Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 9

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Titans (16) at Steelers (20)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 29%
68 Plays — 43 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 22-of-39 for 262 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|60%
|21
|49%
|6
|-2.8
|4-4-0
|5-18-0
|13.5%
|0.6%
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|49%
|10
|23%
|4
|-10.6
|3-27-0
|17-75-1
|9.4%
|-3.4%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|74%
|33
|77%
|4
|33.7
|3-28-0
|15.7%
|11.7%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|53%
|5
|12%
|0
|0
|0.9%
|0.6%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|7%
|2
|5%
|1
|19.7
|0-0-0
|2.2%
|2.5%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|68%
|36
|84%
|11
|143.9
|4-60-0
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Titans (16) at Steelers (20)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 29%
68 Plays — 43 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 22-of-39 for 262 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|60%
|21
|49%
|6
|-2.8
|4-4-0
|5-18-0
|13.5%
|0.6%
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|49%
|10
|23%
|4
|-10.6
|3-27-0
|17-75-1
|9.4%
|-3.4%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|74%
|33
|77%
|4
|33.7
|3-28-0
|15.7%
|11.7%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|53%
|5
|12%
|0
|0
|0.9%
|0.6%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|7%
|2
|5%
|1
|19.7
|0-0-0
|2.2%
|2.5%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|68%
|36
|84%
|11
|143.9
|4-60-0
|1-5-0
|28.3%
|41.4%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|56%
|19
|44%
|1
|21.1
|1-23-0
|11.7%
|13.4%
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|50%
|24
|56%
|3
|59.1
|2-23-0
|1-5-0
|8.1%
|15.6%
|WR
|Chris Moore
|43%
|15
|35%
|2
|42.1
|1-29-0
|4.9%
|10.7%
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|31%
|20
|47%
|5
|68.7
|4-68-0
|4.9%
|5.1%
- WR Treylon Burks played 59% of snaps before the fourth quarter. He left in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion.
- Kyle Phillips played only 19% of snaps before the fourth quarter, then 52% in the fourth. He did most of his damage before the Burks injury, however, catching three passes for 53 yards on 10 snaps. Phillips then added two catches for 15 yards in the final frame.
- TE Chigoziem Okonkwo took nearly three-fourths of the snaps but didn't see a target until the final drive (at which point he saw four, including on three straight plays).
- WR DeAndre Hopkins has 17 of the 62 targets (27%) from QB Will Levis, with RB Tyjae Spears getting the second most (10) and Okonkwo the third most (nine).
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 7%
60 Plays — 30 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 19-of-30 for 160 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Najee Harris
|60%
|15
|50%
|4
|-8.7
|2-7-0
|16-69-1
|8.4%
|1.1%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|42%
|10
|33%
|3
|-11.7
|3-25-0
|11-88-0
|13.9%
|-2.8%
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|60%
|20
|67%
|3
|3.9
|2-16-0
|8.8%
|7.4%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|47%
|6
|20%
|1
|0.9
|1-7-0
|1.6%
|0.2%
|WR
|George Pickens
|88%
|28
|93%
|5
|22.0
|2--1-0
|23.1%
|39.9%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|87%
|29
|97%
|9
|66.9
|7-90-1
|13.9%
|20.9%
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|73%
|23
|77%
|2
|18.0
|1-10-0
|12.0%
|12.0%
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|27%
|6
|20%
|1
|33.8
|0-0-0
|2-10-0
|10.0%
|15.9%
|WR
|Miles Boykin
|10%
|2
|7%
|1
|5.4
|1-6-0
|1.2%
|0.8%
- RB Jaylen Warren took a season-high 11 carries for a career-high 88 rushing yards, though his snap share (40%) was right in the usual range and Najee Harris still led the team in carries.
- TE Connor Heyward played 61% of snaps, down from 79% over the previous two weeks.
- WR Diontae Johnson has 29 targets in his three games since returning from a hamstring injury, accounting for 32% of the team total.
- WR George Pickens has seen 18, which equates to 20% share, while no other Steeler is above 13% (RB Najee Harris & TE Connor Heyward).
- Pickens also has been far less efficient since DJ's return, catching only eight of those 18 targets for 128 yards and a TD. It's not that big of a sample, of course, and 20% target share isn't so bad. But George doesn't wanna hear it. He apparently "unfollowed" a bunch of teammates on Instagram, posted "Free Me" and deleted a bunch of pictures in Steelers gear. I'm a millennial, and from what I gather this is fairly normal zoomer behavior in response to minor/medium frustrations. Guy might just need a quick lesson in variance.
- WR George Pickens has seen 18, which equates to 20% share, while no other Steeler is above 13% (RB Najee Harris & TE Connor Heyward).
Stock ⬆️: WR Diontae Johnson
Stock ⬇️: WR Treylon Burks / TE Connor Heyward
Titans Injuries 🚑: WR Treylon Burks (head) / RT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) / CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb)
Steelers Injury 🚑: DT Montravius Adams (ankle)
Dolphins (14) at Chiefs (21)
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 43%
58 Plays — 37 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 21-of-34 for 193 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|52%
|12
|32%
|1
|1.3
|0-0-0
|12-85-1
|7.9%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|31%
|13
|35%
|3
|2.1
|2-8-0
|3-4-0
|6.6%
|0.6%
|RB
|Jeff Wilson
|19%
|8
|22%
|4
|10.3
|3-32-0
|2-6-0
|2.3%
|0.5%
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|41%
|9
|24%
|1
|1.2
|1-1-0
|2.0%
|1.1%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|86%
|23
|62%
|3
|3.8
|3-17-0
|7.3%
|5.5%
|TE
|Julian Hill
|10%
|4
|11%
|0
|0
|1.0%
|0.5%
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|90%
|33
|89%
|10
|72.0
|8-62-0
|1-3-0
|32.1%
|44.4%
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|64%
|28
|76%
|5
|95.0
|1-31-1
|5.0%
|8.7%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|55%
|20
|54%
|6
|88.9
|3-42-0
|1-12-0
|19.5%
|24.2%
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|29%
|14
|38%
|0
|0
|8.3%
|8.5%
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|22%
|6
|16%
|0
|0
|0.7%
|0.7%
- RB Raheem Mostert did nothing for most of the game, then had a 13-yard TD run late in the third quarter and runs of 5, 8, 25 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter.
