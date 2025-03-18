Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Landman headshot

Nate Landman News: Headed to Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Landman and the Rams agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday.

Landman will head to Los Angeles after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Falcons, most recently compiling 81 total tackles (39 solo), three forced fumbles and a pass defensed over 13 regular-season games in 2024. The linebacker will look to compete with the likes of Omar Speights, Tony Fields and Jaylen McCollough for a starting role in 2025.

Nate Landman
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now