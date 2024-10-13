Gameday Injuries: Week 6

The Steelers' Russell Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 against the Raiders after missing the first five games of the season due to a calf injury. Wilson was able to practice in full all week, but as

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (hip/oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after sandwiching two limited practices around a full Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Richardson is projected to return from a one-game absence versus Tennessee provided he has a good pregame workout, a development that would relegate veteran Joe Flacco back to a No. 2 role. Richardson appears likely to have a fully stocked receiving corps at his disposal as well, as both Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) are expected to play through questionable designations.

We have another set of bye weeks in play this week, but the injury report may be the longest of the season yet anyhow. The running back position, which hasn't been as besieged by injuries as wide receiver up to this point, has a very large list of walking wounded this week, while the pass catchers continue to be well represented as well. With plenty of fantasy-relevant names to keep tabs on, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We have another set of bye weeks in play this week, but the injury report may be the longest of the season yet anyhow. The running back position, which hasn't been as besieged by injuries as wide receiver up to this point, has a very large list of walking wounded this week, while the pass catchers continue to be well represented as well. With plenty of fantasy-relevant names to keep tabs on, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (hip/oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after sandwiching two limited practices around a full Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Richardson is projected to return from a one-game absence versus Tennessee provided he has a good pregame workout, a development that would relegate veteran Joe Flacco back to a No. 2 role. Richardson appears likely to have a fully stocked receiving corps at his disposal as well, as both Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) are expected to play through questionable designations.

The Steelers' Russell Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 against the Raiders after missing the first five games of the season due to a calf injury. Wilson was able to practice in full all week, but as per head coach Mike Tomlin, the veteran will still be yielding the start to Justin Fields versus Las Vegas. However, unlike the emergency quarterback role he's filled as a healthy scratch in recent games, Wilson is expected to be active and serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

The Saints' Derek Carr (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practicing all week. In his absence, rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will start versus Tampa Bay, with second-year signal-caller Jake Haener serving as his backup. Rattler's entry into the starting lineup naturally muddles the outlook for New Orleans' skill-position players, especially against a veteran, aggressive defense such as the one Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles oversees.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his stead, Trey Sermon will log a second straight start, while Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull rotate in for complementary snaps. In his Week 5 opportunity with the lead role, Sermon rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions for 25 yards in a loss to the Jaguars.

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Mixon is expected to make his return from a three-game absence versus New England and fill the No. 1 role in Houston's backfield, while the returning Dameon Pierce and Cam Akers potentially share the No. 2 role to some degree.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing the last two practices of the week. Robinson was downgraded on Saturday, and in his now-confirmed absence, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are in line to helm Washington's ground game.

The Giants' Devin Singletary (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In the veteran's second consecutive absence, rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 129 yards on 18 carries after taking on the lead role during the first quarter of a Week 5 win over Seattle, should serve as New York's top back again, with Eric Gray slotting in as his primary backup.

The Bills' James Cook (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. As per Saturday reports, Cook plans to play versus New York. If there were to be a setback, rookie Ray Davis and veteran Ty Johnson would be set to handle the majority of work in Buffalo's ground game.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In the fourth-year back's absence, Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty will likely take the bulk of carries for New England in rookie quarterback Drake Maye's first NFL start.

The Buccaneers' Rachaad White (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing the last two practices of the week. In White's likely absence, rookie Bucky Irving, who's already been working in close to an even timeshare with White, will slot in as the No. 1 back, while speedy second-year pro Sean Tucker works as his primary backup.

The Bengals' Chase Brown (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per head coach Zac Taylor's comments Friday, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Zack Moss would be in line to see even more work than usual, while Trayveon Williams would move up to the No. 2 role.

The Chargers' Gus Edwards (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, rookie Kimani Vidal, who's been a healthy scratch in each game to date, should be in line to garner active status beginning with Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, while third-year Hassan Haskins should also see plenty of work behind primary back J.K. Dobbins.

The Raiders' Zamir White (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, White is considered a long shot to play. In White's seemingly likely absence, veteran Alexander Mattison is set to head up Las Vegas' ground attack for a second straight game while veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube likely slot in as the Nos. 2 and 3 backs, respectively.

The Browns' Nick Chubb (knee) put in another week of limited practices this past week but will not play in Sunday's game against the Eagles. However, as per Saturday night reports, Chubb will make his season debut in Week 7 against the Bengals, meaning Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman will still be operating as the top two backs versus Philadelphia.

The Steelers' Jaylen Warren is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after following up consecutive limited practices with a full Friday session. In his return from a two-game absence, Warren should slot back into his usual complementary role alongside lead back Najee Harris versus Las Vegas.

The Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Patterson's second straight absence should afford either undrafted rookie Aaron Shampklin or Jonathan Ward an opportunity to serve as the No. 3 back behind Najee Harris and the returning Jaylen Warren.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Pierce should at least share his customary No. 2 slotting with Cam Akers, as Joe Mixon expected to make his own return from an ankle injury and serve as Houston's top back. Dare Ogunbowale will likely revert to mostly a special-teams role if Houston does keep all four running backs active.

The Broncos' Audric Estime (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite practicing in full all week. If Estime does garner active status versus Los Angeles, he'll be set to operate as the No. 3 back behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to practice in full all week. If Miller were to garner active status and make his season debut, he'd likely see a minor role behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams in his first game of the season.