- He enters the Week 10 bye with only 34 carries and one catch (four targets) over his last three games. The yardage has dried up, and the TDs may too once De'Von Achane returns from a knee injury
- Achane is on IR but eligible to play after the bye.
- He enters the Week 10 bye with only 34 carries and one catch (four targets) over his last three games. The yardage has dried up, and the TDs may too once De'Von Achane returns from a knee injury
- WR Jaylen Waddle missed part of the first half with a knee injury, which allowed Cedrick Wilson to play a season-high 64 percent of snaps.
- WR Tyreek Hill was held to 65 total yards on 11 opportunities, one of which was a screen pass where he lost a fumble that was returned for a TD.
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 36% / 13 - 11%
56 Plays — 32 DBs — 5.9 aDOT — 20-of-30 for 185 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|70%
|17
|53%
|1
|-4.7
|0-0-0
|16-66-0
|8.6%
|-3.0%
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|23%
|5
|16%
|2
|0.9
|2-22-1
|1-2-0
|7.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|La'Mical Perine
|7%
|1
|3%
|1
|1.9
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|75%
|24
|75%
|4
|-3.7
|3-14-0
|22.2%
|21.5%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|54%
|13
|41%
|3
|23.6
|3-34-0
|7.4%
|8.2%
|TE
|Blake Bell
|29%
|3
|9%
|0
|0
|1.5%
|0.8%
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|70%
|19
|59%
|2
|1.2
|2-17-1
|12.6%
|10.3%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|63%
|24
|75%
|5
|78.5
|2-15-0
|7.7%
|23.8%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|54%
|20
|63%
|3
|53.1
|2-22-0
|7.4%
|18.1%
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|23%
|9
|28%
|3
|17.0
|2-33-0
|9.2%
|13.1%
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|21%
|5
|16%
|3
|-8.2
|3-10-0
|2.5%
|1.2%
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|13%
|3
|9%
|1
|4.4
|1-18-0
|8.6%
|3.4%
- RB Isiah Pacheco and WR Rashee Rice both handled season-high 70% snap shares.
- However, Justin Watson actually ran five more routes than Rice, despite playing fewer snaps (and saw three more targets).
- WR Skyy Moore dipped to 23% snap share and 28% route share, after typically sitting in the 40s or 50s for most of the year.
- Watson, MVS and Rice EACH ran more routes than Moore, Hardman and Toney COMBINED.
- It was the strongest sign yet of Andy Reid consolidating his deep WR rotation. TBD what it looks like after the bye in a Week 11 MNF game vs. Philadelphia.
- Watson, MVS and Rice EACH ran more routes than Moore, Hardman and Toney COMBINED.
- TE Travis Kelce was held to 3-14-0 on four targets. He tied Watson for the team route lead (75% share),
Stock ⬆️: WRs Rashee Rice & Justin Watson
Stock ⬇️: RB Raheem Mostert
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: OT Rob Jones (knee) / WR Jaylen Waddle (knee)
Bears (17) at Saints (24)
Bears Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 19%
64 Plays — 32 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 18-of-30 for 220 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|59%
|9
|28%
|0
|0
|20-83-0
|4.3%
|-0.7%
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|28%
|12
|38%
|1
|-5.6
|1-9-0
|2-6-0
|6.6%
|-1.1%
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|9%
|4
|13%
|2
|-1.2
|2-19-0
|1-2-0
|3.9%
|-1.2%
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|11%
|1
|3%
|0
|0
|1.6%
|0.3%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|84%
|28
|88%
|8
|50.9
|6-55-2
|19.5%
|16.4%
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|22%
|1
|3%
|0
|0
|0.8%
|0.1%
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|22%
|9
|28%
|1
|5.6
|1-11-0
|3.5%
|2.4%
|WR
|DJ Moore
|97%
|30
|94%
|5
|96.1
|3-44-0
|24.1%
|41.5%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|86%
|29
|91%
|6
|25.1
|5-82-0
|13.2%
|19.9%
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|59%
|18
|56%
|2
|22.0
|0-0-0
|1--5-0
|6.6%
|10.3%
|WR
|Velus Jones
|14%
|5
|16%
|1
|-2.7
|0-0-0
|1.9%
|2.4%
- QB Tyson Bagent started off hot but fell apart down the stretch, finishing with three interceptions and a lost fumble in addition to his two passing TDs, 220 passing yards and 70 rushing yards. He's more entertaining than most backups... but not necessarily better.
Saints Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 15%
62 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.0 aDOT — 26-of-35 for 214 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|50%
|17
|49%
|5
|4.4
|4-44-0
|9-26-0
|15.1%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|42%
|9
|26%
|3
|1.7
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|1.9%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|10%
|4
|11%
|1
|-5.0
|1-31-0
|1-0-0
|3.1%
|-0.4%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|74%
|25
|71%
|5
|29.5
|5-29-1
|5.9%
|4.2%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|50%
|8
|23%
|1
|10.1
|1-23-0
|3.7%
|2.4%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|47%
|13
|37%
|5
|12.3
|4-13-1
|11-52-0
|7.7%
|5.1%
|WR
|Chris Olave
|71%
|29
|83%
|8
|60.1
|6-46-1
|26.2%
|39.6%
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|63%
|25
|71%
|1
|8.0
|0-0-0
|19.1%
|22.7%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|50%
|22
|63%
|3
|5.5
|3-22-0
|12.7%
|24.4%
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|26%
|8
|23%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|23%
|5
|14%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|0.3%
- The sell-high moment on RB Alvin Kamara may have passed. Jamaal Williams played his most snaps since September in this one, and Taysom Hill continues to have a huge role that's amplified in the red zone.
- Kamara dipped to season-low 50% snap share and finished with just 13 touches after getting 21 or more in each of his previous five games this season.
- Hill got the final four carries of the game to close it out and clinch the seven-point win.
- WR Michael Thomas took a goose egg on one target, following eight straight games with at least three catches for 42 yards on six targets. So there is a floor. Any shot we see a ceiling at some point?
- Thomas was still at 63% snap and 71% route share in a run-heavy game for the Saints.
- WR Rashid Shaheed rebounded to 50% snap share after 27% the week before. The Saints have been more inconsistent than other teams when it comes to playing time, with even Kamara showing variance now. And they generally use more guys than most other teams; even WR Chris Olave typically lands south of 90% route share.
- TE Juwan Johnson scored his first TD of the year and got a season-high 74% of snaps and 71% of routes (up from 61% and 50% the week before).
