami Dolphins8:20 PM
18TBDat Baltimore RavensTBD

