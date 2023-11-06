Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 9

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Vocab/Index DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season Personnel Groupings 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide). Titans (16) at Steelers (20) Titans (16) atSteelers (20) Titans Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 29% 68 Plays — 43 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 22-of-39 for 262 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks Sn% Rt Rt% Tgt AY Receive Rush TS SZN AY SZN RB Tyjae Spears 60% 21 49% 6 -2.8 4-4-0 5-18-0 13.5% 0.6% RB Derrick Henry 49% 10 23% 4 -10.6 3-27-0 17-75-1 9.4% -3.4% TE Chigoziem Okonkwo 74% 33 77% 4 33.7 3-28-0 15.7% 11.7% TE Trevon Wesco 53% 5 12% 0 0 0.9% 0.6% TE Josh Whyle 7% 2 5% 1 19.7 0-0-0 2.2% 2.5% WR DeAndre Hopkins 68% 36 84% 11 143.9 4-60-0