Stock ⬆️: TE Juwan Johnson
Stock ⬇️: RB Alvin Kamara
Bears Injury 🚑: FB Khari Blasingame (concussion)
Injury 🚑: DE Isaiah Foskey (thigh)
Cardinals (0) at Browns (27)
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 19% / 13 - 10%
48 Plays — 27 DBs — 2.8 aDOT — 11-of-20 for 58 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 7 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|42%
|6
|22%
|0
|0
|9-8-0
|1.4%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Tony Jones
|40%
|12
|44%
|3
|-13.2
|2-5-0
|3-2-0
|1.1%
|-0.7%
|TE
|Trey McBride
|67%
|17
|63%
|5
|25.9
|3-22-0
|14.4%
|13.0%
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|52%
|9
|33%
|0
|0
|1.4%
|0.5%
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|31%
|10
|37%
|0
|0
|0.4%
|0.0%
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|90%
|27
|100%
|8
|39.7
|4-24-0
|27.8%
|41.8%
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|67%
|21
|78%
|2
|-0.1
|1-5-0
|4-3-0
|11.9%
|3.4%
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|56%
|16
|59%
|1
|6.4
|0-0-0
|3.6%
|4.3%
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|46%
|10
|37%
|1
|-2.8
|1-2-0
|0.7%
|2.0%
- This was a complete disaster under QB Clayton Tune, who is unlikely to get another start.
- RBs Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones split work in the absence of Emari Demercado (toe).
- Both struggled, and it'll likely be Demercado or James Conner (knee) handling a lot of snaps soon enough... depending on who is healthy first. (Quite possibly Conner; he can return from IR in Week 10.)
- WRs Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch split the snaps that usually go to WR Michael Wilson (inactive - shoulder).
- The blowout didn't have a big impact on snap shares, though the RB workload shifted more toward Jones at the end (65% of snaps in the fourth quarter).
Browns Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 15%
71 Plays — 31 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 19-of-30 for 219 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|63%
|21
|68%
|7
|-0.4
|5-33-0
|20-44-0
|10.8%
|1.9%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|30%
|5
|16%
|1
|4.0
|0-0-0
|14-38-1
|3.5%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|7%
|2
|6%
|1
|-7.5
|1--7-0
|3-9-0
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|TE
|David Njoku
|76%
|19
|61%
|6
|6.4
|4-26-1
|17.3%
|8.6%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|34%
|3
|10%
|0
|0
|3.1%
|1.6%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|27%
|7
|23%
|3
|7.7
|1-11-0
|3.8%
|1.5%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|79%
|30
|97%
|5
|108.4
|5-139-1
|24.2%
|43.1%
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|73%
|21
|68%
|1
|-1.9
|1-3-0
|1.5%
|2.3%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|61%
|25
|81%
|2
|8.7
|2-14-0
|19.2%
|18.6%
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|11%
|5
|16%
|2
|71.6
|0-0-0
|4.2%
|13.0%
- RB Jerome Ford moved back into his lead role, taking 63% of snaps and 25 touches, though he managed only 77 total yards and lost a TD to Kareem Hunt.
- Ford split work with Hunt and Pierre Strong the previous week, after suffering a minor high-ankle sprain two games ago.
- Ford and Hunt were tied at 11 carries after three quarters. Ford then had a 9-3 edge in the fourth, i.e., the carries at least were closer to 50-50 before garbage time, though Ford had a comfortable edge for routes/snaps/targets throughout.
- WR Cedric Tillman got 73% of snaps and 68% of routes, essentially taking over Donovan Peoples-Jones' role (as promised).
- WR Amari Cooper had a hyper-efficient day with 5-139-1 on five targets. The volume still isn't great, but fantasy managers will be happy to see it given his previous struggles working with QB Deshaun Watson.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jerome Ford + WR Cedric Tillman
Stock ⬇️: RB Kareem Hunt
Rams (3) at Packers (20)
Rams Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 22%
55 Plays —29 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 13-of-28 for 130 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Darrell Henderson
|62%
|16
|55%
|2
|3.1
|2-16-0
|10-19-0
|2.3%
|-0.8%
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|38%
|8
|28%
|1
|2.3
|0-0-0
|12-32-0
|0.3%
|0.1%
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|91%
|22
|76%
|1
|4.2
|0-0-0
|14.3%
|11.3%
|TE
|Brycen Hopkins
|20%
|6
|21%
|0
|0
|1.3%
|0.4%
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|84%
|26
|90%
|7
|121.7
|2-48-0
|15.0%
|18.8%
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|80%
|25
|86%
|7
|38.1
|3-32-0
|31.9%
|33.2%
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|67%
|23
|79%
|7
|60.0
|4-13-0
|17.9%
|23.8%
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|25%
|3
|10%
|0
|0
|1--2-0
|2.0%
|2.1%
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|16%
|3
|10%
|1
|6.4
|1-15-0
|0.3%
|0.3%
|WR
|Austin Trammell
|5%
|3
|10%
|1
|5.2
|1-6-0
|0.3%
|0.2%
- QB Brett Rypien was a disaster in place of Matthew Stafford (thumb), which isn't exactly a surprise. The Rams have never prioritized the backup QB position under Sean McVay, seemingly settling for third-string types year after year.
- The split between Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman shifted some. Previously, Henderson got more work on run plays and Freeman more on pass plays. This time it was the opposite.
- WR Puka Nacua played through his knee injury and tied for the team lead with seven targets.
Packers Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 47%
68 Plays — 30 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 20-of-26 for 228 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|57%
|14
|47%
|6
|-30.7
|4-26-0
|20-73-1
|8.6%
|-1.5%
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|40%
|12
|40%
|1
|-7.7
|1-3-0
|9-40-0
|5.5%
|-0.7%
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|12%
|1
|3%
|0
|0
|4-43-0
|1.2%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|82%
|22
|73%
|4
|28.9
|3-51-1
|13.7%
|9.4%
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|40%
|6
|20%
|0
|0
|0.8%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|21%
|5
|17%
|1
|4.7
|1-7-0
|3.1%
|1.0%
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|85%
|23
|77%
|3
|37.6
|3-36-0
|21.2%
|27.1%
|WR
|Christian Watson
|76%
|24
|80%
|2
|73.2
|1-37-0
|10.2%
|20.1%
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|37%
|12
|40%
|3
|16.0
|3-19-0
|1-21-0
|15.7%
|21.4%
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|34%
|14
|47%
|4
|36.9
|4-49-0
|9.0%
|10.7%
|WR
|Malik Heath
|10%
|1
|3%
|1
|16.4
|0-0-0
|2.0%
|2.7%
- WR Christian Watson left late in the game with a possible concussion (and other injuries).
