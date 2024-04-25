NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.
Sorry, no time for pick breakdowns but feel free to ask any questions
Four trades projected:
-MIN trades No. 11 and No. 23 to LAC for No. 5
-CIN trades No. 18 and No. 97 to DEN for No. 12
-GB trades No. 25 and No. 58 to LV for No. 13
-SF trades Brandon Aiyuk and No. 63 to JAC for No. 17 and No. 114
FIRST ROUND
- Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC (6-1, 214)
- Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (6-3, 210)
- New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (6-4, 223)
- Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State (6-3, 209)
- Minnesota Vikings (from LAC) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (6-3, 219)
- New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6-0, 200)
- Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)
- Atlanta Falcons – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 212)
- Chicago Bears – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas (6-1, 297)
- New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (6-3, 243)
- Los Angeles Chargers (from MIN via WAS) – J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama (6-6, 343)
- Cincinnati Bengals (from DEN) – Taliese Fuaga, G/OT, Oregon State (6-6, 324)
- Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Troy Fautanu, OT/G, Washington (6-4, 317)
- New Orleans Saints – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 312)
- Indianapolis Colts – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (5-11, 165)
- Seattle Seahawks – Graham Barton, C/G/OT, Duke (6-5, 313)
- San Francisco 49ers (from JAC) – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6-0, 189)
- Denver Broncos (from CIN) – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6-2, 214)
- Los Angeles Rams - Laiatu Latu, DE/OLB, UCLA (6-3, 259)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 304)
- Miami Dolphins – Dallas Turner, DE/OLB, Alabama (6-3, 247)
- Philadelphia Eagles – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (6-1, 173)
- Los Angles Chargers (from CLE via HOU and MIN) - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State (6-3, 299)
- Dallas Cowboys – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (6-8, 340)
- Las Vegas Raiders (from GB) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (6-0, 195)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (6-0, 199)
- Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa (6-1, 203)
- Buffalo Bills – Jared Verse, DE, Florida State (6-4, 254)
- Detroit Lions – Chop Robinson, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-3, 254)
- Baltimore Ravens – Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizon (6-5, 311)
- San Francisco 49ers – Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (6-5, 326)
- Kansas City Chiefs – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6-8, 322)
SECOND ROUND
- Carolina Panthers - Darius Robinson, DT/DE, Missouri (6-5, 285)
- New England Patriots - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (6-8, 331)
- Arizona Cardinals - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (6-0, 186)
- Washington Commanders – Brian Thomas, WR, LSU (6-3, 208)
- Los Angeles Chargers – Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 299)
- Tennessee Titans – Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State (6-4, 233)
- Carolina Panthers (from NYG) – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon (6-3, 328)
- Washington Commanders (from CHI) – Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (6-6, 311)
- Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (5-11, 187)
- Houston Texans (from MIN) – Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (6-4, 292)
- Atlanta Falcons – Adisa Isaac, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-4, 247)
- Las Vegas Raiders – Michael Penix, QB, Washington (6-2, 216)
- New Orleans Saints (from DEN) – Roger Rosengarten, G/OT, Washington (6-5, 307)
- Indianapolis Colts – Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6-4, 245)
- New York Giants (from SEA) – Kiran Amegadjie, OT/G, Yale (6-5, 323)
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (5-11, 183)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (6-2, 205)
- Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) – Cooper Beebe, G/C, Kansas State (6-3, 322)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (6-3, 213)
- Los Angeles Rams – Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU (6-0, 284)
- Philadelphia Eagles – Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (6-4, 294)
- Cleveland Browns – Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois (6-5, 271)
- Miami Dolphins - Brandon Coleman, OT/G, TCU (6-5, 313)
- Dallas Cowboys – Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (6-0, 216)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (6-2, 238)
- Las Vegas Raiders (from GB) - Cole Bishop, S, Utah (6-2, 206)
- Houston Texans – Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (6-0, 186)
- Buffalo Bills - Xavier Legette, WR, Clemson (6-1, 221)
- Detroit Lions – T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-1, 189)
- Baltimore Ravens – Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (6-1, 189)
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Bralen Trice, DE/OLB, Washington (6-4, 245)
- Kansas City Chiefs – Javon Bullard, CB/S, Georgia (5-11, 198)
THIRD ROUND
- Carolina Panthers – Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (6-0, 216)
- Arizona Cardinals - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (6-1, 237)
- Washington Commanders - Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State (6-2, 248)
- New England Patriots - DeVontez Walker, WR, North Carolina (6-2, 193)
- Los Angeles Chargers - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 205)
- New York Giants - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (5-11, 210)
- Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois (6-5, 315)
- New York Jets - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State (6-2, 211)
- Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (6-3, 313)
- Atlanta Falcons - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (6-3, 283)
- Chicago Bears - Caedan Wallace, OT/G, Penn State (6-5, 314)
- Denver Broncos - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (5-11, 185)
- Las Vegas Raiders - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (6-2, 176)
- Washington Commanders (from SEA) - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke (6-2, 302)
- Atlanta Falcons (from JAC) - D.J. James, CB, Auburn (6-0, 175)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College (6-2, 185)
- Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN) - Maason Smith, DT, LSU (6-5, 306)
- Indianapolis Colts - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6-2, 230)
- Los Angeles Rams - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, CB/S, Texas Tech (5-10, 197)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Tanor Bortolini, C/G, Wisconsin (6-4, 303)
- Cleveland Browns - Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech (6-6, 278)
- Houston Texans - Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (6-0, 221)
- Dallas Cowboys - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia (6-4, 298)
- Green Bay Packers - Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington (6-1, 236)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (5-8, 168)
- Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC (5-9, 220)
- Green Bay Packers (from BUF) - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (6-0, 186)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET) - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (5-11, 221)
- Baltimore Ravens - Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6-0, 190)
- San Francisco 49ers - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5-11, 215)
- Kansas City Chiefs - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (5-11, 179)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (comp) - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (6-1, 235)
- Cincinnati Bengals (comp) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (6-4, 250)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) - Christian Jones, OT, Texas (6-5, 305)
- Los Angeles Rams (comp) - KT Leveston, G/OT, Kansas State (6-4, 326)
- Washington Commanders (comp) - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 247)