NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock

Written by 
Mario Puig 
Updated on April 25, 2024 10:32AM EST

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

Sorry, no time for pick breakdowns but feel free to ask any questions

Four trades projected:

-MIN trades No. 11 and No. 23 to LAC for No. 5
-CIN trades No. 18 and No. 97 to DEN for No. 12
-GB trades No. 25 and No. 58 to LV for No. 13
-SF trades Brandon Aiyuk and No. 63 to JAC for No. 17 and No. 114

FIRST ROUND

  1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC (6-1, 214)
  2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (6-3, 210)
  3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (6-4, 223)
  4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State (6-3, 209)
  5. Minnesota Vikings (from LAC) - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (6-3, 219)
  6. New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6-0, 200)
  7. Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)
  8. Atlanta Falcons – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 212) 
  9. Chicago Bears – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas (6-1, 297)
  10. New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (6-3, 243)
  11. Los Angeles Chargers (from MIN via WAS) – J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama (6-6, 343)
  12. Cincinnati Bengals (from DEN) – Taliese Fuaga, G/OT, Oregon State (6-6, 324) 
  13. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Troy Fautanu, OT/G, Washington (6-4, 317)
  14. New Orleans Saints – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 312)
  15. Indianapolis Colts – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (5-11, 165)
  16. Seattle Seahawks – Graham Barton, C/G/OT, Duke (6-5, 313)
  17. San Francisco 49ers (from JAC) – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6-0, 189)
  18. Denver Broncos (from CIN) – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6-2, 214)
  19. Los Angeles Rams - Laiatu Latu, DE/OLB, UCLA (6-3, 259)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 304)
  21. Miami Dolphins – Dallas Turner, DE/OLB, Alabama (6-3, 247)
  22. Philadelphia Eagles – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (6-1, 173)
  23. Los Angles Chargers (from CLE via HOU and MIN) - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State (6-3, 299) 
  24. Dallas Cowboys – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (6-8, 340)
  25. Las Vegas Raiders (from GB) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (6-0, 195)
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (6-0, 199)
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa (6-1, 203)
  28. Buffalo Bills – Jared Verse, DE, Florida State (6-4, 254)
  29. Detroit Lions – Chop Robinson, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-3, 254)
  30. Baltimore Ravens – Jordan Morgan, OT/G, Arizon (6-5, 311)
  31. San Francisco 49ers – Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (6-5, 326)
  32. Kansas City Chiefs – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6-8, 322)

    SECOND ROUND
     

  33. Carolina Panthers - Darius Robinson, DT/DE, Missouri (6-5, 285)
  34. New England Patriots - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (6-8, 331)
  35. Arizona Cardinals - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (6-0, 186)
  36. Washington Commanders – Brian Thomas, WR, LSU (6-3, 208) 
  37. Los Angeles Chargers – Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 299)
  38. Tennessee Titans – Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State (6-4, 233)
  39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG) – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon (6-3, 328)
  40. Washington Commanders (from CHI) – Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (6-6, 311)
  41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (5-11, 187)
  42. Houston Texans (from MIN) – Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (6-4, 292)
  43. Atlanta Falcons – Adisa Isaac, DE/OLB, Penn State (6-4, 247)
  44. Las Vegas Raiders – Michael Penix, QB, Washington (6-2, 216)
  45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN) – Roger Rosengarten, G/OT, Washington (6-5, 307)
  46. Indianapolis Colts – Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6-4, 245)
  47. New York Giants (from SEA) – Kiran Amegadjie, OT/G, Yale (6-5, 323)
  48. Jacksonville Jaguars – Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (5-11, 183)
  49. Cincinnati Bengals - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (6-2, 205)
  50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) – Cooper Beebe, G/C, Kansas State (6-3, 322)
  51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (6-3, 213)
  52. Los Angeles Rams – Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU (6-0, 284)
  53. Philadelphia Eagles – Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (6-4, 294)
  54. Cleveland Browns – Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois (6-5, 271)
  55. Miami Dolphins - Brandon Coleman, OT/G, TCU (6-5, 313)
  56. Dallas Cowboys – Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (6-0, 216)
  57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (6-2, 238)
  58. Las Vegas Raiders (from GB) - Cole Bishop, S, Utah (6-2, 206)
  59. Houston Texans – Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (6-0, 186)
  60. Buffalo Bills - Xavier Legette, WR, Clemson (6-1, 221)
  61. Detroit Lions – T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-1, 189)
  62. Baltimore Ravens – Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (6-1, 189)
  63. Jacksonville Jaguars – Bralen Trice, DE/OLB, Washington (6-4, 245)
  64. Kansas City Chiefs – Javon Bullard, CB/S, Georgia (5-11, 198)

    THIRD ROUND
     

  65. Carolina Panthers – Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (6-0, 216)
  66. Arizona Cardinals - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (6-1, 237)
  67. Washington Commanders - Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State (6-2, 248)
  68. New England Patriots - DeVontez Walker, WR, North Carolina (6-2, 193)
  69. Los Angeles Chargers - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 205)
  70. New York Giants - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (5-11, 210)
  71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) - Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois (6-5, 315)
  72. New York Jets - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State (6-2, 211)
  73. Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (6-3, 313)
  74. Atlanta Falcons - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (6-3, 283)
  75. Chicago Bears - Caedan Wallace, OT/G, Penn State (6-5, 314)
  76. Denver Broncos - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (5-11, 185)
  77. Las Vegas Raiders - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (6-2, 176)
  78. Washington Commanders (from SEA) - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke (6-2, 302)
  79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAC) - D.J. James, CB, Auburn (6-0, 175)
  80. Cincinnati Bengals - Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College (6-2, 185)
  81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN) - Maason Smith, DT, LSU (6-5, 306)
  82. Indianapolis Colts - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6-2, 230)
  83. Los Angeles Rams - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, CB/S, Texas Tech (5-10, 197)
  84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tanor Bortolini, C/G, Wisconsin (6-4, 303)
  85. Cleveland Browns - Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech (6-6, 278)
  86. Houston Texans - Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (6-0, 221)
  87. Dallas Cowboys - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia (6-4, 298)
  88. Green Bay Packers - Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington (6-1, 236)
  89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (5-8, 168)
  90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC (5-9, 220)
  91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF) - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (6-0, 186)
  92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET) - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (5-11, 221)
  93. Baltimore Ravens - Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6-0, 190)
  94. San Francisco 49ers - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5-11, 215)
  95. Kansas City Chiefs - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (5-11, 179)
  96. Jacksonville Jaguars (comp) - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (6-1, 235)
  97. Cincinnati Bengals (comp) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (6-4, 250)
  98. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) - Christian Jones, OT, Texas (6-5, 305)
  99. Los Angeles Rams (comp) - KT Leveston, G/OT, Kansas State (6-4, 326)
  100. Washington Commanders (comp) - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 247)