- RB Aaron Jones got a vintage workload, 26 touches and a TD, suggesting he's finally overcome his two-month battle with a hamstring injury.
- Jones took 63% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
- All of Emanuel Wilson's work came in the fourth quarter with Green Bay up big.
Stock ⬆️: RB Aaron Jones
Stock ⬇️: RB AJ Dillon
Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Christian Watson (head) / OT Yosh Nijman (back) / DL Kenny Clark (shoulder)
Rams Injury 🚑: Cobie Durant (shoulder)
Buccaneers (37) at Texans (39)
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 27%
63 Plays — 32 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 21-of-30 for 265 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rachaad White
|81%
|22
|69%
|4
|2.6
|4-46-0
|20-73-2
|12.8%
|-1.5%
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|11%
|3
|9%
|1
|-1.5
|1--1-0
|3--5-0
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|8%
|1
|3%
|1
|-1.8
|1--1-0
|4-9-0
|1.9%
|0.0%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|100%
|26
|81%
|9
|76.8
|6-70-2
|14.3%
|10.8%
|TE
|Payne Durham
|16%
|3
|9%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|1.3%
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|14%
|2
|6%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|2.1%
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|87%
|29
|91%
|6
|50.6
|2-16-0
|23.3%
|25.5%
|WR
|Mike Evans
|83%
|29
|91%
|5
|80.6
|4-87-0
|22.6%
|38.1%
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|73%
|27
|84%
|4
|54.6
|3-51-0
|10.5%
|14.4%
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|14%
|2
|6%
|0
|0
|6.8%
|5.1%
- TE Cade Otton played every single snap while posting career highs for targets, catches, yards and touchdowns.
- Otton had back-to-back games with six targets before this explosion.
- RB Rachaad White had season highs for carries (20) and rushing TDs (two) and matched his season high of 73 rushing yards.
- White has topped 15 PPR points in three straight games.
- WR Trey Palmer ran just two fewer routes than Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
Texans Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 31%
62 Plays — 45 DBs — 11.3 aDOT — 30-of-42 for 470 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|74%
|25
|56%
|2
|-4.8
|2-0-0
|13-26-0
|4.2%
|-0.7%
|RB
|Andrew Beck
|37%
|13
|29%
|2
|0.3
|2-5-0
|1.5%
|0.4%
|RB
|Mike Boone
|27%
|14
|31%
|0
|0
|1-3-0
|1.9%
|-0.4%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|77%
|34
|76%
|11
|74.1
|10-130-1
|19.3%
|16.4%
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|16%
|2
|4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|Tank Dell
|87%
|38
|84%
|11
|235.1
|6-114-2
|2-2-0
|16.6%
|26.2%
|WR
|Nico Collins
|77%
|35
|78%
|5
|48.8
|3-54-1
|20.5%
|27.4%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|74%
|32
|71%
|6
|70.4
|6-153-1
|7.7%
|7.1%
|WR
|John Metchie
|16%
|8
|18%
|1
|4.1
|1-14-0
|3.1%
|2.6%
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|13%
|5
|11%
|0
|0
|1-12-0
|0.8%
|0.9%
- WR Tank Dell led the Texans in routes (84%) and tied for the lead in targets (11), not to mention a 6-114-2 receiving line that included the game-winning TD in the closing seconds. Oh, he got a pair of rush attempts too.
- Dell has seen 35 targets in the five games in which he's played at least half of Houston's snaps, with receiving lines of 7-72-1, 5-145-1, 1-16-0, 3-16-0, 6-114-2.
- WR Noah Brown had a 75-yard TD and later added gains of 31 and 28 on the same drive. It does seem he could lose some playing time once Robert Woods (foot) returns.... though Woods hasn't practiced since a Week 7 bye.
- RB Devin Singletary took 74% of snaps with Dameon Pierce (ankle) inactive.
- Singletary was shut down, managing only 26 yards from 15 touches.
Stock ⬆️: WR Tank Dell + WR Noah Brown / TE Cade Otton
Stock ⬇️:
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: CB Jamel Dean (concussion) / DB Josh Hayes (head)
Texans Injuries 🚑: K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) / WR John Metchie (ribs) / S Jimmie Ward (hamstring) / S M.J. Stewart (shoulder) / DT Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) / LB Jake Hansen (hand)
Commanders (20) at Patriots (17)
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 17%
77 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 29-of-45 for 325 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|57%
|19
|40%
|2
|2.9
|1-4-0
|18-63-1
|5.4%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|43%
|22
|46%
|5
|-10.9
|5-42-0
|6-34-0
|8.8%
|-0.1%
|FB
|Alex Armah
|13%
|2
|4%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|-0.2%
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|73%
|39
|81%
|6
|30.2
|4-31-0
|13.9%
|11.4%
|TE
|John Bates
|48%
|15
|31%
|2
|20.6
|1--5-0
|4.2%
|4.1%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|86%
|40
|83%
|7
|71.6
|5-73-0
|21.1%
|28.8%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|75%
|38
|79%
|8
|119.1
|4-69-1
|17.2%
|21.8%
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|47%
|22
|46%
|6
|47.8
|4-23-0
|4.5%
|4.5%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|30%
|14
|29%
|4
|77.5
|2-33-0
|4.5%
|9.6%
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|23%
|13
|27%
|4
|50.4
|3-55-0
|3.3%
|6.6%
- QB Sam Howell now has back-to-back games with fewer than four sacks, after previously taking at least four each week this season. He either leads the league or is tied for the lead in the following stats... sacks (44), interceptions (nine), completions (235) and pass attempts (353).
- Providing average to below-average QB play on massive volume is at least somewhat impressive for a guy who turned 23 in mid-September after playing just one game as a rookie last year. I'm not sure if he's a franchise QB, but he at least seems to be a Ryan Fitzpatrick type (elite backup, low-end starter, not terrible news for his pass catchers).
- WR Jahan Dotson scored a TD for a second straight week, after none over the first seven games. He's seen a decent number of targets all year, but Howell seems to be making more of an effort to find him downfield now (and having more luck doing so, more importantly).