The Browns' Nyheim Hines (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion for a second straight week. Hines missed all of 2023 after a jet ski accident that summer, and he'll still have just over one more week before Cleveland must activate him to the 53-man roster.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants' Malik Nabers (concussion) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In the star rookie's second straight absence, Darius Slayton, who recorded eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown as the No. 1 outside receiver in the Week 5 win over the Seahawks, will serve in the same role versus Cincinnati while Jalin Hyatt operates as the second perimeter wideout and Wan'Dale Robinson continues to man the slot.

The Texans' Nico Collins (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. The star wideout's absence naturally creates a sizable void in the passing game, one that Stefon Diggs will attempt to fill while slotting in as Houston's No. 1 receiver beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots. Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchison are also expected to see expanded roles, and the latter will serve as the No. 3 receiver versus New England with Robert Woods (foot) sidelined for the contest.

The Bills' Khalil Shakir (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. If Shakir sits out a second straight game, rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman is expected to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver for Buffalo while veterans Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Curtis Samuel work behind him. Running back James Cook and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could potentially also see at least a slight bump in pass-catching opportunities.

The Raiders' Davante Adams (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. With Jakobi Meyers (ankle) now downgraded to doubtful for the game, it appears Tre Tucker will serve as Las Vegas' No. 1 receiver versus Pittsburgh, while DJ Turner moves into the No. 2 role. Tight end Brock Bowers should also see even more targets than usual.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but managed to log a full practice Friday after consecutive absences to start the week. As per Saturday night reports, Pittman made the trip to Nashville with the team and is expected to play and serve in his customary No. 1 role, despite rumblings earlier in the week he would potentially be headed to injured reserve.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In Meyers' likely absence and the confirmed one for Davante Adams (hamstring), Tre Tucker and DJ Turner are in line to serve as the top two wideouts for Las Vegas.

The Colts' Josh Downs (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a full practice following consecutive absences to start the week. As per Saturday night reports, Downs is expected to play and serve as one of the top two targets for Anthony Richardson, who's expected to make his return from a hip/oblique injury.

The Panthers' Diontae Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Johnson is expected to suit up. If there were to be a change in those plans, Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo would be in line to serve as Carolina's top two wideouts.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (personal) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. In his return, Doubs should serve as no less than the No. 3 receiver versus Arizona, with the possibility he fills the No. 2 role if Christian Watson (ankle) isn't able to suit up.

The Packers' Christian Watson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Watson can't suit up, the returning Romeo Doubs is likely to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Jayden Reed, with Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton working in the No. 3 and No. 4 roles, respectively.

The Commanders' Noah Brown is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens after closing out the week with limited sessions following a Week 5 absence due to a groin injury. In his return, Brown is expected to slide back into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Terry McLaurin.

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (hand) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Lil'Jordan Humphrey is expected to bump up to the No. 2 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton while Marvin Mims serves as the No. 3 wideout.

The Patriots' Kendrick Bourne (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Bourne made his season debut in Week 5 against the Dolphins and played 15 snaps, and if he's active versus Houston, he should be in line for at least a slight increase in playing time.

The Cardinals' Zay Jones (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after completing a five-game suspension and then practicing in full Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. In his ongoing absence, Greg Dortch is expected to continue in the No. 3 role versus Green Bay.

The Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the week with a full session Friday. If McMillan can't play, veteran Sterling Shepard would be in line to step into the No. 3 role since Trey Palmer (concussion) is already ruled out.

The Patriots' K.J. Osborn (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Osborn can't suit up, the likes of DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne (knee) would be in line for additional opportunities.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his absence, Sterling Shepard will be in line to serve as the No. 4 receiver at minimum.

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Woods' absence, Xavier Hutchinson will slot into the No. 3 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Jets' Tyler Conklin (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Conklin is unable to suit up, Jeremy Ruckert would be set to serve as New York's No. 1 tight end versus Buffalo, while the rest of the pass-catching corps would also have a chance for an uptick in targets.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are expected to serve as New Orleans' top tight ends.

The Packers' Luke Musgrave (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Ben Sims is likely to slot into the No. 2 tight-end role behind Tucker Kraft beginning with Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (personal) was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Friday, sidelining him through the team's Week 10 bye at minimum. In his ongoing absence, Harrison Bryant should continue serving as the No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, the returning Ian Thomas and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders should serve as the top two tight ends for Carolina.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. As per early Sunday reports, Thomas, who was able to practice in full Wednesday and then finish the week with consecutive limited sessions, is expected to play and is in line to serve as the No. 1 tight end with Tommy Tremble (concussion) already ruled out.

KICKERS

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Prater is unlikely to play, as the elevation of Chad Ryland from the practice squad Saturday seems to indicate. Ryland served as Arizona's placekicker in the Week 5 win against the 49ers and converted three of four field-goal tries, although the one he missed was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys' Caelen Carson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Bengals' Mike Hilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Per early Sunday reports, Humphrey is expected to play.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Chargers' Asante Samuel (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Safeties

The Browns' Grant Delpit (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday due to an off-field incident.

The Bills' Taylor Rapp is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets following a Week 5 absence due to a concussion.

The Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. As per early Sunday reports, Whitehead is likely to play.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. As per early Sunday reports, Winfield is expected to play.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Defensive Linemen

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Colts' Kwity Paye is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans following a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Jets.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Giants following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Saints' Pete Werner (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Browns' Jordan Hicks (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills.

The Falcons' Nate Landman (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is available for Sunday's game against the Panthers.