M.J. Stewart headshot

M.J. Stewart News: Staying in Houston another year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:08am

The Texans will sign Stewart to a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stewart played in 15 games for the Texans in 2024, and although he didn't see the field much on defense, he was a major special teams contributor. After Houston already lost fellow safety Eric Murray to Jacksonville in free agency, that was enough to earn Stewart another deal for the upcoming season. He projects to contribute primarily on special teams again in 2025.

M.J. Stewart
Houston Texans