- RB Chris Rodriguez has gone back-to-back weeks without a snap since taking seven carries for 31 yards in a 14-7 loss to the Giants in Week 6.
- Antonio Gibson, meanwhile, has back-to-back games with five targets and finished Sunday with a season-high 11 touches for a season-high 75 yards. Signs of life, though I still wouldn't expect much going forward unless Brian Robinson misses time.
- WR Jamison Crowder split the No. 3 role with Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle in the absence of Curtis Samuel (foot).
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 14% / 12 - 84%
63 Plays — 44 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 24-of-44 for 220 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|62%
|24
|55%
|6
|16.9
|4-42-0
|9-87-1
|12.7%
|0.2%
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|40%
|14
|32%
|5
|5.1
|3-15-0
|6-17-0
|7.0%
|-0.7%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|87%
|37
|84%
|7
|71.7
|4-39-1
|13.0%
|15.1%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|86%
|37
|84%
|1
|22.7
|0-0-0
|8.3%
|9.9%
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|13%
|3
|7%
|0
|0
|2.2%
|2.6%
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|83%
|36
|82%
|7
|45.0
|5-55-0
|1-0-0
|11.7%
|13.8%
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|76%
|30
|68%
|6
|111.5
|1-11-0
|2.9%
|5.9%
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|37%
|18
|41%
|7
|34.5
|6-51-0
|10.5%
|7.3%
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|19%
|10
|23%
|4
|52.8
|1-7-0
|2.2%
|4.2%
- The Pats used 12 personnel on 84% of snaps, adjusting to their talent/injury issues at WR by keeping Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki on the field together for nearly the whole game.
- Gesicki and Henry tied for the team lead in routes.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson finally had his first 15-yard run of the season... a 64-yard TD in the second quarter to give New England a 14-10 lead. That plus some receiving production was enough for his best fantasy game of a disappointing season. It was his first week with even 90 total yards.
Stock ⬆️: WR Demario Douglas + TE Hunter Henry / WR Jahan Dotson
Stock ⬇️: QB Mac Jones
Seahawks (3) at Ravens (37)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 13%
47 Plays — 32 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 13-of-28 for 157 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|57%
|16
|50%
|1
|-0.9
|1-5-0
|4-8-0
|4.9%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|47%
|8
|25%
|2
|-3.8
|1-1-0
|9-16-0
|8.2%
|-1.0%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|51%
|14
|44%
|1
|1.7
|0-0-0
|7.0%
|6.6%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|47%
|13
|41%
|1
|4.8
|1-6-0
|7.4%
|7.0%
|TE
|Will Dissly
|23%
|3
|9%
|1
|7.6
|0-0-0
|2.9%
|1.0%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|89%
|31
|97%
|8
|96.7
|3-32-0
|23.5%
|33.9%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|85%
|29
|91%
|4
|82.6
|1-50-0
|20.6%
|36.0%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|81%
|28
|88%
|7
|44.4
|6-63-0
|17.7%
|10.6%
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|19%
|5
|16%
|0
|0
|5.3%
|6.5%
- RB Kenneth Walker led the team with nine carries, but he managed only 16 yards and Zach Charbonnet played more than half the snaps for a second straight week.
- The Seahawks are sending a clear signal that they prefer Charbonnet on the field for pass plays. The question is how frustrated they are with Walker overall.
- I haven't been impressed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, even after TDs the past two weeks, but in this one he was Seattle's best player and led the team in catches and receiving yards.
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 15% / 20 - 16%
75 Plays — 34 DBs — 8.5 aDOT — 26-of-33 for 225 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Justice Hill
|64%
|22
|65%
|1
|22.5
|0-0-0
|13-40-0
|6.3%
|-1.0%
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|19%
|6
|18%
|0
|0
|5-52-2
|2.7%
|0.1%
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|17%
|3
|9%
|1
|-4.2
|1--4-0
|9-138-1
|0.8%
|-0.4%
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|31%
|4
|12%
|0
|0
|1.6%
|0.5%
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|57%
|24
|71%
|10
|64.2
|9-80-0
|21.6%
|21.0%
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|25%
|10
|29%
|4
|15.7
|4-42-0
|3.5%
|2.7%
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|23%
|3
|9%
|0
|0
|0.4%
|0.5%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|68%
|26
|76%
|1
|5.9
|1-11-0
|24.3%
|23.8%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|56%
|21
|62%
|5
|100.9
|3-28-0
|9.8%
|16.3%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|55%
|13
|38%
|1
|-2.9
|1-2-0
|9.0%
|14.1%
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|47%
|21
|62%
|7
|74.5
|5-56-1
|12.9%
|18.0%
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|21%
|6
|18%
|2
|-3.4
|2-10-0
|3.5%
|3.9%
- The Ravens ran for nearly 300 yards and had 60% more snaps than Seattle, thoroughly dominating after the first quarter.
- WR Odell Beckham rebounded from a lost fumble in the second quarter to post his best stat line of the season, though his TD was in garbage time.
- RB Gus Edwards scored two more TDs, after three the week before, but The Bus dropped to 19% snap share while Justice Hill ledd the team in carries (13) and snaps (64%) and rookie Keaton Mitchell exploded for 9-138-1 rushing on 17% snaps behind a 40-yard TD.
- Hill got 54% of snaps before the fourth quarter and then 90% in the fourth.
- Kind of weird that he got the most playing time before garbage time and also the most in garbage time.
- WR Zay Flowers was targeted just once but led the team in routes (76%) again.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zach Charbonnet / RB Keaton Mitchell
Stock ⬇️: RB Kenneth Walker
[LOGO] Ravens Injury 🚑: CB Kevon Seymour (shoulder)
Seahawks Injury 🚑: RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder)
Vikings (31) at Falcons (28)
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 19%
73 Plays — 40 DBs — 5.4 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 236 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|56%
|20
|50%
|2
|23.8
|2-49-1
|16-44-0
|9.7%
|1.7%
|RB
|Cam Akers
|32%
|9
|23%
|3
|-5.2
|3-13-0
|8-25-0
|3.5%
|-0.5%
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|16%
|3
|8%
|0
|0
|1.5%
|0.2%
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|85%
|35
|88%
|12
|67.2
|7-69-0
|23.6%
|21.0%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|32%
|10
|25%
|2
|-7.5
|2-1-0
|4.1%
|1.1%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|8%
|3
|8%
|1
|-0.2
|1-18-0
|0.9%
|-0.1%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|97%
|38
|95%
|7
|71.0
|5-52-0
|17.4%
|28.5%
|WR
|Trishton Jackson
|71%
|30
|75%
|3
|10.7
|1-2-0
|1.2%
|0.6%
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|70%
|29
|73%
|3
|15.3
|2-15-1
|6.5%
|7.3%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|26%
|9
|23%
|2
|12.5
|2-17-0
|14.5%
|18.0%
- The Vikings offense took a beating, yet put up 31 points. Starting QB Jarren Hall suffered a concussion on the second drive of the game, with WR K.J. Osborn joining him in concussion protocol not long after, RB Cam Akers exiting in the second half due to a potential Achilles tear, and TE T.J. Hockenson playing through an oblique/rib injury.
