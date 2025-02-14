Fantasy Football
Nick Muse headshot

Nick Muse News: Signs future contract with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

The Eagles signed Muse to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Muse played in four regular-season games for the Vikings in 2024 before being let go in early January. He joined the Eagles' practice squad for their playoff run but wasn't elevated to the active roster for a single game. Muse will be on Philadelphia's 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12, which gives him the ability to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

Nick Muse
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
