2024 Cleveland Browns Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Cleveland Browns
Two seasons into the Deshaun Watson era and the Browns are still waiting to see the version of the QB they signed to a five-year deal. A suspension followed by injuries made Watson irrelevant in 2022 and 2023. That Cleveland made the playoffs last season is a testament to the organization's ability to build a complete team and brings hope to BelieveLand for 2024. To that end, another weapon – WR Jerry Jeudy – was acquired, but the offense needs Watson to be available for more than six games.
Cleveland Browns 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (Year 5)
- Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey (Year 1) – West Coast / zone run
- Defensive Coordinator: Jim Schwartz (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme
- Bye Week: 10
Full 2024 Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
Full 2023 Cleveland Browns Stats
Stats to Know for the Cleveland Browns
- 2023 Record: 11-6
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .536 (5th)
- 2023 Point Differential: +34 (9th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (24th)
- 2023 PROE: -3.7% (23rd)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 22nd
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,187 (1st)
|1,004 (1st)
|Points
|396 (10th)
|362 (T-13th)
|Turnovers
|37 (32nd)
|28 (T-5th)
|Yards
|5,710 (16th)
|4,593 (1st)
|Rush Yards
|2,017 (12th)
|1,793 (11th)
|Pass Yards
|3,693 (19th)
|2,800 (1st)
|Drives
|222 (1st)
|222 (32nd)
|Yards per Drive
|25.6 (28th)
|20.7 (1st)
|Points per Drive
|1.69 (23rd)
|1.43 (2nd)
Cleveland Browns 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Jameis Winston
|D'Onta Foreman
|Jerry Jeudy
|Giovanni Ricci
|Tyler Huntley
|Nyheim Hines
|Veteran Departures
|Joe Flacco
|Kareem Hunt
|Marquise Goodwin
|Harrison Bryant
|PJ Walker
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Quinton Jefferson
|Devin Bush
|None
|Veteran Departures
|Jordan Elliott
|Jordan Hicks
|Mike Ford
|Sione Takitaki
|Duron Harmon
|Anthony Walker
|Jacob Phillips
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|2
|54
|Michael Hall
|DT
|3
|85
|Zak Zinter
|G
|5
|156
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|6
|206
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|7
|227
|Myles Harden
|CB
|7
|243
|Jowon Briggs
|DT
Cleveland Browns 2024 Top Fantasy Story
The most obvious statement is that it all starts with Deshaun Watson's performance. Can he display the form and results that he did in Houston, which led the Browns to believe Watson was the missing piece, and can he stay healthy? None of that happened in his first two seasons with the team. However, whether Watson is fully healthy or limited to a partial season, Cleveland needs to be healthy in the backfield.
This version of the Browns was built on the strength of the offensive line and an elite ground attack. Nick Chubb, the biggest component of that attack, is rehabbing from two surgeries to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. He missed OTAs and opened training camp on the active/PUP list, which will keep him off the practice field and out of preseason games as long as he's on the list. The Browns contend he'll return to play this season, but until that happens, can they get by?
Cleveland's ground game suffered a setback without Chubb, dropping from sixth in rushing yards per game in 2022 (146.5) to 12th last year (118.6), but the club learned that Jerome Ford was a capable fill-in. Depth pieces were added as well: Nyheim Hines, who also is coming back from knee surgery, and D'Onta Foreman. An offense with Chubb and Watson healthy is paramount to the team reaching its offensive ceiling.
Cleveland Browns 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Cedric Tillman
Tillman was on an upswing late in 2023 after the rookie was a bit player over the first half. His role increased after the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Tillman averaged five targets per game over the final seven contests. The addition of Jerry Jeudy adds a competitor at the top of the WR depth chart next to Amari Cooper, but Tillman could surpass Elijah Moore, who never materialized into the diverse threat the Browns thought he would be.
😴 Super Sleeper: RB Pierre Strong
Cleveland's running back room is a bag of question marks. There are injuries – Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are both coming back from knee injuries. And the 28-year-old D'Onta Foreman was brought in as insurance on a contract that won't cost much if the Browns opt to release him. It's presumed Chubb may not be ready for Week 1, which leaves Jerome Ford as the presumptive starter. After that, Strong has the most experience in the offense and should earn a roster spot thanks to strong special teams play.
Cleveland Browns 2024 Team Futures
- Browns Super Bowl 59 odds: 40-1 (16th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kevin Stefanski 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 70-1 (32nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Cleveland Browns 2024 Player Futures
- Nick Chubb 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: 17-2 (5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Myles Garrett 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: 8-1 (5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Amari Cooper 2024 Over/Under Receiving Yards: 950.5 (T-19th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Cleveland Browns 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|10
|Bye
|11
|Nov 17
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov 21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM
|13
|Dec 2
|at Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 19
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM
|17
|Dec 29
|Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM
|18
|TBD
|at Baltimore Ravens
|TBD