- Trishton Jackson and Brandon Powell both ended up playing 70% of snaps, though they saw only three targets apiece. Powell scored the game-winning TD.
- QB Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to victory four days after joining the team, and he'll likely remain the starter Week 10 at New Orleans. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two TDs, with seven carries for 66 yards and a TD. He took a safety on his first drive and lost a fumble on his second, but then the Vikings scored three TDs and two FGs on their final eight drives.
- This game wasn't really the "shootout" the final score suggests. Both teams got 12-13 drives due to turnovers, three-and-outs, etc. The Falcons had seven consecutive series of six plays or fewer at one point, including two FG drives with negative yardage, back-to-back drives with turnovers on the first snap and a four-play, 75-yard TD march. Strange game.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 21% / 12 - 58%
67 Plays — 39 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 21-of-38 for 268 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|61%
|19
|49%
|4
|-8.0
|2-8-0
|11-51-0
|14.3%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|36%
|9
|23%
|3
|-7.3
|2--9-0
|12-39-1
|5.6%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|10%
|3
|8%
|1
|-3.4
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1.0%
|0.1%
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|58%
|20
|51%
|6
|10.4
|5-100-1
|1-0-0
|14.6%
|11.0%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|57%
|24
|62%
|5
|51.5
|4-56-0
|18.5%
|24.9%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|43%
|3
|8%
|0
|0
|2.4%
|1.3%
|TE
|Tucker Fisk
|25%
|2
|5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|67%
|24
|62%
|6
|127.2
|3-60-0
|5.2%
|10.0%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|66%
|24
|62%
|4
|42.7
|1-14-0
|5.0%
|10.4%
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|30%
|11
|28%
|0
|0
|2.4%
|2.8%
|WR
|Damiere Byrd
|27%
|12
|31%
|2
|38.3
|0-0-0
|0.7%
|1.6%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|19%
|7
|18%
|3
|18.7
|3-36-0
|10.1%
|15.9%
- Arthur Smith deserves most of the criticism he's getting, but I also want to give him at least a portion of the credit for reviving Jonnu Smith's career. Smith continues to get about the same number of targets and routes as Kyle Pitts while posting better efficiency stats. Maddening, for many, but also kind of funny, and a testament to Jonnu being a good real-life player who was weirdly mis/underused after signing a huge contract in New England.
- The Belichick mystique really has faded, huh? It increasingly seems like the Patriots simply had an all-time great QB and all-time great defensive schemer at the same time, and all the other stuff about The Patriot Way or superior player evaluation was nonsense. That still makes Belichick one of the great coaches in NFL history, but not the infallible force some treated him as.
- With Drake London (groin) inactive, KhaDarel Hodge and Van Jefferson both played two-thirds of snaps and took on 62% route shares. Hodge was the more productive of the two, and saw multiple deep shots (as has usually been the case throughout his career when he plays).
- RB Bijan Robinson has been back to his early/mid-September role for a few weeks now, after a surge in late September and early October. He looked like a strong RB1 at one point there. Now it's more RB2.
Stock ⬆️: QB Joshua Dobbs + WR Brandon Powell
Stock ⬇️: RB Bijan Robinson
Falcons Injuries 🚑: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) / WR Mack Hollins (ankle) / CB Dee Alford (ankle)
Vikings Injuries 🚑: QB Jarran Hall (concussion) / WR K.J. Osborn (concussion) / RB Cam Akers (Achilles) / TE T.J. Hockenson (oblique/rib)
Colts (27) at Panthers (13)
Colts Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 35%
57 Plays — 27 DBs — 4.6 aDOT — 17-of-26 for 127 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|75%
|20
|74%
|5
|-13.2
|5-22-1
|18-47-0
|6.1%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Zack Moss
|19%
|3
|11%
|0
|0
|7-26-0
|6.8%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|5%
|1.0%
|0.0%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|51%
|5
|19%
|0
|0
|2.7%
|3.4%
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|51%
|13
|48%
|2
|8.9
|0-0-0
|9.5%
|9.5%
|TE
|Andrew Ogletree
|37%
|6
|22%
|3
|31.8
|1-19-0
|5.7%
|9.8%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|100%
|27
|100%
|2
|23.3
|0-0-0
|10.8%
|20.3%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|89%
|26
|96%
|8
|40.0
|8-64-0
|29.1%
|32.0%
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|42%
|17
|63%
|3
|16.0
|2-12-0
|3.4%
|0.7%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|19%
|4
|15%
|1
|4.8
|1-10-0
|19.3%
|19.2%
- RB Jonathan Taylor finally took on a dominant workload and made Zack Moss borderline irrelevant.
- JT got 23 touches on 75% of snaps, though he didn't do much with his carries and needed the 5-22-1 receiving line for a strong fantasy day.
- Taylor's snap shares have risen every week since his 2023 debut. (He's an RB1 again.)
- 15% > 42% > 50% > 61% > 74%.
- Plus, Taylor took 82% of snaps before the final quarter. He might've finished in the 80-85 range if this had been a closer game.
- WR Josh Downs (knee) was questionable entering the game and didn't make it through the first quarter. With a bye around the corner Week 11, it would make a lot of sense to hold him out Week 10.
