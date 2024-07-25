2024 Cleveland Browns Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Cleveland Browns

Two seasons into the Deshaun Watson era and the Browns are still waiting to see the version of the QB they signed to a five-year deal. A suspension followed by injuries made Watson irrelevant in 2022 and 2023. That Cleveland made the playoffs last season is a testament to the organization's ability to build a complete team and brings hope to BelieveLand for 2024. To that end, another weapon – WR Jerry Jeudy – was acquired, but the offense needs Watson to be available for more than six games.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski (Year 5)

Kevin Stefanski (Year 5) Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey (Year 1) – West Coast / zone run

Ken Dorsey (Year 1) – West Coast / zone run Defensive Coordinator: Jim Schwartz (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

Jim Schwartz (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 10

Stats to Know for the Cleveland Browns

2023 Record: 11-6

11-6 2023 Strength of Schedule: .536 (5th)

.536 (5th) 2023 Point Differential: +34 (9th)

+34 (9th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (24th)

58% (24th) 2023 PROE: -3.7% (23rd)

-3.7% (23rd) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 22nd

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,187 (1st) 1,004 (1st) Points 396 (10th) 362 (T-13th) Turnovers 37 (32nd) 28 (T-5th) Yards 5,710 (16th) 4,593 (1st) Rush Yards 2,017 (12th) 1,793 (11th) Pass Yards 3,693 (19th) 2,800 (1st) Drives 222 (1st) 222 (32nd) Yards per Drive 25.6 (28th) 20.7 (1st) Points per Drive 1.69 (23rd) 1.43 (2nd)

Cleveland Browns 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Cleveland Browns 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The most obvious statement is that it all starts with Deshaun Watson's performance. Can he display the form and results that he did in Houston, which led the Browns to believe Watson was the missing piece, and can he stay healthy? None of that happened in his first two seasons with the team. However, whether Watson is fully healthy or limited to a partial season, Cleveland needs to be healthy in the backfield.

This version of the Browns was built on the strength of the offensive line and an elite ground attack. Nick Chubb, the biggest component of that attack, is rehabbing from two surgeries to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. He missed OTAs and opened training camp on the active/PUP list, which will keep him off the practice field and out of preseason games as long as he's on the list. The Browns contend he'll return to play this season, but until that happens, can they get by?

Cleveland's ground game suffered a setback without Chubb, dropping from sixth in rushing yards per game in 2022 (146.5) to 12th last year (118.6), but the club learned that Jerome Ford was a capable fill-in. Depth pieces were added as well: Nyheim Hines, who also is coming back from knee surgery, and D'Onta Foreman. An offense with Chubb and Watson healthy is paramount to the team reaching its offensive ceiling.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman was on an upswing late in 2023 after the rookie was a bit player over the first half. His role increased after the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Tillman averaged five targets per game over the final seven contests. The addition of Jerry Jeudy adds a competitor at the top of the WR depth chart next to Amari Cooper, but Tillman could surpass Elijah Moore, who never materialized into the diverse threat the Browns thought he would be.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Pierre Strong

Cleveland's running back room is a bag of question marks. There are injuries – Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are both coming back from knee injuries. And the 28-year-old D'Onta Foreman was brought in as insurance on a contract that won't cost much if the Browns opt to release him. It's presumed Chubb may not be ready for Week 1, which leaves Jerome Ford as the presumptive starter. After that, Strong has the most experience in the offense and should earn a roster spot thanks to strong special teams play.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Team Futures

Browns Super Bowl 59 odds: 40-1 (16th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(16th) Kevin Stefanski 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 70-1 (32nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(32nd) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cleveland Browns 2024 Player Futures

