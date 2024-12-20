Nick Bosa Injury: Could return Sunday

Bosa (hip/oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa appeared to be trending toward not playing in Sunday's contest after downgrading from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. The Ohio State product then practiced in a limited capacity again Friday, giving himself a chance to return in Week 16. If he's unable to play through his hip and oblique injuries Sunday, Robert Beal (ankle, questionable) or Yetur Gross-Matos will likely start opposite Leonard Floyd.