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 100% / 12 - 0%
71 Plays — 43 DBs — 4.7 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 173 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|65%
|24
|56%
|6
|-3.9
|4-9-0
|16-58-0
|8.0%
|-1.9%
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|25%
|10
|23%
|5
|-4.3
|3-22-0
|6-39-0
|10.1%
|-1.5%
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|10%
|6
|14%
|1
|0.2
|1-5-0
|1-0-0
|1.4%
|0.0%
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|45%
|10
|23%
|2
|11.0
|2-12-0
|3.1%
|2.3%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|34%
|18
|42%
|4
|51.0
|2-54-0
|9.8%
|11.8%
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|21%
|12
|28%
|5
|31.1
|4-28-0
|2.1%
|2.3%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|100%
|42
|98%
|6
|30.2
|5-29-0
|26.5%
|29.1%
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|99%
|42
|98%
|4
|36.6
|1-5-0
|13.2%
|20.3%
|WR
|DJ Chark
|58%
|23
|53%
|3
|16.0
|2-9-1
|11.8%
|25.1%
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|44%
|21
|49%
|1
|4.4
|0-0-0
|10.1%
|12.5%
- The Panthers used 11 personnel on every single snap. Their 89% rate for the season is second only to the Rams (no other team is above 79%, though IND, CIN, WAS, PIT and PHI all are in the 70s).
- Chuba Hubbard more than doubled Miles Sanders' snap and touch count for a second straight week.
- WR Adam Thielen slumped to 7.9 PPR points after six games in a row with at least 15.2.
- The six targets marked his first time with less than eight since Week 1.
- Seven Panthers had at least three targets, and none got more than six.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jonathan Taylor
Stock ⬇️: RB Zack Moss
Panthers Injury 🚑: Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) / OLB Brian Burns (concussion) / CB C.J. Henderson (concussion)
Colts Injury 🚑: WR Josh Downs (knee)
Cowboys (23) at Eagles (28)
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 4%
70 Plays — 49 DBs — 9.6 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 374 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|76%
|23
|47%
|5
|-12.0
|3-12-0
|12-51-0
|13.1%
|0.1%
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|20%
|10
|20%
|0
|0
|2-8-0
|3.0%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Hunter Luepke
|6%
|2
|4%
|1
|-1.9
|0-0-0
|1.1%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|89%
|42
|86%
|10
|84.4
|7-91-1
|16.0%
|12.1%
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|16%
|6
|12%
|1
|0.9
|1-0-0
|3.0%
|2.6%
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|10%
|2
|4%
|0
|0
|0.7%
|0.3%
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|94%
|47
|96%
|16
|228.7
|11-191-0
|26.9%
|36.4%
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|79%
|44
|90%
|2
|15.7
|1-7-0
|10.4%
|16.6%
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|49%
|25
|51%
|3
|24.3
|2-19-0
|14.2%
|18.9%
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|43%
|22
|45%
|5
|86.3
|3-49-1
|5.6%
|9.9%
|WR
|Kavontae Turpin
|19%
|10
|20%
|1
|6.1
|1-5-1
|1-0-0
|3.4%
|3.6%
- Another victory lap for those of us who faded Tony Pollard. Football isn't baseball!
- TE Jake Ferguson handled 86% route share and put up 7-91-1.
- Ferguson has reached 80% snap share in three straight games.
- WR CeeDee Lamb had another massive game, and his "lost fumble" came on the final snap while trying to reach the end zone.
- The Cowboys had a ton of missed chances in the fourth quarter. First an unsuccessful fourth-down try from Philly's 1-yard line, then a narrowly failed two-point conversion, then another fourth-down fail in Philly territory (necessary because they were down by five points after the 2-pt fail), and finally the last-ditch drive that was stalled by a Josh Sweat sack and then ended with Lamb being tackled about five yards short of the winning TD. But make no mistake, the Cowboys threw the ball all over the place against the Eagles.
- Jalen Tolbert and Michael Gallup split snaps again. And Tolbert was more productive again.
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 31%
59 Plays — 26 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 17-of-23 for 207 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|63%
|10
|38%
|2
|3.2
|2-31-0
|18-43-0
|12.4%
|0.1%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|39%
|9
|35%
|1
|0.2
|1-1-0
|3-22-1
|6.4%
|1.7%
|RB
|Rashaad Penny
|3%
|2-8-0
|0.4%
|0.0%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|76%
|19
|73%
|4
|27.3
|3-50-0
|18.4%
|10.8%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|46%
|6
|23%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|0.5%
|TE
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|10%
|1
|4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|97%
|25
|96%
|9
|106.9
|7-66-1
|32.2%
|48.5%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|93%
|26
|100%
|3
|46.9
|3-51-1
|21.2%
|30.8%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|41%
|14
|54%
|2
|5.4
|1-8-0
|4.2%
|6.2%
|WR
|Julio Jones
|31%
|8
|31%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|1.0%
- TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture and is expected to miss at least four weeks, making him a strong candidate for IR.
- Jack Stoll got most of the TE snaps when Goedert missed time last year, but Stoll is pretty much just a blocker so the onus for more receiving work may really fall on DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones. Plus, there's some chance of TE Albert Okwuegbunam making a small-ish impact (don't count on much).
- Stoll had five straight games last year with at least 69% snaps and saw all of seven targets in that time (he did catch all seven for 74 yards).
- Stoll got 77% of snaps in the fourth quarter Sunday, with Okwuegbunam at 56%.
- QB Jalen Hurts played through a knee injury; not clear if it's the same minor knee injury that was mentioned a few weeks back.
- RB Boston Scott was inactive for personal reasons. He's mostly just played special teams, but the Eagles gave fill-in Rashaad Penny two carries on his two snaps.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jalen Tolbert + TE Jake Ferguson / TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Stock ⬇️: WR Michael Gallup
Eagles Injuries 🚑: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) / LB Nakobe Dean (foot)
Giants (6) at Raiders (30)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 29%
62 Plays — 37 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 200 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 8 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|74%
|22
|59%
|4
|0.8
|3-23-0
|16-90-0
|11.3%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Matt Breida
|27%
|13
|35%
|2
|3.8
|1-6-0
|2-5-0
|5.9%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Deon Jackson
|2%
|1-2-0
|2.0%
|-0.4%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|85%
|25
|68%
|3
|24.3
|3-43-0
|3.1%
|1.7%
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|40%
|7
|19%
|0
|0
|0.8%
|0.0%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|82%
|33
|89%
|7
|65.9
|4-59-0
|16.0%
|29.3%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|60%
|25
|68%
|5
|144.7
|2-19-0
|7.4%
|25.6%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|55%
|18
|49%
|5
|36.1
|4-35-1
|12.9%
|6.9%
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|50%
|16
|43%
|1
|13.0
|0-0-0
|7.4%
|8.0%
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|23%
|12
|32%
|2
|-2.6
|2-15-0
|9.8%
|4.8%
- QB Daniel Jones suffered a likely ACL tear early in the game, leaving Tommy DeVito under center for the rest of a sack-filled outing. (Tyrod Taylor was placed on IR with a rib injury last week, meaning he'll miss a minimum of three more games.)
- The Caleb Williams sweepstakes now has another strong contender. The Giants, Cardinals and Panthers all have arguments to be considered the favorite, with the Bears and Patriots.
- TE Daniel Bellinger got 85% snap share and 68% route share with Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive for the first of what could be many games.
- WR Jalin Hyatt put up only 2-19-0 but took some snaps/routes back from Isaiah Hodgins after Hodgins made more of a dent the week prior. The rookie-year breakout case for Hyatt is dead, but he should at least play more than Hodgins down the stretch.
- Darius SLayton is the outside WR whose playing time has consistently stayed in starter's range.
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 34%
59 Plays — 25 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 16-of-25 for 209 yards — 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|78%
|11
|44%
|0
|0
|26-98-2
|15.3%
|3.0%
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|14%
|4
|16%
|2
|3.4
|2-17-0
|2-8-0
|5.0%
|1.8%
|RB
|Zamir White
|8%
|0%
|4--2-0
|2.1%
|0.5%
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|88%
|14
|56%
|2
|0.3
|2-11-0
|6.8%
|7.0%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|49%
|8
|32%
|1
|0.5
|1-10-0
|5.0%
|2.2%
|TE
|Jesper Horsted
|2%
|1
|4%
|0
|0
|0.4%
|0.1%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|88%
|24
|96%
|7
|69.4
|4-34-0
|30.2%
|40.9%
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|81%
|21
|84%
|5
|44.3
|2-38-0
|1-17-1
|22.1%
|29.4%
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|47%
|9
|36%
|3
|68.7
|2-52-0
|1-4-0
|3.6%
|8.9%
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|22%
|8
|32%
|3
|6.7
|2-32-0
|6.8%
|5.7%
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|14%
|4
|16%
|1
|-3.3
|1-15-0
|2.1%
|0.5%
- TE Michael Mayer again got a ton of snaps but didn't see many targets and lost a bunch of his snaps to pass-blocking. He also subs out some for Austin Hooper in extremely obvious passing situations, still. It's pretty much stayed this way since Mayer's breakout-game-that-wasn't.
- RB Josh Jacobs had his best rushing game of the season, putting up 21.8 fantasy points without any catches while playing 78% of snaps.
- QB Aidan O'Connell finished the day without any sacks or turnovers. That's a big step forward, considering his first start (Oct. 1 at LAC) featured an interception, two lost fumbles and seven sacks.
- AOC completed 16 of 26 throws for 209 yards, with no TDs or rush attempts. He's not gonna do much for fantasy but could perhaps keep the Raiders at the back end of the wild-card race (not that I'm counting on it).
Stock ⬆️: RB Josh Jacobs
Stock ⬇️: Giants offense
Giants Injuries 🚑: QB Daniel Jones (knee) / OT Evan Neal (ankle) / CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion)
Raiders Injury 🚑: CB Marcus Peters (knee)
Bills (18) at Bengals (24)
Bills Personnel: 11 - 93% / 12 - 0%
54 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 245 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|James Cook
|54%
|21
|55%
|4
|-4.3
|4-19-0
|6-20-0
|8.5%
|1.5%
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|46%
|11
|29%
|1
|2.2
|1-6-0
|2-4-0
|3.9%
|0.1%
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|89%
|37
|97%
|10
|39.2
|9-68-0
|14.4%
|7.1%
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|4%
|1
|3%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|0.6%
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|96%
|36
|95%
|7
|52.9
|6-86-1
|31.7%
|41.2%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|93%
|34
|89%
|2
|34.5
|0-0-0
|16.0%
|26.1%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|70%
|29
|76%
|4
|34.6
|4-57-0
|6.2%
|6.0%
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|35%
|10
|26%
|2
|15.5
|1-9-0
|3.3%
|2.6%
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|6%
|3
|8%
|1
|47.5
|0-0-0
|5.6%
|6.5%
- RB Leonard Fournette wasn't called up from the practice squad.
- TE Dalton Kincaid led the team in routes, targets, and catches.
- WR Khalil Shakir had a similar role to the week before, with 70% of snaps, 76% of routes and a 4-57-0 receiving line on four targets. Comparing him to Gabe Davis is apples-to-oranges, but generally speaking I think Shakir might be better.
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 6%
67 Plays — 32 DBs — 6.9 aDOT — 31-of-44 for 348 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receive
|Rush
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|75%
|27
|60%
|6
|-23.3
|5-31-0
|14-37-1
|10.1%
|-4.0%
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|19%
|2
|4%
|0
|0
|3-13-0
|2.0%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Chris Evans
|6%
|3
|7%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|37%
|5
|11%
|4
|-6.8
|3-30-1
|2.7%
|-0.8%
|TE
|Irv Smith
|36%
|20
|44%
|4
|26.7
|3-26-1
|6.4%
|4.9%
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|24%
|13
|29%
|5
|25.6
|4-45-0
|3.7%
|3.4%
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|15%
|1.4%
|0.6%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|90%
|44
|98%
|8
|100.9
|4-41-0
|31.4%
|40.2%
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|82%
|42
|93%
|9
|89.4
|8-110-0
|17.2%
|30.8%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|81%
|40
|89%
|5
|67.5
|3-56-0
|16.6%
|17.7%
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|18%
|9
|20%
|0
|0
|4.4%
|6.0%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|13%
|3
|7%
|1
|8.2
|1-9-0
|1.7%
|2.6%
- TE Irv Smith had his best fantasy game of the season... but so did Drew Sample.
- Smith was at 44% route share and in an all-out timeshare at TE with Tanner Hudson also getting a bunch of snaps and seeing the most targets (five) of the bunch.
- WR Ja'Marr Chase took a hard fall trying to make a difficult catch downfield (it barely slipped out... ha) but was able to play the rest of the game.
- RB Joe Mixon had the most Joe Mixon stat line ever.
Stock ⬆️: TE Dalton Kincaid
Stock ⬇️: TE Irv Smith
Bills Injuries 🚑: S Micah Hyde (stinger) / LB Terrel Bernard (concussion)